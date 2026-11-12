BMS R&D head to depart amid restructure

Bristol Myers Squibb is reorganizing its R&D unit, with the pharma’s Chief Research Officer Robert Plenge set to leave his role by the end of the year.

The efforts are designed to combine the company’s scientific and clinical expertise to accelerate pipeline development, according to a Thursday release. Previously, the company conducted early research and discovery separately from drug development.

At the start of next year, BMS Chief Medical Officer and development head Cristian Massacesi will lead the “unified” R&D organization, according to the New Jersey pharma. Meanwhile, Plenge—who has been with BMS for over seven years and was at Celgene before the $74 billion acquisition of that company in 2019—will serve in an advisory capacity through March 2027.

“By combining the strengths of its teams, BMS aims to advance its pipeline with greater speed, sharper focus and a shared commitment to delivering for patients,” the company said in the release.

BioSpace has reached out to BMS for more details about the reorganization, including the potential for layoffs, pipeline changes and the role of AI in its efforts.

“Bringing research and development together will more closely connect our scientific and clinical expertise, sharpen portfolio decision-making and execution, and help us focus our resources on the opportunities with the greatest potential,” a BMS spokesperson told BioSpace in a written comment.

The spokesperson did not provide an on-record response to BioSpace‘s questions about potential workforce reductions, pipeline changes or AI incorporation.

BMS has faced scrutiny for its pipeline efforts as the loss of exclusivity for blockbusters Opdivo and Eliquis looms. In 2025, Pfizer-partnered blood thinner Eliquis brought in $14.4 billion in global sales, while PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo secured $10 billion worldwide—together accounting for roughly half of BMS’ entire $48.2 billion revenue.

Last month, analysts at BMO Capital Markets were underwhelmed with the company’s plans to prepare for the patent losses, with the key potential revenue replacements in BMS’ pipeline—Cobenfy, milvexian and admilparant—all holding a good amount of risk.

“Bringing research and development together as one organization is an important step in our work to position BMS for long-term growth,” BMS CEO Christopher Boerner said in a prepared statement on Thursday. “This combined R&D organization sets us up to attract and retain the best talent, build critical capabilities, and better integrate new technology.”

BMS’ Eliquis partner Pfizer also made moves to guard against the upcoming LOE this week. The New York pharma secured $1.5 billion in financing from Blackstone Life Sciences to fund a major obesity program and bolster its books ahead of the April 2028 patent cliff for the blood thinner.

Editor’s note (Nov. 12): This story was updated at 10 a.m. ET to include a statement from BMS.