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Coherus cuts 30% of staffers, Gyre makes post-acquisition layoffs

November 10, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Gabrielle Masson
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Coherus is narrowing its pipeline projects while Gyre reorganizes after an acquisition, with both biotechs conducting workforce reductions.

Coherus Oncology is shrinking its workforce by 30%, and Gyre Therapeutics is laying off an undisclosed number of workers after acquiring Cullgen.

For Coherus, the cuts stem from a reorganization that involves deprioritizing development of its investigational combination treatment in a range of cancers to focus on a lead indication of esophageal cancer. Last month, the biotech shared interim Phase 1b results for the cytolytic CCR8 antibody tagmokitug paired with toripalimab, with the duo demonstrating a confirmed overall response rate of 75% among patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma in a front-line setting, irrespective of PD-L1 status.

Before the reorganization, Coherus had been studying the experimental duo across several indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer and gastric cancer.

“The financial benefits of right-sizing the organization and reducing the scope of our forward-focused efforts provide substantial and durable benefits to our operating model,” Coherus CFO Bryan McMichael said in a Monday release. “These benefits will be realized over the next two quarters,” he said, adding that the efforts will lower the biotech’s quarterly core cash burn by $6 million.

The biotech did not reveal numbers behind the layoffs, but Coherus had 147 full-time and part-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2025. Based on that count, about 44 roles are likely impacted by the new cuts.

It’s the second time in less than two years that the California biotech has downsized by 30%. The last layoff wave occurred in March 2025 after Coherus’ divestment of Udenyca—a prescription drug used to reduce the chance of infection due to a low white blood cell count—to Intas Pharmaceuticals’ Accord BioPharma. The deal included a $483 million upfront payment to Coherus, money the biotech said it would use to repay $230 million in existing convertible notes due in 2026.

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Meanwhile, San Diego–based Gyre incurred a $3.6 million increase in personnel costs in Q3 compared to the same quarter in 2025, largely due to internal restructuring efforts and severance expenses tied to the biotech’s $300 million Cullgen acquisition earlier this year.

The company did not disclose the number of employees impacted from the Cullgen layoffs or its internal restructure and declined to provide BioSpace with additional comment.

In May, chronic disease–focused Gyre closed the all-stock buyout of Cullgen, a biotech focused on developing targeted protein degraders and degrader antibody conjugate therapies. Since then, Gyre has incorporated the biotech as a subsidiary. Before the acquisition, Cullgen employed over 120 staffers, according to a Gyre presentation filed with the SEC.

Layoffs Pipeline
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson is an award-winning biopharma editor and writer with more than seven years of journalism experience in life sciences and healthcare. Subscribe to the daily GenePool and weekly Manufacturing Brief newsletters she curates here, and contact her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.

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