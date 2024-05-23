Diagnostics
Experts say the time is now to develop and provide widespread access to genetic medicines for the rarest diseases. What’s more, they say it is a moral imperative.
Active immune therapies hold promise for preventing or slowing disease onset, but some experts warn of potential safety risks.
Eisai presented a plethora of data on the drug at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, including a study showing the consequences of pausing treatment.
Illumina on Monday announced that its board of directors is spinning off Grail and has applied to list the cancer diagnostics company on the Nasdaq.
After a years-long antitrust battle, the European Commission on Friday approved Illumina’s plans to divest Grail. However, Illumina said while there is “an agreement with the EC on specific divestment options” that “does not mean the method of divestment has been finalized.”
Experts are hopeful that objective biomarker measures for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, such as the ones being developed by EverythingALS, will lead to more targeted, effective treatments.
The inspiration behind two blockbuster biopharma deals in 2023, anti-TLIA drugs have the potential to improve efficacy and durability of response for a number of autoimmune diseases, experts tell BioSpace.
Freenome announced Thursday a fundraising round of more than a quarter of a billion dollars, led by Roche, to advance its blood-based cancer tests as pivotal readouts approach.
While GLP-1 drugs have exploded in popularity, they don’t work for everyone, and experts say phenotyping based on a greater understanding of the disease is the future of obesity treatment.
Following a U.S. appeals court decision, the company said it is preparing to divest GRAIL through a third-party sale or capital markets transaction.
Social media campaigns may have been one factor that prompted Johnson & Johnson and Danaher to make a TB treatment and a test more accessible in low- and middle-income countries.
The Pharma Proteomics Project isn’t the first precompetitive collaboration between pharma companies, but it’s one of the largest. Members recently published associations they’ve uncovered in UK Biobank data.
The European Commission on Thursday ordered Illumina to divest Grail, opening the next chapter in the years-long regulatory saga. Illumina is reviewing the order, Reuters reported.
After its prostate cancer therapy was not included in Medicare’s initial drug price negotiation list, Astellas dismissed its Inflation Reduction Act lawsuit this week, while Illumina got new leadership.
With new Alzheimer’s drugs receiving—and expected to receive—FDA approval, the market for diagnostic biomarker tests is set to expand.
PRESS RELEASES