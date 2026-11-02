U.S. bioscience jobs up 7% from 2021 to 2025: Report

The U.S. bioscience industry experienced employment and business establishment growth from 2021 to 2025, according to a new report from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Council of State Bioscience Associations (CSBA). The industry directly employed 2.31 million people across more than 156,000 businesses last year, representing 7% and 22% jumps, respectively, from 2021.

Employment increased in 41 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Absolute job growth leaders were Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and New Jersey.

Data were mixed when comparing Massachusetts and the nation’s largest bioscience employer, California. In Massachusetts, employment rose 10% from 2021 to 2025, reaching 145,864 industry jobs across 5,934 business establishments last year. However, California had a 1.5% employment decline, with 334,448 jobs across 15,719 businesses in 2025.

Among the highlights for Massachusetts:



Research, testing and medical laboratories, the state’s largest bioscience subsector, grew by 14.6% from 2021 to 2025, surpassing the 8.1% increase for the nation.

Pharmaceuticals employment increased 9.7% from 2021 to 2025, outpacing the 5.4% change in the U.S.

Annual bioscience wages averaged $219,393 last year, 115% higher than Massachusetts’ private-sector average of $101,877.

Despite California’s employment decline, there was positive news for the state.



Research, testing and medical laboratories, the state’s largest bioscience subsector, grew 2.5%.

California’s overall bioscience employment concentration was 25% higher than the national average.

Annual bioscience wages averaged $185,005 last year, 90% higher than the state’s private-sector average of $97,184.

Research, testing and medical labs was not only California and Massachusetts’ largest bioscience subsector but the nation’s as well. It employed more than 779,000 people in the U.S. in 2025, which represented about one-third of the country’s bioscience employment. From 2021 to 2025, the subsector’s jobs grew 8.1% and its establishments 37%.

While highlighting the report’s positive data, BIO President and CEO John Crowley said in a press release that the U.S. must continue promoting an environment that supports scientific discovery and strengthens the country’s leadership in biotechnology.

“This report makes clear that we cannot take that strength for granted,” he said. “Now is the time to invest in America’s biotech ecosystem, advance policies that foster innovation and lay the groundwork for America’s long-term leadership for years to come. The public policies enacted today at the national and state level will directly impact whether American biotech continues to thrive here at home and where the next generation of breakthroughs will be developed.”