CELMoD programs advance across multiple myeloma and lymphoma, with Phase 3 readouts for ZENBEXUS™ (iberdomide) and mezigdomide, and Phase 2 data for golcadomide

Landmark five-year TRANSFORM data demonstrate curative potential of Breyanzi® (lisocabtagene maraleucel) in second-line large B-cell lymphoma

Cell therapy progress further underscored by promising data from next-generation assets, including GPRC5D-directed CAR T, arlocabtagene autoleucel, and dual-targeting BCMAxGPRC5D CAR T, tunlucabtagene autoleucel in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY #ASH--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced it will present new data from its robust hematology portfolio through more than 90 company- and partner-sponsored disclosures, including 24 oral presentations, at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, from December 12-15, 2026.

“This has been an extraordinary year across our blood cancer portfolio, and what we’re sharing at ASH is the realization of our scientific investments,” said Cristian Massacesi, MD, executive vice president, chief medical officer and head of development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “At ASH, we’re highlighting the breadth of our work in blood cancers from Phase 3 CELMoD datasets in multiple myeloma, exploration of targeted protein degradation’s potential in follicular lymphoma, five-year landmark survival data for Breyanzi and the clinical potential of our dual-targeted CAR T, tunlucabtagene autoleucel. Together, these advancements reflect one goal: to move beyond the current standard management of blood cancers and redefine what patients can expect from treatment.”

Data presented by Bristol Myers Squibb will underscore both the strength of the Company’s commercial portfolio and the rapid momentum of its innovative early- and late-stage pipeline in targeted protein degradation, including CELMoDs and other protein degradation approaches, alongside next-generation autologous CAR T cell therapy.

Key data being presented at ASH by Bristol Myers Squibb and its collaborators include:

Evolving multiple myeloma through powerful CELMoD combinations and next-generation cell therapies

Phase 3 EXCALIBER-RRMM progression-free survival (PFS) and minimal residual disease results for ZENBEXUS, daratumumab, and dexamethasone versus daratumumab, bortezomib and dexamethasone in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), to be featured in oral presentation

Phase 1 safety and efficacy results for dual-targeting BCMA×GPRC5D autologous CAR T cell therapy tunlucabtagene autoleucel (tunlu-cel; BMS-986453) in patients with RRMM, to be featured in oral presentation

(tunlu-cel; BMS-986453) in patients with RRMM, to be featured in oral presentation PFS results and outcomes by prior exposure to pomalidomide or T-cell-redirecting therapy from the SUCCESSOR-2 study evaluating mezigdomide, carfilzomib, and dexamethasone versus carfilzomib and dexamethasone (Kd) in patients with RRMM

Phase 1 arlocabtagene autoleucel (arlo-cel) oral presentation on GPRC5D expression and locus integrity in patients with RRMM

Initial Phase 1 results evaluating mezigdomide in combination with elranatamab for the treatment of RRMM

Advancing lymphoma care with targeted protein degradation and curative intent

Phase 2 GOLSEEK-2 results for golcadomide, an investigational oral CELMoD agent, plus rituximab in patients with newly-diagnosed advanced-stage follicular lymphoma, to be featured in oral presentation

Landmark five-year follow-up from the pivotal Phase 3 TRANSFORM study demonstrating the curative potential of Breyanzi in second-line (2L) relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL)

in second-line (2L) relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) Evaluation of real-world effectiveness and safety outcomes for Breyanzi versus bispecific antibodies in 2L LBCL

Delivering disease breadth and leadership in myeloid disorders

Phase 2 results for Reblozyl ® (luspatercept-aamt) in adults with non-transfusion-dependent (NTD) α-thalassemia hemoglobin H (HbH) disease, to be featured in oral presentation

(luspatercept-aamt) in adults with non-transfusion-dependent (NTD) α-thalassemia hemoglobin H (HbH) disease, to be featured in oral presentation Phase 2a results for Reblozyl in adolescents with transfusion-dependent (TD) β-thalassemia, to be featured in oral presentation

Details on key presentations at the 2026 ASH Annual Meeting are available below, with full abstracts available through the congress online program.

BREYANZI®

INDICATIONS

BREYANZI is a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy indicated for the treatment of:

adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified (including DLBCL arising from indolent lymphoma), high-grade B cell lymphoma, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma grade 3B, who have: refractory disease to first-line chemoimmunotherapy or relapse within 12 months of first-line chemoimmunotherapy; or refractory disease to first-line chemoimmunotherapy or relapse after first-line chemoimmunotherapy and are not eligible for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) due to comorbidities or age; or relapsed or refractory disease after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who have received at least 2 prior lines of therapy, including a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor and a B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL-2) inhibitor. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s).

adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received 2 or more prior lines of systemic therapy.

adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least 2 prior lines of systemic therapy, including a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor.

adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least 2 prior lines of systemic therapy.

Important Safety Information

WARNING: CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME, NEUROLOGIC TOXICITIES, AND SECONDARY HEMATOLOGICAL MALIGNANCIES Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred in patients receiving BREYANZI. Do not administer BREYANZI to patients with active infection or inflammatory disorders. Treat severe or life-threatening CRS with tocilizumab with or without corticosteroids.

Neurologic toxicities, including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred in patients receiving BREYANZI, including concurrently with CRS, after CRS resolution, or in the absence of CRS. Monitor for neurologic events after treatment with BREYANZI. Provide supportive care and/or corticosteroids as needed.

T cell malignancies have occurred following treatment of hematologic malignancies with BCMA- and CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapies, including BREYANZI.

