Estrella Immunopharma Highlights ARTEMIS® T-Cell Therapy Data Selected for ASH 2026, Demonstrating Deep and Durable Leukemia Responses and Superior Extramedullary Disease Clearance Versus Conventional CAR-T in Preclinical Models

Preclinical ARTEMIS AbTCR treatment achieved approximately 10,000-fold reductions in leukemia burden across models of acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

ARTEMIS demonstrated faster and deeper responses than conventional CAR-T cells, including complete regression of extramedullary AML lesions and disease-free survival beyond 100 days in treated mice

Research identifies extramedullary leukemia as a potential reservoir for systemic disease progression and relapse, highlighting an important therapeutic challenge for next-generation cellular immunotherapies

Findings support further investigation of the ARTEMIS platform, including Estrella's clinical-stage CD19-directed EB103 program

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESLA) (“Estrella” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation ARTEMIS T-cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today highlighted preclinical findings from an abstract accepted for poster presentation at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 12–15, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The research, described in Abstract #2375, supports the potential of Eureka Therapeutics' ARTEMIS chimeric γδ antibody-TCR (AbTCR) T cells, the technology underlying EB103, Estrella’s lead product candidate and a CD19-directed T-cell therapy in clinical development, to overcome a major challenge in leukemia treatment: the persistence of malignant cells in extramedullary tissues, where leukemia can survive treatment and potentially contribute to systemic disease progression and relapse.

In preclinical models of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), ARTEMIS T cells demonstrated rapid and profound antileukemic activity, including approximately 10,000-fold reductions in measured leukemia burden, complete regression of extramedullary AML lesions, and deeper and faster responses than conventional CAR-T cells.

The findings provide additional preclinical evidence supporting the therapeutic potential of the ARTEMIS platform, which underlies Estrella's clinical-stage CD19-directed EB103 program.

Addressing a Critical Barrier to Durable Leukemia Remission

Despite advances in cellular immunotherapy, extramedullary leukemia remains a significant treatment challenge. Leukemic cells can establish disease outside the bone marrow, including in organs and soft tissues, where persistent disease may contribute to treatment resistance and relapse.

The ASH research investigated the hypothesis that extramedullary leukemia functions as a reservoir capable of continually reseeding leukemia throughout the body, even when disease within the bone marrow appears controlled.

Using complementary preclinical models of AML and B-ALL, investigators demonstrated that localized extramedullary leukemia could disseminate into peripheral blood, bone marrow and distant organs, establishing widespread systemic disease.

These findings suggest that eliminating leukemia from the bone marrow alone may not be sufficient for durable disease control and underscore the potential importance of cellular immunotherapies capable of eradicating disease across multiple anatomical compartments.

The published abstract reports several notable findings:

Approximately 10,000-fold reductions in leukemia burden: ARTEMIS T cells achieved four-log reductions in measured leukemia burden in both AML and B-ALL preclinical models.

ARTEMIS T cells achieved four-log reductions in measured leukemia burden in both AML and B-ALL preclinical models. Complete regression of extramedullary AML lesions: In the mesothelin-positive AML model, ARTEMIS treatment produced complete regression of established extramedullary disease, with no AML cells detected in bone marrow aspirates.

In the mesothelin-positive AML model, ARTEMIS treatment produced complete regression of established extramedullary disease, with no AML cells detected in bone marrow aspirates. Durable disease control: All ARTEMIS-treated mice in the reported AML model remained alive and disease-free beyond day 100, whereas untreated controls succumbed by day 49.

All ARTEMIS-treated mice in the reported AML model remained alive and disease-free beyond day 100, whereas untreated controls succumbed by day 49. Faster and deeper responses than conventional CAR-T: ARTEMIS demonstrated more than two-log deeper responses in the AML model and faster clearance of extramedullary disease compared with antigen-matched conventional CAR-T cells.

ARTEMIS demonstrated more than two-log deeper responses in the AML model and faster clearance of extramedullary disease compared with antigen-matched conventional CAR-T cells. Prevention of detectable bone marrow dissemination: In the CD19-positive B-ALL model, ARTEMIS treatment produced a four-log reduction in bioluminescence signal and an 83% reduction in tumor volume, and prevented detectable bone marrow dissemination through day 60.

Collectively, these results suggest that ARTEMIS T-cell therapies may offer advantages in the clearance of extramedullary leukemia, an area of significant unmet medical need.

The findings are preclinical, and additional studies, including clinical evaluation, are necessary to determine whether these advantages translate into improved patient outcomes.

