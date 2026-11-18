Press release – No. 25 / 2026

Zealand Pharma announces initiation of the Phase 2 ZYNERGY trial of petrelintide co-administered with enicepatide in people with obesity or overweight

The Phase 2 ZYNERGY trial investigates the efficacy and safety of petrelintide co-administered with enicepatide in people with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity

The ZYNERGY trial evaluates three dosing regimens of the combination of petrelintide and enicepatide over 40 weeks of treatment

The combination is designed to combine the effects of an amylin analog and a GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist to deliver compelling weight loss and potentially improvement in cardiometabolic risk markers while maintaining a competitive tolerability profile

Copenhagen, Denmark, November 18, 2026 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming metabolic health so millions can live without limits, today announces initiation of ZYNERGY, a Phase 2 dose-finding trial in participants with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity. The trial compares once-weekly co-administration of petrelintide (an investigational human amylin analog), and enicepatide (an investigational GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist), versus placebo, petrelintide monotherapy, and enicepatide monotherapy with regards to effect on body weight, safety, and tolerability1.

“The initiation of the Phase 2 trial with petrelintide co-administered with enicepatide marks an important milestone in our ambition to build a leading amylin-based franchise for chronic weight management," said David Kendall, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Zealand Pharma. "As demonstrated in separate Phase 2 trials, petrelintide’s tolerability profile, which is largely comparable to placebo, paired with the promising efficacy of enicepatide, makes this combination study a compelling and natural next step. This study is designed to explore the effect of two complementary mechanisms, aiming to deliver both substantial weight loss and an improvement in cardiometabolic risk markers while maintaining a competitive tolerability profile."

About ZYNERGY

ZYNERGY is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-finding, Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT07589686). The trial, sponsored and conducted by Roche, will evaluate the efficacy and safety of the co-administration of the investigational molecules, petrelintide and enicepatide, across three dose regimens compared to placebo, petrelintide monotherapy, and enicepatide monotherapy in participants with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity. The trial is designed to support dose selection for Phase 3.

The trial includes a screening period, a dose escalation period followed by a maintenance period until week 40, and a follow-up period after treatment is completed until week 50. ZYNERGY is expected to enroll a total of 480 participants.

The primary endpoint in the trial is the percentage change in body weight from baseline to week 40. Secondary endpoints include, but are not limited to, change in waist circumference, change in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and change in several cardiometabolic risk factors.

For more information about the ZYNERGY clinical trial, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07589686.

About petrelintide

Petrelintide is a long-acting amylin analog suitable for once-weekly subcutaneous administration that has been designed with chemical and physical stability with no fibrillation around neutral pH, allowing for co-formulation and co-administration with other peptides. Human amylin is produced in the pancreatic beta cells and co-secreted with insulin in response to ingested nutrients. Amylin receptor activation has been shown to reduce body weight by restoring sensitivity to the satiety hormone leptin3,4, inducing a sense of feeling full faster.

In 2025, Zealand Pharma and Roche entered into an exclusive collaboration and licensing agreement to co-develop and co-commercialize petrelintide for people living with overweight and obesity. Petrelintide is currently being developed for chronic weight management as both a monotherapy agent and in combination with Roche’s GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist enicepatide (CT-388).

About enicepatide

Enicepatide is an investigational once-weekly subcutaneous injectable, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed by Roche for the treatment of people living with obesity and associated comorbidities including type 2 diabetes (T2D). Enicepatide was designed to have potent activity on both the GLP-1 and GIP receptors but with minimal to no beta-arrestin recruitment on either receptor. This biased signaling significantly minimizes receptor internalization and consequent desensitization, which is expected to lead to prolonged pharmacological activity.

About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.

To date, more than ten Zealand Pharma invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.

Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in the United States, as amended, even though no longer listed in the United States this is used as a definition to provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events regarding the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, the timing of the company’s pre-clinical and clinical trials and the reporting of data therefrom. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “will,” “would” and other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect, and which include, but are not limited to, unexpected costs or delays in clinical trials and other development activities due to adverse safety events, patient recruitment or otherwise; unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; our ability to successfully market both new and existing products; changes in reimbursement rules and governmental laws and related interpretation thereof; government-mandated or market-driven price decreases for our products; introduction of competing products; production problems at third party manufacturers; dependency on third parties, for instance contract research or development organizations; unexpected growth in costs and expenses; our ability to affect the strategic reorganization of our businesses in the manner planned; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may reject, fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates or expansion of product labeling; failure to obtain regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions; exposure to product liability and other claims; interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; unexpected contract breaches or terminations; inflationary pressures on the global economy; and political uncertainty. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this company announcement and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this announcement. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained within this material is not intended as advertising or medical advice.

Contacts

Eric Rojas (Investors)

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: erojas@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Anis Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

Zealand Pharma

Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Rachel James-Owens (Media)

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: rjamesowens@zealandpharma.com

Andreas Hylleberg Mølleskov (Media)

Director, External Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: ahylleberg@zealandpharma.com

Amber Fennell, Jessica Hodgson, Sean Leous (Media)

ICR Healthcare

Email: zealandpharma@icrhealthcare.com

+44 (0) 7739 658 783

References

1. ClinicalTrials.gov. A Dose-Finding Study of Petrelintide With Enicepatide (RO7795068) in Adults with Obesity or Overweight (ZYNERGY). Available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07589686. Last accessed November 2026.

2. Eriksson et al. Presentation at ObesityWeek, November 1–4, 2022, San Diego, CA. Link: https://www.zealandpharma.com/media/0gnfxg4b/zp8396-sema-coformulation-obesityweek-2022.pdf.

3. Mathiesen et al. Eur J Endocrinol 2022;186(6):R93–R111.

4. Roth et al. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A 2008;105(20):7257–7262