CELMoD programs advance across multiple myeloma and lymphoma, with Phase 3 readouts for ZENBEXUS™ (iberdomide) and mezigdomide, and Phase 2 data for golcadomide
Landmark five-year TRANSFORM data demonstrate curative potential of Breyanzi® (lisocabtagene maraleucel) in second-line large B-cell lymphoma
Cell therapy progress further underscored by promising data from next-generation assets, including GPRC5D-directed CAR T, arlocabtagene autoleucel, and dual-targeting BCMAxGPRC5D CAR T, tunlucabtagene autoleucel in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY #ASH--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced it will present new data from its robust hematology portfolio through more than 90 company- and partner-sponsored disclosures, including 24 oral presentations, at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, from December 12-15, 2026.
“This has been an extraordinary year across our blood cancer portfolio, and what we’re sharing at ASH is the realization of our scientific investments,” said Cristian Massacesi, MD, executive vice president, chief medical officer and head of development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “At ASH, we’re highlighting the breadth of our work in blood cancers from Phase 3 CELMoD datasets in multiple myeloma, exploration of targeted protein degradation’s potential in follicular lymphoma, five-year landmark survival data for Breyanzi and the clinical potential of our dual-targeted CAR T, tunlucabtagene autoleucel. Together, these advancements reflect one goal: to move beyond the current standard management of blood cancers and redefine what patients can expect from treatment.”
Data presented by Bristol Myers Squibb will underscore both the strength of the Company’s commercial portfolio and the rapid momentum of its innovative early- and late-stage pipeline in targeted protein degradation, including CELMoDs and other protein degradation approaches, alongside next-generation autologous CAR T cell therapy.
Key data being presented at ASH by Bristol Myers Squibb and its collaborators include:
Evolving multiple myeloma through powerful CELMoD combinations and next-generation cell therapies
- Phase 3 EXCALIBER-RRMM progression-free survival (PFS) and minimal residual disease results for ZENBEXUS, daratumumab, and dexamethasone versus daratumumab, bortezomib and dexamethasone in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), to be featured in oral presentation
- Phase 1 safety and efficacy results for dual-targeting BCMA×GPRC5D autologous CAR T cell therapy tunlucabtagene autoleucel (tunlu-cel; BMS-986453) in patients with RRMM, to be featured in oral presentation
- PFS results and outcomes by prior exposure to pomalidomide or T-cell-redirecting therapy from the SUCCESSOR-2 study evaluating mezigdomide, carfilzomib, and dexamethasone versus carfilzomib and dexamethasone (Kd) in patients with RRMM
- Phase 1 arlocabtagene autoleucel (arlo-cel) oral presentation on GPRC5D expression and locus integrity in patients with RRMM
- Initial Phase 1 results evaluating mezigdomide in combination with elranatamab for the treatment of RRMM
Advancing lymphoma care with targeted protein degradation and curative intent
- Phase 2 GOLSEEK-2 results for golcadomide, an investigational oral CELMoD agent, plus rituximab in patients with newly-diagnosed advanced-stage follicular lymphoma, to be featured in oral presentation
- Landmark five-year follow-up from the pivotal Phase 3 TRANSFORM study demonstrating the curative potential of Breyanzi in second-line (2L) relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL)
- Evaluation of real-world effectiveness and safety outcomes for Breyanzi versus bispecific antibodies in 2L LBCL
Delivering disease breadth and leadership in myeloid disorders
- Phase 2 results for Reblozyl® (luspatercept-aamt) in adults with non-transfusion-dependent (NTD) α-thalassemia hemoglobin H (HbH) disease, to be featured in oral presentation
- Phase 2a results for Reblozyl in adolescents with transfusion-dependent (TD) β-thalassemia, to be featured in oral presentation
Details on key presentations at the 2026 ASH Annual Meeting are available below, with full abstracts available through the congress online program.
Abstract Title
Author
Presentation Type/Abstract #
Session Title
Date/Time (CST)
Multiple Myeloma
BMS-986453, a dual-targeting BCMA×GPRC5D autologous CAR T cell therapy with polyfunctional phenotype: A first-in-human study in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
Sidana, S.
