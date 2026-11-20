General Medicine accepts insurance, welcomes cash-pay customers, and shows prices with and without insurance before customers commit.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Medicine, a healthcare store founded by the team behind PillPack and Amazon Pharmacy, today announced that its GLP-1 weight management care is available to customers through LillyDirect, Eli Lilly and Company's digital direct to consumer healthcare platform, as one of the independent care options on the platform. A visit typically costs a $25 copay with insurance or starts at $30 for a chat visit paid out of pocket, and customers see the price of the medication with and without insurance before they purchase. A first visit is available the same day in most cases.

"Buying healthcare should work the way buying anything else works," said TJ Parker, CEO of General Medicine. "GLP-1s showed us how people want to get care: they see the price, they choose for themselves, and they expect someone to follow through. We're glad to bring that to LillyDirect for weight management care, and we deliver it just as easily across the rest of healthcare."

GLP-1 care with clear prices, led by clinicians



General Medicine is in-network with most insurance plans and welcomes cash-pay customers. Customers can use insurance, when it covers the medication, or pay out of pocket for it. A board-certified clinician leads every visit and has reviewed the customer's health history beforehand, including past labs, current medications, and other conditions, so the conversation about whether a GLP-1 is the right fit, and which medication, starts from the full picture. After the first visit, customers can message their clinician, review their progress, and book ongoing care across any healthcare need.

Key facts

What: General Medicine's GLP-1 weight management care is available through LillyDirect.

General Medicine's weight management care is available through LillyDirect. Pricing: A visit is typically a $25 copay with insurance or starts at $30 for a chat visit paid out of pocket. Customers see medication prices with and without insurance before they commit.

A visit is typically a $25 copay with insurance or starts at $30 for a chat visit paid out of pocket. Customers see medication prices with and without insurance before they commit. Time to first visit: The same day in most cases.

The same day in most cases. Insurance: In-network with most insurance plans, including Medicare nationwide and Medicaid in a growing number of states.

In-network with most insurance plans, including Medicare nationwide and Medicaid in a growing number of states. Who and where: Adults in all 50 US states.

Adults in all 50 US states. Subscription: None required.

To learn more or book a visit, go to General Medicine’s GLP-1 weight management page.

About General Medicine



General Medicine powers a nationwide healthcare store where customers can search, compare, and buy care, see insurance and cash prices before deciding, and get guidance from a licensed clinician. Its catalog includes more than 2,900 products and services across medications, labs, telehealth, specialist e-consults, and select in-person visits and procedures. General Medicine was founded in 2023 by TJ Parker, Elliot Cohen, and Ashwin Muralidharan and launched nationwide in May 2025. The company is based in San Francisco with offices in Boston.

Media contact: press@generalmedicine.co

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SOURCE General Medicine