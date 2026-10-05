D-Wave Partners with University of Arkansas to Establish Quantum Supply Chain Initiative at the Sam M. Walton College of Business

Collaboration will facilitate education and research into quantum computing applications for supply chain challenges in retail, transportation and national defense

PALO ALTO, Calif. & FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) (“D-Wave”), the only dual-platform quantum computing company providing annealing and gate-model systems, software and services, and the Supply Chain Management Research Center in the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas (SCMRC) today announced a collaboration to explore quantum computing’s impact on complex supply chain problems. The collaboration establishes the Quantum Supply Chain Initiative Support Fund with the SCMRC, which is intended to advance thought leadership, education and independent research focused on the application of quantum computing to supply chain management across retail, transportation and national defense. In addition, D-Wave has joined the partnership program of the SCMRC, which currently has more than 25 industry partners.

Supply chain decision-making often requires organizations to coordinate routes, inventory, facilities, schedules and workforce while balancing cost, speed, service and resilience. As these networks become more complex and disruptions become more consequential, quantum and hybrid-quantum computing approaches are emerging to complement established methods.

Announced during CSCMP EDGE 2026, a leading conference and exhibition hosted by the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, the collaboration between D-Wave and the SCMRC will explore foundational and applied research in quantum optimization for a variety of supply chain use cases, including transportation routing, logistics network design, inventory and resource allocation, scheduling and decision-making under disruption. In addition, joint efforts may include curriculum and case development, student learning opportunities, engagement with industry, government and academic stakeholders and the development and sharing of practical frameworks and insights.

“Supply chains are highly dynamic, with decision-making that can have a far-reaching impact on efficiency and costs,” said Murray Thom, vice president of quantum technology evangelism at D-Wave. “We’re seeing quantum computing technologies emerge as potentially powerful alternatives to existing classical approaches. The Walton College is at the forefront of supply chain innovation, not only educating the next generation of supply chain professionals and conducting groundbreaking research, but also engaging industry to effect economic change. We’re thrilled to support the College as it facilitates a quantum-ready supply chain.”

“The Walton College is dedicated to exploring the very latest methods, processes and technologies that advance supply chain management and resilience,” said Brian Fugate, Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Programs with Walton College. “Quantum computing is showing great potential to help organizations accelerate decision-making, mitigate disruption and drive better operational outcomes. We’re excited to partner with D-Wave, one of the quantum computing industry’s foremost leaders, to bring quantum into our research portfolio and ultimately benefit students and partners alike.”

About the Sam M. Walton College of Business

The Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas is a nationally recognized leader in business education, known for innovative programs in supply chain management, entrepreneurship, finance and experiential learning. Located in the heart of one of the nation’s most dynamic business regions, Walton College prepares students to lead with integrity, analytical rigor and entrepreneurial spirit.

About the University of Arkansas

As Arkansas' flagship institution, the U of A provides an internationally competitive education in more than 200 academic programs. Founded in 1871, the U of A contributes more than $3 billion to Arkansas’ economy through the teaching of new knowledge and skills, entrepreneurship and job development, discovery through research and creative activity, while also providing training for professional disciplines. The Carnegie Foundation classifies the U of A among the few U.S. colleges and universities with the highest level of research activity. U.S. News & World Report ranks the U of A among the top public universities in the nation. See how the U of A works to build a better world at Arkansas Research and Economic Development News.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. It is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the first and only to offer dual-platform quantum computing products and services, spanning both annealing and gate-model quantum computing technologies. D-Wave’s mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum today through enterprise-grade systems available on-premises and via its Leap™ quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations across commercial, government and research sectors trust D-Wave to address complex computational challenges using quantum computing. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how D-Wave is shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: https://www.dwavequantum.com/.

D-Wave Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “believe,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “trend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “projection,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management’s control, including the risks discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Nathan Bramwell, director of marketing for graduate programs

Sam M. Walton College of Business

nbramwell@walton.uark.edu



D-Wave Media Contact:

Alex Daigle

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