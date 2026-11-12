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Webinar: Optimizing Cell Therapy Manufacturing Efficiency with Cryopreserved Cells

November 12, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

In this webinar, we will show how delayed isolation and cryopreservation of immune cells from fresh leukopaks can drastically impact their stability and functionality. We will also explore how purified and cryopreserved cell populations such as PBMCs and isolated T cells streamline logistics, reduce variability, and enhance transduction efficiency in CAR-T production.

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Autologous and allogeneic cell therapy developers face a critical choice when selecting the right starting material. This choice can dramatically impact manufacturing efficiency, scalability, and patient access.

In this webinar, we will show how delayed isolation and cryopreservation of immune cells from fresh leukopaks can drastically impact their stability and functionality. We will also explore how purified and cryopreserved cell populations such as PBMCs and isolated T cells streamline logistics, reduce variability, and enhance transduction efficiency in CAR-T production.

Learn how these cellular starting materials help mitigate risks, including unwanted cell expansion, and support consistent, high-quality outcomes in both autologous and allogeneic therapies.

What you’ll gain from viewing:

  • Insights into cryopreserved cellular starting materials and their manufacturing advantages
  • Awareness of how different storage temperatures and delayed processing of fresh leukopaks can affect viability, proliferation, cytokine expression, and cytotoxicity of the isolated immune cells.
  • Data-driven results from using isolated T cells or PBMCs in CAR-T development
  • Strategies to improve manufacturing efficiency with purified cell populations

Whether you’re optimizing existing workflows or scaling up for clinical production, this presentation will help you make informed decisions that increase the probability of success.

Featured Speakers

Wassim Basheer, PhD
Principal Product Manager
Wassim Basheer is an accomplished scientist with over 15 years of experience in molecular and cell biology, including therapeutic target validation for cancer and cardiovascular research. He had a lengthy career as a postdoctoral scientist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, as a Technical Application Scientist at ThermoFisher Scientific, and as a Product Manager within the Cell Solutions division at Charles River Laboratories. Currently, he serves as Principal Product Manager at HemaCare, Rose BioSolutions Company, where he leads the development and strategic growth of cellular starting materials (such as leukopaks, immune cells, and stem cells) that are used in cell and gene therapy (C&GT) research.

With a deep understanding of cellular starting materials (human immune cells, PBMCs, leukopaks, etc.), Dr. Basheer is pivotal in ensuring researchers have access to consistent, high-quality cellular starting materials to support cell therapy research and drug development.

Wassim is a recognized thought leader in the use of fresh and cryopreserved cellular starting materials for C&GT development.

Rachel M. Levine, PhD
Principal Scientist
Rachel Levine, PhD, is a biochemical engineer with more than 15 years of experience in research and development spanning drug delivery, cell and gene therapy, and process development. She earned her PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Minnesota, where she developed lipid-based nanoparticles for targeted gene delivery in cancer therapy.

Dr. Levine spent nine years at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where she developed extensive expertise in gene editing, cell and animal model development, and therapeutic genome engineering for hematologic diseases. Her experience includes stem cell engineering, automation, and translational research supporting clinical programs.

At Rose BioSolutions, Dr. Levine works in process and analytical development, focusing on translating innovative cell and gene therapy technologies into scalable, reproducible manufacturing processes and improving the efficiency and consistency of cell therapy production.

Dr. Levine is fascinated by the endless possibilities of genome engineering and the opportunity to explore what remains to be discovered and harnessed to develop innovative new therapies.

Webinars Cell therapy
BioSpace Insights
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