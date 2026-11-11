Capricor ramps up manufacturing spend ahead of FDA decision for DMD therapy

Capricor Therapeutics’ operating expenses jumped 70% in the third quarter as the company scaled up manufacturing and otherwise prepared to market its Duchenne muscular dystrophy cell therapy, which the FDA is set to decide on by Nov. 22.

Preparing for launch, Capricor spent $44.7 million in the third quarter, compared with $26.3 million one year ago. The biotech cited precommercial activities and manufacturing scale-up as the primary drivers of increased spending.

Capricor’s facility in San Diego is “up and running and ready to supply an initial launch if deramiocel is approved,” CEO Linda Marbán said on the biotech’s third-quarter earnings call Tuesday. The company will support the initial launch from a first-floor cleanroom, which has undergone a pre-license inspection and can make enough doses for 250 patients per year, the CEO said.

The biotech is adding manufacturing capacity on the second floor of the facility to increase output. Once Capricor completes the expansion, the facility will have the capacity to support about 2,000 to 2,500 patients a year, Marbán said.

Capricor’s second-floor production plant “is pretty much built out” and scheduled to undergo validation during the first half of next year, the CEO added. Capricor will finish cleanrooms on the second floor “in sequential order as demand implies,” she said. The cleanrooms are part of a long-term plan to meet demand for deramiocel.

“We don’t anticipate that supply will be a problem, either in early stages of launch or as we continue commercial development,” Marbán said. “If we are lucky enough to get approval in the U.S., we’re poised to continue the expansion of our manufacturing footprint into a new facility in San Diego, which we’ve already tentatively agreed to occupy and build out should the need prevail.”

Manufacturing issues contributed to the rejection of Capricor’s first filing for approval in 2025, as the FDA’s complete response letter cited certain deficiencies regarding deramiocel’s chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC).

With an advisory committee recently voting 9-3 against approval of the cell therapy, the biotech faces doubts about whether it will bring deramiocel to market on its second attempt. Capricor is “focusing primarily on approval” but has spoken internally about what additional work it could do if the FDA rejects its filing, Marbán said.

In response to a question regarding investment in another possible clinical trial, Marbán said she would be “reluctant to say goodbye to deramiocel if it required some simple clinical work that could further support it.”

If the FDA rejects deramiocel, the CEO said Capricor will assess the feedback and act “prudently based on if we think that there’s a way to establish greater efficacy and/or safety doing another clinical trial.”