Oral
#116
655. Multiple Myeloma: Cellular Therapies: CAR T in Myeloma: Racing Towards a Cure
Saturday, December 12
9:45-10 AM
Progression-free survival (PFS) and minimal residual disease (MRD) outcomes with iberdomide, daratumumab and dexamethasone (IberDd) versus daratumumab, bortezomib and dexamethasone (DVd) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM): Results from the phase 3 EXCALIBER-RRMM study
Lonial, S.
Oral
#114
654. Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies
Saturday, December 12
10:45-11 AM
GPRC5D expression and locus integrity in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma treated with arlocabtagene autoleucel in a first-in-human phase 1 trial
Ziyad, S.
Oral
#120
655. Multiple Myeloma: Cellular Therapies: CAR T in Myeloma: Racing Towards a Cure
Saturday, December 12
10:45-11 AM
Characterization and management of adverse events of clinical relevance with iberdomide, daratumumab, and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma from the phase 3 EXCALIBER-RRMM trial
Quach, H.
Poster
#2255
Poster Session I
Saturday, December 12
5:30-7:30 PM
Cumulative treatment-altering toxicities in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma treated with bispecific antibodies
Hansen, D.
Poster
#2228
Poster Session I
Saturday, December 12
5:30-7:30 PM
Collab-led CDC: Elranatamab plus iberdomide in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma: Dose escalation results from the MagnetisMM-30 trial
Lesokhin, A.
Poster
#2265
Poster Session I
Saturday, December 12
5:30-7:30 PM
Mezigdomide adds a multi-lineage activation and effector-differentiation program to BCMA T-cell engager therapy: Bone marrow and peripheral blood immune pharmacodynamics of elranatamab plus mezigdomide in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
Jeyaraju, D.
Poster
#2162
Poster Session I
Saturday, December 12
5:30-7:30 PM
SUCCESSOR-2 update: Progression-free survival and outcomes by prior exposure to pomalidomide or T-cell-redirecting therapy with mezigdomide, carfilzomib, and dexamethasone versus Kd in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
Schjesvold, F.
Poster
#4012
Poster Session II
Sunday, December 13
6-8 PM
Mezigdomide in combination with elranatamab for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma: Initial phase 1 results from a phase 1b/2a trial
Costa, L.
Poster
#4009
Poster Session II
Sunday, December 13
6-8 PM
ESR-CRC: Teclistmamab and mezigdomide for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, the MATRIX phase 1b trial
Hultcrantz, M.
Poster
#4026
Poster Session II
Sunday, December 13
6-8 PM
SUCCESSOR-2 dose optimization: Stage 1 analysis of mezigdomide starting dose in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
Alkharabsheh, O.
Poster
#5775
Poster Session III
Monday, December 14
6-8 PM
Matching-adjusted indirect comparisons of iberdomide + daratumumab + dexamethasone versus daratumumab + carfilzomib + dexamethasone and isatuximab + carfilzomib + dexamethasone in RRMM
Landgren, O.
Poster
#5784
Poster Session III
Monday, December 14
6-8 PM
|Arlocabtagene autoleucel in patients with heavily pretreated relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma: Analysis of on-target, off-tumor safety
Berdeja, J.
Poster#5938
Poster Session III
Monday, December 146-8 PM
Lymphoma
Phase 2 trial of obinutuzumab and golcadomide for patients with previously untreated high tumor burden follicular lymphoma
Chihara, D.
Oral
#164
623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom’s, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological - Is Chemo-immunotherapy Ready for Retirement? Bispecific and CELMoD-Based Frontline Regimens in Follicular Lymphoma
Saturday, December 12
12:15-12:30 PM
Golcadomide, a potential, first-in-class, oral CELMoD plus rituximab in patients with newly diagnosed, advanced-stage follicular lymphoma: Safety and 12-month efficacy from the phase 2 GOLSEEK-2 study
Villasboas, J.
