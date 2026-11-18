Global Registration-Enabling Study to Evaluate Ivonescimab Versus Durvalumab as Consolidation Therapy Following Concurrent Chemoradiation

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SMMT--Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) today announced the initiation of a new global Phase III clinical trial of ivonescimab, an investigational, novel PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study, HARMONi-10, will evaluate ivonescimab compared with durvalumab as consolidation therapy in patients with locally advanced, unresectable Stage III NSCLC who have not experienced disease progression following platinum-based concurrent chemoradiation therapy. Consolidation therapy, given after a patient has responded to initial treatment, aims to deepen or prolong that response and delay or prevent the cancer from coming back or progressing.

HARMONi-10 is Summit’s sixth sponsored Phase III study of ivonescimab and its fourth in NSCLC, following HARMONi, HARMONi-3, and HARMONi-7. The study extends Summit’s global clinical development program into the locally advanced, unresectable setting, where durvalumab, following curative-intent chemoradiation, is a current standard of care.

“HARMONi-10 is the next bold step in a clinical development program built to change what is possible for people with lung cancer,” said Robert W. Duggan, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Summit. “We are taking ivonescimab head-to-head against standard-of-care PD-L1 therapy in this global Phase III trial, in earlier stage disease, because we believe in its potential and intend to prove it. This is the rigor, ambition, and conviction we have brought to this program from day one.”

HARMONi-10 is a multi-regional, open-label, potentially registration-enabling Phase III clinical trial. The primary endpoint of the study is progression-free survival (PFS). Global clinical trial site activations for HARMONi-10 are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

“Patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer endure an intensive course of chemoradiation, and too often their disease still progresses thereafter despite current consolidation therapy,” said Dr. Maky Zanganeh, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Summit. “In this curative-intent setting, this is a gap we are determined to close. With PD-1 and VEGF blockade in a single molecule, we believe ivonescimab has the potential to keep the disease from progressing for longer than durvalumab in this setting. We are moving with urgency to activate sites globally and bring ivonescimab to many more people living with lung cancer.”

Ivonescimab is an investigational therapy that is not approved by any regulatory authority in Summit’s license territories, including the United States and Europe. Ivonescimab was initially approved for marketing authorization in China in May 2024.

About Ivonescimab

Ivonescimab, known as SMT112 in Summit’s license territories, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Japan, and as AK112 outside of Summit’s license territories, is a novel, potential first-in-class investigational bispecific antibody combining the effects of immunotherapy via a blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis effects associated with blocking VEGF into a single molecule. By design, ivonescimab displays unique cooperative binding to each of its intended targets with multifold higher affinity to PD-1 when in the presence of VEGF.

This design is intended to differentiate ivonescimab as there is potentially higher expression (presence) of both PD-1 and VEGF in tumor tissue and the tumor microenvironment (TME) as compared to normal tissue in the body. Summit believes ivonescimab’s specifically engineered tetravalent structure (four binding sites) enables higher avidity (accumulated strength of multiple binding interactions) in the TME (Zhong, et al, iScience, 2025). This tetravalent structure, the intentional novel design of the molecule, and bringing these two targets into a single bispecific antibody with cooperative binding qualities have the potential to direct ivonescimab to the tumor tissue versus healthy tissue. The intent of this design, together with a half-life of 6 to 7 days after the first dose (Zhong, et al, iScience, 2025) increasing to approximately 10 days at steady state dosing, is to improve upon previously established efficacy thresholds, side effects, and safety profiles associated with prior approved drugs to these targets.

Ivonescimab was invented by Akeso Inc. (HKEX Code: 9926.HK) and is currently utilized in multiple Phase III clinical trials. Over 5,000 patients have been treated with ivonescimab in clinical studies globally, and over 100,000 patients when considering those treated in a commercial setting in China, as noted by Akeso.

There are currently 18 Phase III clinical studies that are either announced, ongoing, or have been completed studying ivonescimab, six of which are Summit-sponsored global studies, two of which are studies sponsored by cooperative groups, and 10 of which are being or have been conducted in China by Akeso. Summit began its clinical development of ivonescimab in NSCLC (HARMONi, HARMONi-3, HARMONi-7) and expanded its sponsored Phase III clinical development program into colorectal cancer (CRC; HARMONi-GI3) and urothelial carcinoma (bladder cancer; HARMONi-GU1). The two cooperative studies are in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC; ILLUMINE) and biliary tract cancer (BTC; EA2251). Summit announced the initiation of an additional Phase III trial in NSCLC, HARMONi-10, in November 2026.

HARMONi is a Phase III clinical trial evaluating ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy compared to placebo plus chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC who were previously treated with a third-generation EGFR TKI (e.g., osimertinib).

HARMONi-3 is a Phase III clinical trial evaluating ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy compared to pembrolizumab combined with chemotherapy in patients with first-line metastatic, squamous or non-squamous NSCLC, irrespective of PD-L1 expression. The clinical trial is evaluating the two histologies as individual, separately powered cohorts with independent statistical powering.

HARMONi-7 is a Phase III clinical trial evaluating ivonescimab monotherapy compared to pembrolizumab monotherapy in patients with first-line metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have high PD-L1 expression.

HARMONi-10 is a Phase III clinical trial evaluating ivonescimab compared to durvalumab as consolidation therapy in patients with locally advanced, unresectable Stage III NSCLC who have not experienced disease progression following platinum-based concurrent chemoradiation therapy.

Five Phase III ivonescimab clinical trials have read out to date, all five with positive data. Four of these five studies are in NSCLC and one is in BTC. In addition to Summit’s positive HARMONi study in NSCLC, Akeso has had positive read-outs in four single-region (China), randomized Phase III clinical trials, HARMONi-A, HARMONi-2, HARMONi-6 (each in NSCLC), and HARMONi-GI1 (in BTC) for ivonescimab, including a statistically significant overall survival benefit in all four studies from China.

Akeso is actively conducting multiple Phase III clinical studies in settings outside of NSCLC and biliary-tract cancer, including triple-negative breast cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Ivonescimab is an investigational therapy that is not approved by any regulatory authority in Summit’s license territories, including the United States and Europe. Ivonescimab was initially approved for marketing authorization in China in May 2024.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical oncology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of patient-, physician-, caregiver- and societal-friendly medicinal therapies intended to improve quality of life, increase potential duration of life, and resolve serious unmet medical needs.

Summit was founded in 2003 and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (symbol "SMMT"). The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with additional offices in Palo Alto, California, Princeton, New Jersey, Dublin, Ireland, and Oxford, UK.

For more information, please visit https://www.smmttx.com and follow us on X @SMMT_TX.

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