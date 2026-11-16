PanTher Therapeutics Strengthens IP Position and Executive Leadership as It Advances Implantable Medicine Platform in Oncology

– Company’s two newly issued U.S. patents provide protection for PTM-101 in pancreatic cancer and support expansion of the Sagittari™ platform across multiple drugs and tumor indications –

– Tim Clackson, Ph.D., biotech leader with three decades of experience in targeted cancer therapies, appointed Executive Chair –

– PanTher to participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, Nov. 16–19, 2026 –

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PanTher Therapeutics (“PanTher” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company redefining early cancer treatment with therapeutic implants administered directly at the tumor site, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) recently granted the Company two patents bolstering protection of its proprietary Sagittari™ platform and its lead application in pancreatic cancer. The Company also announced the appointment of oncology industry veteran Tim Clackson, Ph.D., as Executive Chair of its Board of Directors, bringing proven drug development expertise to advance its clinical program, broaden its platform and build strategic partnerships.

The new patents expand PanTher's company-owned intellectual property portfolio, complementing the foundational technology licensed exclusively to the Company and providing protection into the 2040s, not including any potential extensions. They span two key areas:

U.S. Patent No. 12,605,356 , describes methods of treating pancreatic tumors with multilayered, biodegradable implants which release drug toward the tumor while shielding surrounding healthy tissue. The patent reinforces the position of PTM-101, the Company’s first product, in pancreatic cancer.

, describes methods of treating pancreatic tumors with multilayered, biodegradable implants which release drug toward the tumor while shielding surrounding healthy tissue. The patent reinforces the position of PTM-101, the Company’s first product, in pancreatic cancer. U.S. Patent No. 12,508,222, describes multilayered implants and is drug-agnostic: rather than being limited to paclitaxel, it protects the local delivery of a broad range of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to target tissue. This creates an intellectual property foundation for future Sagittari™ product candidates that pair different anti-cancer agents with additional solid tumor types, expanding PanTher’s opportunity well beyond its first indication.

"Our expanded patent portfolio and Tim’s proven oncology leadership strengthen PanTher’s foundation for long-term growth," said Laura Indolfi, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PanTher Therapeutics. "Our vision extends beyond a single drug or indication. We are developing a versatile implantable medicine platform with the potential to unlock new therapeutic opportunities by delivering powerful drugs directly to tumors. We are advancing our clinical pipeline and pursuing strategic collaborations to extend this approach to additional drugs and tumor types."

Dr. Clackson brings more than 30 years of experience building biotechnology companies and advancing targeted oncology medicines from discovery through commercialization. He most recently served as CEO of IDRx, acquired by GSK for up to $1.15 billion, and previously held senior leadership roles at Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Xilio Therapeutics, and ARIAD Pharmaceuticals. As Executive Chair, he will work closely with PanTher's management and Board to support corporate strategy, clinical advancement, financing, and strategic growth initiatives.

"PanTher has developed a differentiated approach to localized cancer treatment, with the potential to extend beyond its initial pancreatic cancer program," said Tim Clackson, Ph.D., Executive Chair of PanTher Therapeutics. "Our continued clinical progress is helping to de-risk the platform and build momentum for the Company’s next stage of growth. I’m excited to take on a larger role and to work with Laura and the team as PanTher advances PTM-101 toward later-stage development and realizes the broader potential of its platform.”

PTM-101, an implantable formulation of paclitaxel, is being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial (NCT06673017) in patients with non-metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy. Following successful completion of dose escalation, the Company has advanced into the expansion phase of the study and is continuing to generate clinical data to inform its next stage of development. PanTher expects to share topline data from the Phase 1b study in the first half of 2027.

Approximately 50% of PDAC patients present with non-metastatic disease at diagnosis, when timely anti-tumor treatment and surgery still offer the potential for cure. Yet multi-agent systemic chemotherapy is often limited by toxicity. PTM-101 is placed at the tumor surface during the standard staging laparoscopy that patients already undergo at diagnosis, providing ~6 weeks of sustained high-dose therapy directly to the tumor. As a simple add-on that requires no new procedure, PTM-101 effectively adds a fourth chemotherapy agent to FOLFIRINOX without compounding systemic side effects, positioning it for broad adoption across the neoadjuvant setting.

PTM-101 is the lead product candidate within PanTher’s pipeline of implantable medicines designed to directly address hard-to-treat solid tumors. PanTher is additionally developing polymeric drug formulations for the treatment of a range of other solid tumor types.

Drs. Indolfi and Clackson will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, November 16–19, 2026, where the Company plans to engage with investors and potential strategic partners to discuss its clinical progress, platform expansion opportunities, and next phase of growth.

About PTM-101

PanTher’s most advanced investigational product candidate, PTM-101, is an absorbable thin film formulation of paclitaxel for non-metastatic pancreatic cancer. PTM-101 is designed to deliver continuous, long-lasting, high-dose chemotherapy to the tumor with little to no systemic exposure. The product, laparoscopically implanted at the tumor site, easily integrates with common minimally invasive procedures used in staging pancreatic cancer. PTM-101 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial (NCT06673017) with support from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) DP220066.

About PanTher Therapeutics

PanTher Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company leveraging combined expertise in drug formulation and materials science to develop and commercialize potent, localized implantable medicines that can improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors. PanTher’s Sagittari™ platform enables the formulation of anti-cancer medicines in a wide range of flexible, polymer-based dosage forms that can be administered to the surface of a cancerous organ or implanted directly into a tumor. The drug product is tunable and engineered to continuously deliver the drug for weeks or months at a desired dose level directly to the tumor site, avoiding the dose-limiting side effects of off-target toxicity with systemic therapies, while preserving delivery of high doses locally. The company has offices in Austin, Texas, and Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.panthertx.com.

Investor Contact

Laura Indolfi, CEO

PanTher Therapeutics, Inc.

investors@panthertx.com