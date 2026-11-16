Wegovy® resulted in a BMI reduction of 10% or more in almost 80% of children with obesity aged 6 to under 12, compared to 0% with placebo in STEP Young trial, published in The New England Journal of Medicine

In the STEP Young trial, estimated percentage change from baseline BMI was -17.4% with semaglutide compared to +2.2% with placebo at week 68 1*

83% of children taking semaglutide had an improvement in BMI category, compared to 23.5% with placebo at week 68 1*

Childhood obesity was estimated to affect around 177 million children and teens ages 5 to 19 globally in 20252

PLAINSBORO, N.J. and BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Novo Nordisk shared primary results from the phase 3 STEP Young trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational once-weekly semaglutide injection, with a maximum dose of 1.7 mg or 2.4 mg based on baseline body weight, in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity in children aged 6 to under 12 years with obesity.1 The results were presented during a scientific symposium at ObesityWeek® 2026 and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.1,3

"Severe obesity can profoundly affect a child's physical health, emotional well-being, and daily life. This chronic disease also increases the risk of many obesity-related complications that can emerge early and persist into adulthood," said Ania M. Jastreboff, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology) and Pediatrics (Pediatric Endocrinology) at Yale School of Medicine and Director of the Yale Obesity Research Center (Y-Weight). "Encouragingly, treating obesity with semaglutide was accompanied by improvements in multiple cardiometabolic measures, suggesting that effective treatments for severe childhood obesity may shift a child's trajectory back towards one of improving weight related health."

In the STEP Young trial, more than 85% of the children had class II or III severe obesity at baseline, corresponding to BMI thresholds of ≥35 kg/m² and ≥40 kg/m², respectively. At week 68, for the efficacy estimand, the estimated mean percentage change in BMI from baseline was -17.4% with semaglutide and +2.2% with placebo, for an estimated treatment difference of -19.7 (95% CI: -23.1 to -16.2)*. 1 For the treatment regimen estimand, the estimated mean percentage change in BMI from baseline was -13.5% with semaglutide and +2.7% with placebo, for an estimated treatment difference of -16.2 percentage points (95% CI: -19.4 to -12.9; p<0.001)**†.1 At week 68 if all children adhered to treatment and did not use other weight-management interventions, 40.4% of children treated with semaglutide injection were no longer classified as having obesity*,*** (38.4% regardless of treatment adherence)**, compared with 0% of those receiving placebo* (2.1% regardless of treatment adherence)**.1 Both groups received lifestyle modification throughout the trial, including reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.1

What are the results from the STEP Young phase 3 trial at 68 weeks?





Treatment Regimen Estimand** Efficacy Estimand*



Semaglutide (n = 112) Placebo (n = 55) Semaglutide (n = 112) Placebo (n = 55) Primary Endpoint (TRE) Secondary Endpoint (EE) Change in BMI (%) -13.5 % +2.7 % -17.4 % +2.2 % Estimated treatment difference vs placebo (percentage points)ﬀ -16.2 (95% CI, -19.4 to -12.9; p<0.001) -19.7 (95% CI, –23.1 to –16.2; p<0.001) Secondary Endpoints (TRE) Secondary Endpoints Participants with improvement in BMI category (%)ﬁ 78.8% (odds ratio, 7.8; 95%CI 3.5 to 17.6; p<0.001) 23.4% (odds ratio, 7.8; 95%CI 3.5 to 17.6; p<0.001) 83.0% (odds ratio, 26.9; 95%CI 11.8 to 61.7) 23.5% (odds ratio, 26.9; 95%CI 11.8 to 61.7) Children no longer classified as having obesityﬁ† 38.4 % 2.1 % 40.4 % 0 % Observed reduction in BMI threshold of ≥10% ﬁ† 74.7 % 4.3 % 78.7 % 0 %

What were the secondary endpoint results from the STEP Young phase 3 trial at 104 weeks? †





