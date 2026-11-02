SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Job Trends

U.S. bioscience jobs up 7% from 2021 to 2025: Report

November 2, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Boston harbor and cityscape skyline view

iStock, xbrchx

Bioscience employment rose in 41 states, though not in California, according to a new report from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization and the Council of State Bioscience Associations.

The U.S. bioscience industry experienced employment and business establishment growth from 2021 to 2025, according to a new report from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Council of State Bioscience Associations (CSBA). The industry directly employed 2.31 million people across more than 156,000 businesses last year, representing 7% and 22% jumps, respectively, from 2021.

Employment increased in 41 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Absolute job growth leaders were Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and New Jersey.

Data were mixed when comparing Massachusetts and the nation’s largest bioscience employer, California. In Massachusetts, employment rose 10% from 2021 to 2025, reaching 145,864 industry jobs across 5,934 business establishments last year. However, California had a 1.5% employment decline, with 334,448 jobs across 15,719 businesses in 2025.

Among the highlights for Massachusetts:

  • Research, testing and medical laboratories, the state’s largest bioscience subsector, grew by 14.6% from 2021 to 2025, surpassing the 8.1% increase for the nation.
  • Pharmaceuticals employment increased 9.7% from 2021 to 2025, outpacing the 5.4% change in the U.S.
  • Annual bioscience wages averaged $219,393 last year, 115% higher than Massachusetts’ private-sector average of $101,877.

Despite California’s employment decline, there was positive news for the state.

  • Research, testing and medical laboratories, the state’s largest bioscience subsector, grew 2.5%.
  • California’s overall bioscience employment concentration was 25% higher than the national average.
  • Annual bioscience wages averaged $185,005 last year, 90% higher than the state’s private-sector average of $97,184.

Research, testing and medical labs was not only California and Massachusetts’ largest bioscience subsector but the nation’s as well. It employed more than 779,000 people in the U.S. in 2025, which represented about one-third of the country’s bioscience employment. From 2021 to 2025, the subsector’s jobs grew 8.1% and its establishments 37%.

While highlighting the report’s positive data, BIO President and CEO John Crowley said in a press release that the U.S. must continue promoting an environment that supports scientific discovery and strengthens the country’s leadership in biotechnology.

“This report makes clear that we cannot take that strength for granted,” he said. “Now is the time to invest in America’s biotech ecosystem, advance policies that foster innovation and lay the groundwork for America’s long-term leadership for years to come. The public policies enacted today at the national and state level will directly impact whether American biotech continues to thrive here at home and where the next generation of breakthroughs will be developed.”

Subscribe to Career Insider!

Job market trends, layoffs and career advice to manage your life sciences career

Labor market California Massachusetts United States Puerto Rico Texas Florida Illinois North Carolina Pennsylvania New York Ohio New Jersey
Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
misty canyon with sharp cliff and lonely tree iin Delika
Neurodegeneration
Acumen scraps sole asset after Alzheimer’s fail, plunging stock 80%
October 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Return on investment, bonus or incentive, hitting the jackpot. Gift packages filled with bills inside.
Venture capital
New biotech Setara forms with $90M to take on Jazz’s bonus rare disease programs
October 30, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Robotic claw clutching a money stock illustration
Drug Development
Dren Bio lands $350M to push rare blood cancer therapy toward market
October 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Target, miss the target, target shooting, dart, correct decisions, bow and arrow, dart on target, hits and misses (3d illustration)
Neuroscience
Ono cans 2 endocannabinoid drug studies after quintuple Phase 2 failure
October 29, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong