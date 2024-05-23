SUBSCRIBE
DNA and single-use syringes
Rare Diseases
Biopharma Entrepreneurs Make Business Case for Personalized Genetic Medicines
Experts say the time is now to develop and provide widespread access to genetic medicines for the rarest diseases. What’s more, they say it is a moral imperative.
August 7, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Brain and vaccine vials
Alzheimer’s disease
New Wave of Alzheimer’s Therapies Actively Engage the Immune System
Active immune therapies hold promise for preventing or slowing disease onset, but some experts warn of potential safety risks.
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
Eisai presented a plethora of data on the drug at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, including a study showing the consequences of pausing treatment.
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Illumina's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Deals
Illumina’s Board Votes to Spin Off Grail Instead of Selling Cancer Testing Firm
Illumina on Monday announced that its board of directors is spinning off Grail and has applied to list the cancer diagnostics company on the Nasdaq.
June 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Illumina signage outside its office in California
Policy
EC Approves Illumina’s Plan to Divest Cancer Diagnostics Maker Grail
After a years-long antitrust battle, the European Commission on Friday approved Illumina’s plans to divest Grail. However, Illumina said while there is “an agreement with the EC on specific divestment options” that “does not mean the method of divestment has been finalized.”
April 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: A smartphone analyzing sound
Drug Development
Listen Up: Emerging Vocal Biomarker Could Aid ALS Drug Development
Experts are hopeful that objective biomarker measures for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, such as the ones being developed by EverythingALS, will lead to more targeted, effective treatments.
April 12, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: A person with an irritated gut/Taylor Ti
Drug Development
TL1A Inhibitors Could Usher in New Era for IBD Treatment
The inspiration behind two blockbuster biopharma deals in 2023, anti-TLIA drugs have the potential to improve efficacy and durability of response for a number of autoimmune diseases, experts tell BioSpace.
February 22, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Jill Neimark
Pictured: Healthcare worker draws blood from a pat
Drug Development
Roche-Backed Freenome Continues Industry’s Funding Rally with $254M Raise
Freenome announced Thursday a fundraising round of more than a quarter of a billion dollars, led by Roche, to advance its blood-based cancer tests as pivotal readouts approach.
February 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Visualization of genetic phenotypes over
Drug Development
The Era of Precision Obesity Medicine Is Here
While GLP-1 drugs have exploded in popularity, they don’t work for everyone, and experts say phenotyping based on a greater understanding of the disease is the future of obesity treatment.
January 3, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Illumina headquarters in California/iSto
Policy
Illumina Loses Long Antitrust Battle, Readies to Divest GRAIL
Following a U.S. appeals court decision, the company said it is preparing to divest GRAIL through a third-party sale or capital markets transaction.
December 18, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Johnson & Johnson Business Center in Switzerland
Activists Declare Victory After Pushing J&J, Danaher to Lower Price of Tuberculosis Care
Social media campaigns may have been one factor that prompted Johnson & Johnson and Danaher to make a TB treatment and a test more accessible in low- and middle-income countries.
November 7, 2023
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Sanjukta Mondal
A DNA strand and a protein/Getty
Business
J&J’s Christopher Whelan on How—and Why—13 Companies Teamed up to Tackle Proteomics
The Pharma Proteomics Project isn’t the first precompetitive collaboration between pharma companies, but it’s one of the largest. Members recently published associations they’ve uncovered in UK Biobank data.
October 17, 2023
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Nadia Bey
Pictured: Illumina signage outside its office in California
Policy
EU Orders Illumina to Divest Grail After Years of Regulatory Challenges
The European Commission on Thursday ordered Illumina to divest Grail, opening the next chapter in the years-long regulatory saga. Illumina is reviewing the order, Reuters reported.
October 11, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Hand changing blocks from Plan A to B/iS
Business
Week in Review: Astellas Withdraws IRA Lawsuit, New Illumina CEO and More
After its prostate cancer therapy was not included in Medicare’s initial drug price negotiation list, Astellas dismissed its Inflation Reduction Act lawsuit this week, while Illumina got new leadership.
September 8, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Close-up of an arm receiving a blood dra
Drug Development
New Biomarker Tests Aid Quick, Accurate Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease
With new Alzheimer’s drugs receiving—and expected to receive—FDA approval, the market for diagnostic biomarker tests is set to expand.
August 30, 2023
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Claire Jarvis
Press Releases
Kawasaki Disease Market to Reach a CAGR of 5.33% during 2024-2034, Impelled by Advanced Therapeutic Avenues
August 7, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Rapid Diagnostics Market Poised to Hit USD 280.03 Billion by 2033, Fueled by 20.8% CAGR
August 7, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Press Releases
OraSure Reports Q2 ’24 Revenue of $54.3 Million
August 7, 2024
 · 
23 min read
Press Releases
Trinity Biotech Obtains an Extension to Demonstrate Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Myriad Genetics Advances International Reorganization and Completes Sale of EndoPredict Business to Eurobio Scientific
August 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Hitachi High-Tech Acquires Majority Interest in Nabsys
August 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Grants BioMark Patent That Expands Its Claims Covering Its Legacy Liquid Biopsy Assay
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
JelloX Biotech collaborates with Mayo Clinic to develop AI enhanced 3D pathology imaging technology
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Fapon Delivers Customized IVD Solutions for the US Market at ADLM 2024
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Researchers Use AI-Powered Method to Identify Genetic Epilepsies Much Earlier than Genetic Diagnosis
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Ferrum Health and PaxeraHealth Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Seamless AI Integration in Healthcare
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
New Funding Announced for Revolutionary Disease Detection Technology
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
BioPorto Announces NIH-Funded Study to Explore the Ability of Renal Biomarkers in Predicting Severe AKI, Advancing Beyond NLP-based AI Algorithms
July 31, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Labcorp Expands Collaboration with Ultima Genomics to Advance Whole Genome Sequencing Applications and Oncology Testing Capabilities
July 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Foresight Diagnostics Expands Series B Financing to $73.75 Million to Advance the Foresight CLARITY™ MRD Platform
July 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
AI-Powered MRI Enhancement Solution, SwiftMR™, Approved for Use in Canada
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
AliveDx Announces Turnkey Solution for Precise, Automated Autoimmune Diagnostics
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Alamar Biosciences Establishes European Headquarters and Distribution Center in Milan, Italy
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
AliveDx Receives IVDR CE Mark for Groundbreaking Microarray Immunoassay in Allergy Diagnostics
July 29, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Roche closes acquisition of LumiraDx’s Point of Care technology to expand access to diagnostic testing in primary care
July 29, 2024
 · 
4 min read