Treatment Regimen Estimand** Efficacy Estimand*



Semaglutide (n = 112) Placebo (n = 55) Semaglutide (n = 112) Placebo (n = 55) Change in BMI (%) -9.4 % +8.4 % -14.0 % +5.7 % Estimated treatment difference vs placebo (percentage points) ﬀ -17.8 (95% CI, –22.2 to –13.3; p<0.001) -19.6 (95% CI, –24.4 to –14.9; p<0.001) Participants with improvement in BMI category (%)ﬁ 77.1% (odds ratio, 8.2; 95%CI 3.4 to 19.4) 24.4% (odds ratio, 8.2; 95%CI 3.4 to 19.4) 80.2% (odds ratio, 33.1; 95%CI 14.1 to 78.7) 24.2% (odds ratio, 33.1; 95%CI 14.1 to 78.7) Children no longer classified as having obesityﬁ† 33.3 % 2.4 % 34.9 % 0 % Observed reduction in BMI threshold of ≥10% (%)ﬁ† 63.5 % 0 % 68.6 % 0 % The estimated means, differences, and CIs for all results at week 104 and all supportive secondary endpoints were not adjusted for multiplicity and cannot be used for inferences.



ﬀData are the absolute differences between the estimated mean changes unless otherwise noted. The differences between mean percentage changes in BMI and body weight are expressed in percentage points.



ﬁData are the observed numbers and percentages of participants at week 68 or week 104, as specified, for the in-trial period, and the differences are the estimated odds ratios for the treatment regimen estimand.

Childhood obesity is associated with several adverse health consequences, including type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and obstructive sleep apnea.4-6 It can also affect children's quality of life.4-6 A modeling analysis assessing the impact of early-onset obesity suggested that young children with severe obesity whose obesity persists could experience a reduction in life expectancy of close to 50%.7

"Children and families affected by the disease of obesity deserve access to compassionate, evidence-based care that recognizes obesity as a complex, chronic disease," said Joe Nadglowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC). "For too many children living with obesity, the challenges extend well beyond physical health. Weight bias, bullying and stigma can have lasting impacts on their emotional and mental well-being. The STEP Young results represent an important step forward in better understanding potential treatment options for children living with severe obesity. As we continue to advance obesity care, we must ensure that children and their families have access to appropriate treatment, meaningful support and care that is free from judgment and stigma."

The overall safety and tolerability profile of semaglutide observed in the STEP Young trial were consistent with previous Novo pediatric and adult trials with semaglutide, and no unexpected safety concerns were identified.1 In addition, no safety concerns were identified for growth or pubertal development.1 It is important to note that semaglutide injection 2.4 mg contains a Boxed Warning for possible thyroid tumors, including cancer, and should not be used in those with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2). The most common side effects include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdomen) pain, changes in skin sensations, headache, tiredness (fatigue), upset stomach, dizziness, feeling bloated, belching, low blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, gas, stomach flu, heartburn, and hair loss.

"Obesity can have lifelong consequences when it begins in childhood, yet many children and adolescents still lack access to comprehensive care – from prevention and lifestyle modifications to medical treatment where clinically appropriate and approved," said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president, chief scientific officer and head of Research and Development at Novo. "Building on our pioneering work in pediatric obesity medicine, the STEP Young results highlight the potential of semaglutide, alongside lifestyle modifications, in improving obesity care for children who need medical treatment to achieve better health."

Investigational semaglutide injection is not approved in the United States for use in children under the age of 12. Safety and efficacy are not established, and there is no guarantee that this investigational medicine will become commercially available for the uses under clinical investigation.

*Based on the efficacy estimand: estimated efficacy in an idealized scenario in which all patients stayed on treatment or used other weight-management interventions.

**Based on the treatment regimen estimand: treatment effect regardless of whether patients stayed on treatment.

† Supportive secondary endpoint; analysis was not adjusted for multiplicity; therefore, results should not be used to infer definitive treatment effects.

***Based on CDC.gov sex- and age-specific BMI growth charts. Using percentiles to define BMI categories in children is important because they are still growing. In children, obesity is defined as a BMI at or above the 95th percentile for age and sex. Obesity classes II and III in children are defined as a BMI ≥120% and ≥140% of the 95th percentile, respectively.