Potential Implications for Estrella's EB103 Program

Estrella's lead product candidate, EB103, is a CD19-directed ARTEMIS AbTCR T-cell therapy licensed from Eureka Therapeutics and is currently being evaluated in the STARLIGHT-1 Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The CD19-directed B-ALL findings described in the abstract are particularly relevant to the biological rationale for EB103, demonstrating the potential of CD19-targeted ARTEMIS T cells to reduce extramedullary tumor volume and prevent detectable bone marrow dissemination in a preclinical model.

The complementary AML findings generated using mesothelin-directed ARTEMIS T cells provide additional evidence of the platform's potential across different leukemia types and antigen targets.

Together, these results support continued investigation of ARTEMIS technology and its potential application in difficult-to-treat hematologic malignancies.

Management Commentary

“While cellular immunotherapies have transformed treatment for certain hematologic cancers, disease persistence and relapse remain formidable challenges, particularly when leukemia extends beyond the bone marrow,” said Cynthia Pussinen, Chief Executive Officer of Estrella Immunopharma.

“What makes these findings particularly compelling is the combination of a potentially important new understanding of how extramedullary leukemia contributes to systemic disease progression and the ability of ARTEMIS T cells to achieve rapid, deep and sustained responses in these preclinical models.

“Importantly, the investigators observed faster and deeper leukemia clearance compared with conventional CAR-T cells. We believe these findings strengthen the scientific rationale for the ARTEMIS platform and reinforce the importance of advancing EB103 through clinical development. Our focus remains on translating this promising science into meaningful therapeutic options for patients facing difficult-to-treat hematologic cancers.”

ASH 2026 Presentation Details

Abstract Number: 2375

Presentation Title: Extramedullary leukemia serves as a reservoir for systemic leukemia progression and is eradicated by ARTEMIS® chimeric antibody-TCR T-cell therapy

Session: 702. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Basic and Translational: Poster I

Format: Poster Presentation

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2026

Time: 5:30–7:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Hall F, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Presenting Research: Danielle C. Kirkey, MD, and colleagues

The abstract is available through the official ASH 2026 Annual Meeting online program.

About EB103

EB103, a T-cell therapy, also referred to as Estrella’s “CD19-Redirected ARTEMIS® T-Cell Therapy,” utilizes ARTEMIS® technology licensed from Eureka Therapeutics, Inc. (Eureka), Estrella’s parent company. Unlike a traditional CAR-T cell, the unique design of an ARTEMIS® T cell, such as EB103, allows it to be activated and regulated upon engagement with cancer targets through a cellular mechanism that more closely resembles that of an endogenous T-cell receptor. Once infused, EB103 T cells bind to and destroy CD19-positive cancer cells.

About Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing CD19- and CD22-targeted ARTEMIS® T-cell therapies to treat cancers and autoimmune diseases. Estrella’s mission is to harness the evolutionary power of the human immune system to transform the lives of patients fighting cancer and other diseases. To accomplish this mission, Estrella’s lead product candidate, EB103, utilizes Eureka’s ARTEMIS® technology to target CD19, a protein expressed on the surface of almost all B-cell leukemias and lymphomas. Estrella is also developing EB104, which utilizes Eureka’s ARTEMIS® technology to target not only CD19, but also CD22, another protein expressed on the surface of most B-cell malignancies.

For more information about Estrella, please visit www.estrellabio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding the potential of the ARTEMIS® platform and EB103; the planned poster presentation at the ASH Annual Meeting; Estrella’s corporate, clinical development and partnering strategy and its plans for future growth; the potential safety, efficacy and therapeutic benefits of EB103 and Estrella’s other ARTEMIS® T-cell product candidates; the potential benefits of a multiple-dose regimen of EB103, including the potential for deeper or more durable responses; the tolerability of EB103 and the durability of responses observed to date, which are based on a small number of patients and limited follow-up; the design, conduct, progress and timing of the STARLIGHT-1 Phase I/II clinical trial and any future clinical trials of EB103; Estrella’s expectations regarding the recommended Phase II dose, the expansion phase and the use of data from the expansion phase to inform any future pivotal trial strategy; Estrella’s ability to advance EB103 and EB104 in development; and the expected timing of enrollment and dosing of additional patients and of the reporting of data from the expansion cohort. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the risk that results of preclinical studies may not be predictive of results in clinical trials, and those listed under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Information contained on, or accessible through, Estrella’s website or the websites referenced in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release.

Investor Relations

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc.

IR@estrellabio.com