Oral
#165
623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom’s, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological - Is Chemo-immunotherapy Ready for Retirement? Bispecific and CELMoD-Based Frontline Regimens in Follicular Lymphoma
Saturday, December 12
12:30-12:45 PM
Evaluation of real-world effectiveness and safety outcomes for lisocabtagene maraleucel and bispecific antibodies in second-line relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma
Epperla, N.
Oral
#315
906. Outcomes Research: Lymphoid Malignancies Excluding Plasma Cell Disorders - Beyond Response: Toxicity, Infection, and Late Events After Novel Therapies
Saturday, December 12
2:30-2:45 PM
Golcadomide, a potential, first-in-class, oral CELMoD + Pola-R-CHP in patients with newly diagnosed aggressive B-cell lymphoma: Safety and 24-month efficacy from a phase 1b study
Hoffman, M.
Poster
#1885
Poster Session I
Saturday, December 12
5:30-7:30 PM
Bulky disease and/or elevated LDH identify a high-risk subgroup in international prognostic index 1–2 newly diagnosed large B-cell lymphoma: Evidence from the LEO and REALYSA cohorts
Maurer, M.
Oral
#520
626. Aggressive Lymphomas: Epidemiological Excluding Prospective Clinical Trials: Evaluation of Newly-Diagnosed DLBCL Patients
Sunday, December 13
10:15-10:30 AM
BMS-986458, a first-in-class degrader of B-cell lymphoma 6 in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma: Updated safety and efficacy of BMS-986458 monotherapy in a phase 1/2 study
Van Der Poel, M.
Poster
#3549
Poster Session II
Sunday, December 13
6-8 PM
Lisocabtagene maraleucel versus standard of care for second-line relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma: 5-y follow-up results from TRANSFORM
Abramson, J.
Poster
#3682
Poster Session II
Sunday, December 13
6-8 PM
Clinical efficacy and longitudinal safety of lisocabtagene maraleucel in patients with third-line or later follicular lymphoma: 4-y update from the phase 2 TRANSCEND FL study
Kamdar, M.
Poster
#3577
Poster Session II
Sunday, December 13
6-8 PM
Myeloid
Luspatercept in adults with non-transfusion-dependent α-thalassemia hemoglobin H disease: Primary efficacy and safety data from a phase 2, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial
Viprakasit, V.
Oral
#7
112. Thalassemia and Globin Gene Regulation: Advances Across the Thalassemia Spectrum: Novel Targets and Therapeutics
Saturday, December 12
9:30-9:45 AM
Luspatercept in adolescent patients with transfusion-dependent β thalassemia: Efficacy and safety results from a phase 2a trial
Viprakasit, V.
Oral
#12
112. Thalassemia and Globin Gene Regulation: Advances Across the Thalassemia Spectrum: Novel Targets and Therapeutics
Saturday, December 12
10:45-11 AM
Effectiveness of early first-line luspatercept use in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes: A real-world analysis from Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
Fonseca, G.
Poster
#2669
Poster Session I
Saturday, December 12
5:30-7:30 PM
Efficacy of luspatercept by baseline anemia burden in patients with myelofibrosis: Subgroup analyses from the phase 3 INDEPENDENCE trial
Al-Ali, H.
Poster
#2001
Poster Session I
Saturday, December 12
5:30-7:30 PM
Luspatercept in adults with transfusion-dependent α-thalassemia hemoglobin H disease: Primary efficacy and safety data from a phase 2, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial
Kattamis, A.
Poster
#2899
Poster Session II
Sunday, December 13
6-8 PM
Anemia management and survival outcomes among previously treated patients with myelofibrosis receiving luspatercept: A real-world analysis
Hobbs, G.
Poster
#6359
Poster Session III
Monday, December 14
6-8 PM
BREYANZI®
INDICATIONS
BREYANZI is a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy indicated for the treatment of:
-
adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified (including DLBCL arising from indolent lymphoma), high-grade B cell lymphoma, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma grade 3B, who have:
- refractory disease to first-line chemoimmunotherapy or relapse within 12 months of first-line chemoimmunotherapy; or
- refractory disease to first-line chemoimmunotherapy or relapse after first-line chemoimmunotherapy and are not eligible for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) due to comorbidities or age; or
- relapsed or refractory disease after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
- adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who have received at least 2 prior lines of therapy, including a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor and a B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL-2) inhibitor. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s).
- adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received 2 or more prior lines of systemic therapy.
- adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least 2 prior lines of systemic therapy, including a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor.
- adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least 2 prior lines of systemic therapy.
Important Safety Information
WARNING: CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME, NEUROLOGIC TOXICITIES, AND SECONDARY HEMATOLOGICAL MALIGNANCIES
Cytokine Release Syndrome
Cytokine release syndrome (CRS), including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred following treatment with BREYANZI. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, which enrolled a total of 769 patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), CRS occurred in 56% of patients, including ≥ Grade 3 CRS in 3.4% of patients. The median time to onset was 5 days (range: 1 to 63 days). CRS resolved in 99% of patients with a median duration of 5 days (range: 1 to 37 days). One patient had fatal CRS and 5 patients had ongoing CRS at the time of death. The most common manifestations of CRS (≥10%) were fever, hypotension, chills, tachycardia, hypoxia, and headache.
Serious events that may be associated with CRS include cardiac arrhythmias (including atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia), cardiac arrest, cardiac failure, diffuse alveolar damage, renal insufficiency, capillary leak syndrome, hypotension, hypoxia, and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis/macrophage activation syndrome (HLH/MAS).
Ensure that 2 doses of tocilizumab are available prior to infusion of BREYANZI.
Neurologic Toxicities
Neurologic toxicities that were fatal or life-threatening, including immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS), occurred following treatment with BREYANZI. Serious events including cerebral edema and seizures occurred with BREYANZI. Fatal and serious cases of leukoencephalopathy, some attributable to fludarabine, also occurred.
In clinical trials of BREYANZI (excluding primary central nervous system lymphoma), CAR T cell-associated neurologic toxicities occurred in 32% of patients, including ≥ Grade 3 cases in 10% of patients. The median time to onset of neurotoxicity was 8 days (range: 1 to 63 days). Neurologic toxicities resolved in 88% of patients with a median duration of 7.5 days (range: 1 to 119 days). Of patients developing neurotoxicity, 83% also developed CRS. The most common neurologic toxicities (≥5%) included encephalopathy, tremor, aphasia, delirium, and headache.
In Study 6, neurologic toxicities occurred in 40% (2/5) of patients with relapsed or refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL). The time to onset of neurologic toxicities ranged from 3 to 8 days and duration ranged from 7 to 22 days. Neurologic toxicities included seizure (20%), headache (20%), encephalopathy (20%), and paresis (20%).
CRS and Neurologic Toxicities Monitoring
Monitor patients daily for at least 7 days following BREYANZI infusion for signs and symptoms of CRS and neurologic toxicities and assess for other causes of neurological symptoms. Continue to monitor patients for signs and symptoms of CRS and neurologic toxicities for at least 2 weeks after infusion and treat promptly. At the first sign of CRS, institute treatment with supportive care, tocilizumab, or tocilizumab and corticosteroids as indicated. Manage neurologic toxicity with supportive care and/or corticosteroid as needed. Advise patients to avoid driving for at least 2 weeks following infusion. Counsel patients to seek immediate medical attention should signs or symptoms of CRS or neurologic toxicity occur at any time.
Hypersensitivity Reactions
Allergic reactions may occur with the infusion of BREYANZI. Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, may be due to dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO).
Serious Infections
Severe infections, including life-threatening or fatal infections, have occurred in patients after BREYANZI infusion. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, infections of any grade occurred in 33% of patients, with Grade 3 or higher infections occurring in 12% of all patients. Grade 3 or higher infections with an unspecified pathogen occurred in 7%, bacterial infections in 3.5%, viral infections in 2%, and fungal infections in 0.7% of patients. One patient who received 4 prior lines of therapy developed a fatal case of John Cunningham (JC) virus progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy 4 months after treatment with BREYANZI. One patient who received 3 prior lines of therapy developed a fatal case of cryptococcal meningoencephalitis 35 days after treatment with BREYANZI.
