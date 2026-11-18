Regulatory milestone brings AI-powered MRI acceleration to the world's most MRI-dense market

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a global leader in AI-powered medical imaging solutions, today announced that its SubtleHD™(MR) software has received regulatory certification in Japan under the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices (PMD) Act. The clearance enables hospitals and imaging centers across Japan to leverage AI-powered MRI acceleration and image enhancement on their existing scanners.

With marketing certification from the Japan Association for the Advancement of Medical Equipment (JAAME) (Certification No. 308ALBZI00003000), SubtleHD(MR) is now available to healthcare providers across Japan, expanding access to AI-powered MRI enhancement in one of the world's most advanced imaging markets.

Japan has the highest MRI scanner density among OECD countries, with more than 57 scanners per million people; approximately 50% more than the United States and three times the OECD average. Despite its advanced imaging infrastructure, Japan faces growing pressure on radiology resources, driven by high imaging volumes, a limited radiologist workforce, and an aging population.

SubtleHD(MR) helps address these challenges by enabling up to 80% faster MRI scans while enhancing image quality, without requiring new hardware. Its vendor-neutral AI technology works across MRI scanner manufacturers and field strengths, helping providers increase patient throughput, improve operational efficiency, and deliver a better patient experience.

"Japan represents a significant growth opportunity for Subtle Medical as we continue expanding our international footprint," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer of Subtle Medical. "This clearance strengthens our presence in Asia-Pacific and reflects the growing global demand for AI solutions that improve imaging performance, efficiency, and patient care."

The clearance marks another milestone in Subtle Medical's accelerating global expansion. Over the past year, the company has grown revenue by more than 50%, doubled its global sales team, and expanded its international distribution network. Recognized by TIME as one of the World's Top HealthTech Companies for two consecutive years, Subtle Medical's technology is now deployed on more than 1,500 scanners worldwide.

The company will showcase their multi-modality suite of AI solutions across MRI, PET and CT at RSNA 2026, taking place November 29 through December 3 in Chicago, IL, USA. Attendees are invited to visit Subtle Medical at Booth 5104 in the AI Showcase, South Hall, Level 3 to learn more. To schedule a meeting or to explore Subtle's events and scientific presentations at RSNA, RSVP here.

About Subtle Medical, Inc.

Subtle Medical is a leading provider of AI-powered imaging solutions, optimizing scan efficiency and image quality across radiology. Recognized by TIME as a World's Top Healthcare Company twice (2026, 2025), an Nvidia Inception Award winner, and multiple times as a CB Insights GenAI 50, Digital Health 150, and Top AI 100 company, Subtle Medical is committed to transforming medical imaging through responsible and intelligent software. The company's solutions are deployed on over 1,500 scanners worldwide, helping imaging centers and hospitals deliver faster scans, improve image quality, and enhance patient care without the need for new hardware. Learn more at www.subtlemedical.com.

Media Contact:

Anna Menyhart-Borroni

Head of Global Marketing

anna@subtlemedical.com

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SOURCE Subtle Medical, Inc.