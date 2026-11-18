Patent protection spans North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific Rim



Korean decision to grant extends reconstitution protection into another key Asia-Pacific market, reinforcing a multi-layered portfolio spanning more than 20 jurisdictions as pivotal Phase 3 MIRACLE trial advances

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBRX) (“Moleculin” or the “Company”) today announced that South Korea’s Ministry of Intellectual Property has issued a decision to grant a patent covering the Company’s method of reconstituting liposomal Annamycin (also known as naxtarubicin). The allowance adds another major market to Moleculin’s international intellectual property estate. That estate protects Annamycin across three complementary technology areas and more than 20 jurisdictions in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other key regions. Korean patent application No. 10-2022-7000486 received the decision to grant the patent titled, “Method of Reconstituting Liposomal Annamycin.”

“This Korean allowance is another building block in a deliberate, multi-year strategy to protect Annamycin around the world and across several layers of the technology,” said Walter Klemp, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Moleculin. “We have not relied on a single patent. We have built overlapping protection around how Annamycin is formulated, how it is reconstituted and how it can be applied to lung-targeted therapies. With Korea now joining Japan, China, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore and other major markets, we believe our global IP position is increasingly robust. That matters as we advance our pivotal MIRACLE trial and think about Annamycin’s long-term commercial and partnering potential worldwide.”

Three Complementary Technology Areas, One Global Strategy

Moleculin’s Annamycin portfolio is designed so that each technology area reinforces the others:

Formulation — Preparation of Preliposomal Annamycin Lyophilizate: Granted or allowed patents across multiple jurisdictions, including the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Europe, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Singapore and Taiwan. The application has also been accepted in South Africa, where formal grant is pending.

Granted or allowed patents across multiple jurisdictions, including the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Europe, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Singapore and Taiwan. The application has also been accepted in South Africa, where formal grant is pending. Reconstitution — Method of Reconstituting Liposomal Annamycin: Granted or allowed patents in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Europe, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Singapore and Taiwan, now joined by the Korean allowance. Protection also extends to Hong Kong through European patent validation.

Granted or allowed patents in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Europe, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Singapore and Taiwan, now joined by the Korean allowance. Protection also extends to Hong Kong through European patent validation. Lung-Targeted Therapies: Intellectual property directed to lung-targeted anticancer therapies using liposomal Annamycin, complementing the formulation and reconstitution technologies and supporting the Company’s development in soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.



Global Reach

The Company’s patent portfolio now includes coverage for one or more of these technology areas in the following jurisdictions, with patent status varying by jurisdiction and technology

North America: United States, Canada and Mexico

United States, Canada and Mexico Europe: European Patent Office jurisdictions, with European patents validated in Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom

European Patent Office jurisdictions, with European patents validated in Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom Asia-Pacific: South Korea, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong

South Korea, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong Other International Markets: Brazil, India, Israel and South Africa







IP Strength Aligned with Clinical Momentum

The expansion of Moleculin’s patent estate runs alongside the clinical advancement of Annamycin. Annamycin is a re-engineered anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and to lack the cardiotoxicity common with currently prescribed anthracyclines. The Company is conducting the MIRACLE Trial (MB-108), a pivotal, adaptive design, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 trial. MIRACLE is evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine (AnnAraC) for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

As Annamycin progresses toward potential registration, the Company believes that a broad, layered and geographically diverse IP position is a key strategic asset. It supports the program’s long-term value in major markets and Moleculin’s flexibility in pursuing regional and global partnerships.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates addressing hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The Company’s lead program, Annamycin (also known as naxtarubicin), has shown to be an efficacious and well tolerated anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and to lack the cardiotoxicity common with currently prescribed anthracyclines. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

The Company is conducting the MIRACLE (Moleculin R/R AML AnnAraC Clinical Evaluation) Trial (MB-108), a pivotal, adaptive design, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 trial evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine (also referred to as “Ara-C”), together referred to as AnnAraC, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Following a successful Phase 1B/2 study (MB-106), with input from the FDA, the Company believes it has substantially de-risked the development pathway toward a potential approval for Annamycin for the treatment of AML. This study remains subject to appropriate future filings with potential additional feedback from the FDA and their foreign equivalents.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers. Moleculin also has in its pipeline a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of pathogenic viruses, as well as certain cancer indications.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.moleculin.com and connect on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the potential efficacy and safety of Annamycin and AnnAraC in R/R AML, the strength and scope of the Company’s intellectual property portfolio, the Company’s ability to obtain and enforce patent protection in various jurisdictions, and the anticipated advancement of the MIRACLE trial toward potential registration. Moleculin will require significant additional financing, for which the Company has no commitments, in order to conduct its clinical trials as described in this press release, and the ability to complete such trials assumes the Company’s ability to secure such financing on a timely basis. Although Moleculin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company relies on the reports of its expert with regard to the absence of cardiotoxicity. The dataset referenced in this press release is subject to the review of the data from future subjects in its current and future clinical trials and long-term follow-up with subjects in its current trials. Moleculin has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.