About Novo's clinical research in pediatric obesity



Novo's commitment to supporting people living with obesity includes advancing clinical research across age groups, including among children and adolescents, an area that has historically received limited research attention.8 STEP TEENS was a phase 3 trial evaluating once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg vs placebo in adolescents aged 12–17 years, both with lifestyle intervention.9 Novo has also conducted the SCALE Kids which evaluated liraglutide 3.0 mg, or the maximum tolerated dose, in children aged 6 to <12 years, and SCALE Teens which evaluated liraglutide 3.0 mg, or the maximum tolerated dose, in adolescents aged 12 to <18 years.10,11 Across these trials, participants and their caregivers received behavioral lifestyle therapy, including guidance on healthy nutrition and increasing physical activity.9-11

About STEP Young



STEP Young is a phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multinational trial investigating efficacy and safety of semaglutide compared with placebo in 167 children with obesity*** aged 6 to <12 years, both in combination with reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.1 The trial began in July 2023, with primary endpoint completion (week 68) in October 2025, end of treatment completion (week 104) in May 2026, and 7-week off-drug safety follow-up (week 111) completion in July 2026. The children received a maximum dose of either 1.7 mg or 2.4 mg of semaglutide, based on their weight at the start of the trial.1 The maximum dose of semaglutide was 2.4 mg for baseline weight >60 kg, or 1.7 mg if baseline weight was 45-60 kg, or maximum tolerated dose.1

Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we've combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people's lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel, and sustain now and in the future. Every day, over 66,500 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programs, and investments, we're working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. In the United States, Novo has a 40-year presence, is headquartered in New Jersey and employs approximately 10,000 people. For more information, visit novonordisk.com and novonordisk-us.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

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References

Jastreboff A, Harder-Lauridsen N, Van Name M, et al. Semaglutide for the Treatment of Obesity in Children Aged 6 to <12 years. To be published in the New England Journal of Medicine. World Obesity Federation. World Obesity Atlas 2026. Last Accessed: October 2026. Available at: https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/wof-files/WOF_Obesity_Atlas_2026.pdf Jastreboff AM, Kelly, A, et al. Semaglutide for the treatment of childhood obesity: results of the STEP-YOUNG trial. Oral presentation at ObesityWeek® 2026; 14-17 November 2026; Washington, D.C., US. Oral presentation. Hampl SE, Hassink SG, Skinner AC, et al. Clinical practice guideline for the evaluation and treatment of children and adolescents with obesity. Pediatrics 2023; 151 Kumar S, King EC, Christison AL, et al. Health Outcomes of Youth in Clinical Pediatric Weight Management Programs in POWER. J Pediatr. 2019 May;208:57-65.e4. doi: 10.1016/j.jpeds.2018.12.049 Wiedemann UCH, van den Akker ELT, Barber TM, et al. Early-Onset of Obesity Model: Impact of Early-Onset Obesity on Comorbidity Risk and Life Expectancy. Obes Facts 2026; 19: 265-79. Schwimmer JB, Burwinkle TM, Varni JW. Health-related quality of life of severely obese children and adolescents. JAMA 2003; 289: 1813-9 World Health Organization. WHO guidelines on the integrated management of obesity in children. Last Accessed: October 2026. Available at: https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240123397 Weghuber D, Barrett T, Barrientos-Pérez M, et al. Once-Weekly Semaglutide in Adolescents with Obesity. N Engl J Med. 2022;387:2245-2257. Kelly A, Auerbach P, Barrientos-Perez M, et al. A Randomized, Controlled Trial of Liraglutide for Adolescents with Obesity. N Engl J Med. 2020;382:2117-2128. Fox C, Barrientos-Pérez M, Bomberg E, et al. Liraglutide for Children 6 to <12 Years of Age with Obesity — A Randomized Trial. N Engl J Med. 2025;392:555-565.

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