Webinar: Optimizing Cell Therapy Manufacturing Efficiency with Cryopreserved Cells

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Autologous and allogeneic cell therapy developers face a critical choice when selecting the right starting material. This choice can dramatically impact manufacturing efficiency, scalability, and patient access.

In this webinar, we will show how delayed isolation and cryopreservation of immune cells from fresh leukopaks can drastically impact their stability and functionality. We will also explore how purified and cryopreserved cell populations such as PBMCs and isolated T cells streamline logistics, reduce variability, and enhance transduction efficiency in CAR-T production.

Learn how these cellular starting materials help mitigate risks, including unwanted cell expansion, and support consistent, high-quality outcomes in both autologous and allogeneic therapies.

What you’ll gain from viewing:



Insights into cryopreserved cellular starting materials and their manufacturing advantages

Awareness of how different storage temperatures and delayed processing of fresh leukopaks can affect viability, proliferation, cytokine expression, and cytotoxicity of the isolated immune cells.

Data-driven results from using isolated T cells or PBMCs in CAR-T development

Strategies to improve manufacturing efficiency with purified cell populations

Whether you’re optimizing existing workflows or scaling up for clinical production, this presentation will help you make informed decisions that increase the probability of success.

Featured Speakers

Wassim Basheer, PhD Principal Product Manager Wassim Basheer is an accomplished scientist with over 15 years of experience in molecular and cell biology, including therapeutic target validation for cancer and cardiovascular research. He had a lengthy career as a postdoctoral scientist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, as a Technical Application Scientist at ThermoFisher Scientific, and as a Product Manager within the Cell Solutions division at Charles River Laboratories. Currently, he serves as Principal Product Manager at HemaCare, Rose BioSolutions Company, where he leads the development and strategic growth of cellular starting materials (such as leukopaks, immune cells, and stem cells) that are used in cell and gene therapy (C>) research.



With a deep understanding of cellular starting materials (human immune cells, PBMCs, leukopaks, etc.), Dr. Basheer is pivotal in ensuring researchers have access to consistent, high-quality cellular starting materials to support cell therapy research and drug development.



Wassim is a recognized thought leader in the use of fresh and cryopreserved cellular starting materials for C> development.