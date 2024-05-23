SUBSCRIBE
Executive appointments

Pictured: Shell game with business executives
Business
C-Suite Shuffle: Lonza Hires New CEO
Read the latest overview of people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies that BioSpace covers.
April 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Drug Development
Bayer’s Sweeping Executive Cuts, Wegovy’s Expanding Reach
Bayer cut its C-suite nearly in half amid a massive restructuring. Meanwhile, the U.S. government says it will pay for Wegovy for patients with heart disease.
March 26, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: A red illustration of a businessman walk
Business
C-Suite Shuffle: Sumitomo, Kineta, IDRx and More
This is the latest rundown of people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies that BioSpace covers. This regular column highlights the hired, fired, retired, promoted or resigning, as well as those personally named in lawsuits.
March 13, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Pictured: A red illustration of a businessman walk
Business
C-Suite Shuffle: ReNAgade, Adaptimmune, Vittoria and More
Plus, last week Richard Gonzalez announced his retirement from AbbVie, PhRMA appointed Gilead’s O’Day to chair its board and Joseph Papa became president and CEO of Emergent.
February 28, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Policy
Sweet succession: Gonzalez, patent thickets and his triumph over biosimilars
This week Lori, Greg and Tyler discuss AbbVie: how longtime CEO Richard Gonzalez ⁠navigated Humira’s LOE⁠, his victorious retirement ⁠announcement⁠, and the future of biosimilars.
February 28, 2024
 · 
1 min read
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Business
AbbVie’s Humira Is a Textbook Case for Drugmakers Navigating Patent Cliff
Thanks to the success of outgoing CEO Richard Gonzalez, biopharma executives will be studying for years to come how AbbVie navigated the decline of blockbuster Humira.
February 23, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Press Releases
Ovid Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Amanda Banks, Experienced Biotech Leader & Physician as Chief Development Officer
August 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Ardelyx Appoints Experienced Biopharma Executive, Eric Foster, as Chief Commercial Officer
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Regina Graul, Ph.D., Promoted to Chief Executive Officer
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Olympia Pharmaceuticals Bolsters Leadership Team with New Executive Appointments
August 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
89bio Appoints Francis Sarena as Chief Operating Officer
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Appointment of Sanjeev Narula as Chief Financial Officer
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Quotient Therapeutics Appoints Peter Campbell, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Cellectis Appoints Dr. Adrian Kilcoyne as Chief Medical Officer
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
aTyr Pharma Announces Appointment of Jayant Aphale, PhD, as Vice President of Technical Operations
August 6, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
SINTX Technologies Announces Appointment of Eric K. Olson as Chief Executive Officer
August 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
MERCALIS AND TRIANGLE INSIGHTS GROUP ANNOUNCE SENIOR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS
August 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
The American Diabetes Association Announces Transition of Chief Scientific and Medical Officer
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
VALEO PHARMA ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES
August 6, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Keith Lui as Senior Vice President of Commercial and Medical Affairs
August 6, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
4DMT Advances Leadership in Large Market Ophthalmology with Senior Management Hires and Formation of Ophthalmology Advisory Board
August 5, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
Helio Genomics Appoints Eric Ariazi, Ph.D. as Chief Development Officer
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Avalyn Appoints Erin Lavelle, Seasoned Biopharma Finance Executive, to its Board of Directors
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Avinger Appoints Thomas P. Davis, MD, FACC as Chief Medical Officer
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Avidity Biosciences Announces Appointment of John B. Moriarty, Jr. as Chief Legal Officer
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
iTeos Therapeutics Announces Appointment of David Feltquate as Chief Medical Officer
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
