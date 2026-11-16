Thalia Therapeutics PLC Announces Promising Interim Phase I Data for miRisten in AML

Thalia Therapeutics plc

("Thalia" or the "Company")

Promising Interim Phase I Data for miRisten™ in Acute Myeloid Leukaemia

Preliminary data show miRisten™ is generally well tolerated, with early indications of biological and clinical activity in interim Phase 1 trial readout

Topline readout targeted for H1 2027

First clinical data for Thalia since embarking on its new strategy as a clinical-stage RNA therapeutic company

Thalia Therapeutics plc (AIM:THAT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative RNA-based therapeutics and delivery technologies in oncology and cardiovascular disease, announces promising interim data from the Phase I Clinical Trial in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in patients treated with miRisten™ (THAT-001). This study is being conducted at City of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organisations in the United States. MiRisten™ is a first-in-class anti-miR-126 therapeutic designed to target leukaemia stem cells and their protective bone marrow microenvironment.

Nine patients with relapsed or refractory AML have been treated with miRisten™ thus far, with a median age of 55 (27-79) and 55% were male. All participating patients had been heavily pretreated with a median of four prior lines of treatment targeting their disease.

Two dose levels have been completed, and the third dose level is enrolling the last patients on this monotherapy trial. Upon infusion, miRisten™ is immediately detectable in patient blood samples on pharmacokinetic assays, and levels of miR-126, the target of miRisten™, are simultaneously reduced. A preliminary increase in SPRED1, a pharmacodynamic endpoint, was also observed, as would be expected when miR-126 is downregulated. Taken together, this suggests successful target engagement by miRisten™.

Eight patients had no dose-limiting toxicity. Following treatment with miRisten™, patients have had reductions in leukaemic blast cells and signs of improvements in neutrophil levels. In patients with AML, neutrophils (a key immune cell) decline and immature blast-like cells proliferate, which, together, are hallmarks of the disease. The increase of neutrophils in miRisten™-treated patients suggests a positive impact towards normalising immune function in these patients.

One patient with prior neutropenia (loss of neutrophils) from relapsed AML had a transient complete response to treatment with an increase in neutrophils that has persisted for over a year. This patient experienced differentiation syndrome, had a concurrent infection and was taken off treatment.

Standard leukaemia treatments primarily attack rapidly dividing cancer cells but routinely fail to eliminate Leukaemic Stem Cells (LSCs). These LSCs retreat into the bone marrow, entering a dormant state where they evade chemotherapy and inevitably drive disease relapse. The goal of miRisten™ therapy is to target the LSCs by removing them to a dormant state and in turn altering their protective bone marrow microenvironment; this permits LSCs to be targeted by chemotherapeutic agents, including venetoclax. City of Hope research published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Blood demonstrated that pharmacologic inhibition of miR-126 with miRisten™ enhanced the antileukemic activity of venetoclax in preclinical models of acute myeloid leukaemia.

Dr David Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Thalia, commented:

"These exciting data provide the first evidence in AML patients that our approach is achieving its intended biological effect and are an important safety and efficacy milestone for miRisten™. This is particularly meaningful in relapsed or refractory AML, where patients have typically received multiple lines of prior therapy and have limited treatment options.

"Anti-miR therapeutics are a novel class of medicines, building on fundamental microRNA discoveries recognised by the 2024 Nobel Prize, and these data support the potential of this approach in AML. We look forward to completing the Phase I study and reporting topline data in H1 2027."

Dr Amanda Blackmon, Principal Investigator of the trial at City of Hope, commented:

"We are delighted to report promising clinical progress with a first-in-class targeted microRNA inhibitor representing a non-chemotherapeutic approach to treatment. Patients with relapsed or refractory AML face a poor prognosis with median survival consistently less than one year, and only around 10% are alive at three years. New therapies with a novel mechanism of action are urgently needed.

"City of Hope has successfully engineered miRisten™ to target a highly specific vulnerability in cancer biology: miR-126. It is encouraging to see evidence of drug delivery, target engagement and biological activity in relapsed and refractory patients, including improved neutrophil counts and reduced blast levels. We look forward to seeing the data in the remaining patients in the trial."

City of Hope in Los Angeles, California, where the single-centre open-label clinical trial is being conducted, is ranked among America's leading cancer centres by U.S. News & World Report. Thalia's wholly-owned US subsidiary, Sanmirna Therapeutics Inc. ("Sanmirna"), has an exclusive license from City of Hope to develop and commercialise miRisten™. More recently Thalia, via Sanmirna, entered into a Clinical Trial Agreement with City of Hope granting access to clinical trial data, such as the information presented herein. City of Hope has an equity interest in Thalia.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

- Ends -

For further information please contact:

Thalia Therapeutics plc Dr David H Solomon, Chief Executive Officer Via Thalia Investor Hub https://investors.thaliatx.com/link/eY5NOe SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker Matthew Johnson/Jen Clarke (Corporate Finance) Vadim Alexandre/Abigail Wayne/Rob Rees (Corporate Broking) Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited Joint Broker Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050 Northstar Communications Limited Investor relations and Communications Sarah Hollins Cohesion Bureau Investor relations and Communications Mary-Ann Chang Tel: +44 (0)20 7183 2463 Tel: +44 (0)7483 284853

About Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML)

Acute myeloid leukaemia is a rare and aggressive cancer of the blood and bone marrow characterised by a build-up of leukaemic blasts. In the US, approximately 23,000 people are diagnosed with AML each year, and an estimated 83,000 are living with the disease1. Five-year survival across all patients with AML is 33.4%1. However, relapse rates are high, and outcomes are considerably poorer in relapsed or refractory patients, where median survival is less than 12 months, and around 10% of patients are alive at 3 years2.

¹ SEER Cancer Stat Facts: Acute Myeloid Leukemia. National Cancer Institute. Bethesda, MD. https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/amyl.html. Accessed 10 November 2026.

² Cai et al. Annals of Hematology, 2025. https://link.springer.com/journal/277?srsltid=AYCX9vLzaYM5H5O1jdFeTfx4DHAAwjfi7eq1hVROY0c4x1eYt-omTA1D

About Thalia Therapeutics plc

Thalia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative RNA-based therapeutics and delivery technologies across oncology and cardiovascular disease. With a growing, differentiated pipeline, de-risked by validated therapeutic targets, we aim to treat disease at its source by silencing or modifying the genes that cause or contribute to it.

Our clinical-stage programme miRisten™ (THAT-001) is a microRNA therapeutic in development for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML). Alongside this, our preclinical bispecific siRNA Lipisiran™ (THAT-002) is being developed as a potential long-acting treatment for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by addressing two independent drivers of cardiovascular risk. Our proprietary delivery technology, Nuvec® (THAT-003), offers the potential to overcome the fundamental challenges of RNA delivery, enabling targeted, scalable RNA therapeutics.

For further information visit www.thaliatx.com

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SOURCE: Thalia Therapeutics PLC

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