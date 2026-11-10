Perficient Expands Its Innovation Center to Advance Roche Diagnostics’ Molecular Laboratory Systems

Dedicated Cluj-Napoca team will advance LightCycler® PRO and support Roche’s established PCR platforms, keeping them secure, reliable and up to date

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, the global AI and technology consulting firm, in collaboration with Roche Diagnostics, today announced the expansion of its dedicated software engineering and innovation delivery hub in Cluj-Napoca, Romania to advance Roche’s molecular diagnostics portfolio.

Perficient’s expanded team of specialized engineers will develop, maintain, and improve the software that runs Roche’s molecular PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing systems, which laboratories worldwide use to detect pathogens and guide clinical decisions. A primary focus will be advancing the LightCycler® PRO, Roche’s next-generation molecular qPCR platform, while providing long-term support for the established systems laboratories rely on every day.

Strengthening Laboratory Compliance, Performance, and Patient Care

As cybersecurity and regulatory expectations continue to evolve, medical and research institutions increasingly rely on Roche's digital infrastructure to keep laboratory operations running efficiently, securely, and in accordance with evolving regulatory requirements. Perficient brings deep healthcare and life sciences expertise, with engineers who understand regulated medical software, quality systems, and what is at stake when a lab instrument must perform.

“Roche leads in molecular diagnostics, and our responsibility is to match the scale and urgency of that ambition, in lockstep on innovation and patient outcomes,” said Hari Madamalla, Senior Vice President, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Perficient. “After nearly 10 years together, our team in Cluj-Napoca has developed deep industry expertise and a rich understanding of Roche’s diagnostic platforms and the environments they support. Their work strengthens the reliability, performance, and longevity of these systems while accelerating the delivery of new innovations that help laboratories and healthcare providers serve patients more effectively.”

Perficient’s Medical Device practice supports complex digital platforms critical to laboratory operations, including workflow automation, data integration and clinical decision support. Through this enhanced collaboration with Roche, the team will deliver:

A stronger LightCycler® PRO. Improved software quality, stability, and performance, with more predictable release schedules.

Improved software quality, stability, and performance, with more predictable release schedules. Dependable support for established systems. A permanent team supporting cobas® 4800, x800 DataManager, and the MagNA Pure line, keeping deep technical knowledge in place across each system’s lifecycle.

A permanent team supporting cobas® 4800, x800 DataManager, and the MagNA Pure line, keeping deep technical knowledge in place across each system’s lifecycle. Security built into every release. Regular security updates and tracking of the software components each instrument relies on, aligned with evolving cybersecurity and data privacy expectations.

Regular security updates and tracking of the software components each instrument relies on, aligned with evolving cybersecurity and data privacy expectations. A foundation for what comes next. A modernized base for future capabilities, including AI-enabled features that support faster, better-informed decisions in the lab.

Throughout its software development lifecycle, Perficient brings an AI-first approach to how software is built and maintained, enabling the team to catch issues earlier, test more thoroughly, and deliver updates more consistently, leading to fewer disruptions for medical and research labs.

“Laboratories, and the patients waiting on their results, depend on software that works every time,” said Florin Cighi, AVP, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Managing Director, Romania, Perficient. “Deepening our collaboration with Roche Diagnostics through a dedicated team in Cluj-Napoca strengthens Roche’s ability to accelerate innovation on platforms such as the LightCycler® PRO, while keeping the systems its customers use every day reliable and secure. We’re making a direct investment in our relationship with Roche to bring more innovation to patients while delivering greater value to healthcare systems.”

Perficient’s global network of delivery centers spans the U.S, India, Latin America, and Europe. The enhanced Cluj-Napoca hub builds on a nearly 10-year collaboration with Roche that began with its pathology lab, alongside a long history of work with Roche’s pharmaceutical division, Genentech.

About Perficient

Perficient is the global AI and technology consulting firm disrupting the traditional consulting model. Powered by our 7,000+ advisors, engineers, and designers, Perficient implements AI-first solutions that break conventions and deliver outcomes that matter. Proudly serving clients that represent the world’s most innovative brands, and in collaboration with our powerful technology partner ecosystem, we bring deep industry expertise and data-driven design to redefine how businesses run and succeed. Perficient is different. For real. Learn more at perficient.com.

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