SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Japan

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Deals
Daiichi Pays Merck $170M for T-Cell Engager, Expands ADC Partnership
After dropping $4 billion on a deal with the Japanese company last year, Merck is getting back some of its investment as Daiichi Sankyo buys into a Phase I/II T-cell engager therapy acquired from Harpoon Therapeutics.
August 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Handshake in front of raining money / Ta
Deals
Otsuka Pays Up to $1.1B to Buy Jnana, Adds Drug Discovery Capabilities
With an upfront $800 million payment and $325 million in potential milestones, Otsuka Pharmaceutical is acquiring Jnana Therapeutics’ drug discovery platform and rare disease candidate, the companies announced Thursday.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
Eisai presented a plethora of data on the drug at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, including a study showing the consequences of pausing treatment.
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Novartis' logo outside its building in S
Business
Novartis, PeptiDream Ink Potential $2.7B Deal to Expand Radioligand Discovery Partnership
Under the latest teaming between the two companies, who have worked together since 2010, Novartis will pay $180 million upfront to PeptiDream to find new radioligand therapies.
April 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Boehringer Ingelheim's office in California
Business
Boehringer, Sosei Ink Potential $732M Deal for Schizophrenia Treatment
Boehringer Ingelheim has paid $27.3 million upfront to Sosei Heptares to develop a small molecule agonist of GPR52 to treat the positive, negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia.
March 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Hitachi High-Tech Acquires Majority Interest in Nabsys
August 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Otsuka Pharmaceutical to Acquire Jnana Therapeutics Inc.
August 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Eisai to Present Dual-Acting Lecanemab Three Year Efficacy and Safety Data and Discuss Long-Term Outcomes of Continued Treatment at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2024
July 23, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
Astellas and Graduate School of Medicine / Faculty of Medicine, Osaka University Enter into Research Collaboration to Develop Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cartilage Organoid Cell Therapy
July 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Renalys Pharma Closes ¥6.0Bn Series A Financing to Advance Kidney Disease Treatments Across Asia
July 17, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
John Nicols Appointed Strategic Advisor to bitBiome
July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Patent rights jointly owned by the National Cancer Center and the University of Pennsylvania, licensed to ARC Therapies, Inc.
July 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
ORYZON Receives “Decision to grant” for Two Important Patents for Vafidemstat in Japan
July 9, 2024
 · 
7 min read