Febrile neutropenia developed after BREYANZI infusion in 8% of patients. Febrile neutropenia may be concurrent with CRS. In the event of febrile neutropenia, evaluate for infection and manage with broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, and other supportive care as medically indicated.
Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infection before and after BREYANZI administration and treat appropriately. Administer prophylactic antimicrobials according to standard institutional guidelines. Avoid administration of BREYANZI in patients with clinically significant, active systemic infections.
Viral reactivation: Hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation, in some cases resulting in fulminant hepatitis, hepatic failure, and death, can occur in patients treated with drugs directed against B cells. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, 35 of 38 patients with a prior history of HBV were treated with concurrent antiviral suppressive therapy. Perform screening for HBV, HCV, and HIV in accordance with clinical guidelines before collection of cells for manufacturing. In patients with prior history of HBV, consider concurrent antiviral suppressive therapy to prevent HBV reactivation per standard guidelines.
Prolonged Cytopenias
Patients may exhibit cytopenias not resolved for several weeks following lymphodepleting chemotherapy and BREYANZI infusion. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, Grade 3 or higher cytopenias persisted at Day 29 following BREYANZI infusion in 35% of patients, and included thrombocytopenia in 25%, neutropenia in 22%, and anemia in 6% of patients. Monitor complete blood counts prior to and after BREYANZI administration.
Hypogammaglobulinemia
B-cell aplasia and hypogammaglobulinemia can occur in patients receiving BREYANZI. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, hypogammaglobulinemia was reported as an adverse reaction in 9% of patients. Hypogammaglobulinemia, either as an adverse reaction or laboratory IgG level below 500 mg/dL after infusion, was reported in 30% of patients. Monitor immunoglobulin levels after treatment with BREYANZI and manage using infection precautions, antibiotic prophylaxis, and immunoglobulin replacement as clinically indicated.
Live vaccines: The safety of immunization with live viral vaccines during or following BREYANZI treatment has not been studied. Vaccination with live virus vaccines is not recommended for at least 6 weeks prior to the start of lymphodepleting chemotherapy, during BREYANZI treatment, and until immune recovery following treatment with BREYANZI.
Secondary Malignancies
Patients treated with BREYANZI may develop secondary malignancies. T cell malignancies have occurred following treatment of hematologic malignancies with BCMA- and CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapies, including BREYANZI. Mature T cell malignancies, including CAR-positive tumors, may present as soon as weeks following infusion, and may include fatal outcomes. Monitor lifelong for secondary malignancies. In the event that a secondary malignancy occurs, contact Bristol-Myers Squibb at 1-888-805-4555 for reporting and to obtain instructions on collection of patient samples for testing.
Immune Effector Cell-Associated Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis-Like Syndrome (IEC-HS)
Immune Effector Cell-Associated Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis-Like Syndrome (IEC-HS), including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred following treatment with BREYANZI. Seven out of 769 (0.9%) patients with R/R NHL exposed to BREYANZI developed IEC-HS. Time to onset of IEC-HS ranged from 7 to 32 days. Of the 7 patients, 3 patients developed IEC-HS with overlapping occurrence of CRS and neurotoxicity, 2 patients developed IEC-HS with overlapping occurrence of neurotoxicity, and 1 patient developed IEC-HS with overlapping occurrence of CRS. IEC-HS was fatal in 2 of 7 patients. One patient had fatal IEC-HS and one had ongoing IEC-HS at time of death. IEC-HS is a life-threatening condition with a high mortality rate if not recognized and treated early. Treatment of IEC-HS should be administered per current practice guidelines.
Adverse Reactions
The most common adverse reaction(s) (incidence ≥30%) in:
- LBCL are fever, CRS, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, and nausea.
Contacts
Bristol Myers Squibb
Media Inquiries:
media@bms.com
Investors:
investor.relations@bms.com
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