Cytokine Release Syndrome

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS), including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred following treatment with BREYANZI. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, which enrolled a total of 769 patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), CRS occurred in 56% of patients, including ≥ Grade 3 CRS in 3.4% of patients. The median time to onset was 5 days (range: 1 to 63 days). CRS resolved in 99% of patients with a median duration of 5 days (range: 1 to 37 days). One patient had fatal CRS and 5 patients had ongoing CRS at the time of death. The most common manifestations of CRS (≥10%) were fever, hypotension, chills, tachycardia, hypoxia, and headache.

Serious events that may be associated with CRS include cardiac arrhythmias (including atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia), cardiac arrest, cardiac failure, diffuse alveolar damage, renal insufficiency, capillary leak syndrome, hypotension, hypoxia, and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis/macrophage activation syndrome (HLH/MAS).

Ensure that 2 doses of tocilizumab are available prior to infusion of BREYANZI.

Neurologic Toxicities

Neurologic toxicities that were fatal or life-threatening, including immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS), occurred following treatment with BREYANZI. Serious events including cerebral edema and seizures occurred with BREYANZI. Fatal and serious cases of leukoencephalopathy, some attributable to fludarabine, also occurred.

In clinical trials of BREYANZI (excluding primary central nervous system lymphoma), CAR T cell-associated neurologic toxicities occurred in 32% of patients, including ≥ Grade 3 cases in 10% of patients. The median time to onset of neurotoxicity was 8 days (range: 1 to 63 days). Neurologic toxicities resolved in 88% of patients with a median duration of 7.5 days (range: 1 to 119 days). Of patients developing neurotoxicity, 83% also developed CRS. The most common neurologic toxicities (≥5%) included encephalopathy, tremor, aphasia, delirium, and headache.

In Study 6, neurologic toxicities occurred in 40% (2/5) of patients with relapsed or refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL). The time to onset of neurologic toxicities ranged from 3 to 8 days and duration ranged from 7 to 22 days. Neurologic toxicities included seizure (20%), headache (20%), encephalopathy (20%), and paresis (20%).

CRS and Neurologic Toxicities Monitoring

Monitor patients daily for at least 7 days following BREYANZI infusion for signs and symptoms of CRS and neurologic toxicities and assess for other causes of neurological symptoms. Continue to monitor patients for signs and symptoms of CRS and neurologic toxicities for at least 2 weeks after infusion and treat promptly. At the first sign of CRS, institute treatment with supportive care, tocilizumab, or tocilizumab and corticosteroids as indicated. Manage neurologic toxicity with supportive care and/or corticosteroid as needed. Advise patients to avoid driving for at least 2 weeks following infusion. Counsel patients to seek immediate medical attention should signs or symptoms of CRS or neurologic toxicity occur at any time.

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Allergic reactions may occur with the infusion of BREYANZI. Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, may be due to dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO).

Serious Infections

Severe infections, including life-threatening or fatal infections, have occurred in patients after BREYANZI infusion. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, infections of any grade occurred in 33% of patients, with Grade 3 or higher infections occurring in 12% of all patients. Grade 3 or higher infections with an unspecified pathogen occurred in 7%, bacterial infections in 3.5%, viral infections in 2%, and fungal infections in 0.7% of patients. One patient who received 4 prior lines of therapy developed a fatal case of John Cunningham (JC) virus progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy 4 months after treatment with BREYANZI. One patient who received 3 prior lines of therapy developed a fatal case of cryptococcal meningoencephalitis 35 days after treatment with BREYANZI.

Febrile neutropenia developed after BREYANZI infusion in 8% of patients. Febrile neutropenia may be concurrent with CRS. In the event of febrile neutropenia, evaluate for infection and manage with broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, and other supportive care as medically indicated.

Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infection before and after BREYANZI administration and treat appropriately. Administer prophylactic antimicrobials according to standard institutional guidelines. Avoid administration of BREYANZI in patients with clinically significant, active systemic infections.

Viral reactivation: Hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation, in some cases resulting in fulminant hepatitis, hepatic failure, and death, can occur in patients treated with drugs directed against B cells. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, 35 of 38 patients with a prior history of HBV were treated with concurrent antiviral suppressive therapy. Perform screening for HBV, HCV, and HIV in accordance with clinical guidelines before collection of cells for manufacturing. In patients with prior history of HBV, consider concurrent antiviral suppressive therapy to prevent HBV reactivation per standard guidelines.

Prolonged Cytopenias

Patients may exhibit cytopenias not resolved for several weeks following lymphodepleting chemotherapy and BREYANZI infusion. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, Grade 3 or higher cytopenias persisted at Day 29 following BREYANZI infusion in 35% of patients, and included thrombocytopenia in 25%, neutropenia in 22%, and anemia in 6% of patients. Monitor complete blood counts prior to and after BREYANZI administration.

Hypogammaglobulinemia

B-cell aplasia and hypogammaglobulinemia can occur in patients receiving BREYANZI. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, hypogammaglobulinemia was reported as an adverse reaction in 9% of patients. Hypogammaglobulinemia, either as an adverse reaction or laboratory IgG level below 500 mg/dL after infusion, was reported in 30% of patients. Monitor immunoglobulin levels after treatment with BREYANZI and manage using infection precautions, antibiotic prophylaxis, and immunoglobulin replacement as clinically indicated.

Live vaccines: The safety of immunization with live viral vaccines during or following BREYANZI treatment has not been studied. Vaccination with live virus vaccines is not recommended for at least 6 weeks prior to the start of lymphodepleting chemotherapy, during BREYANZI treatment, and until immune recovery following treatment with BREYANZI.

Secondary Malignancies

Patients treated with BREYANZI may develop secondary malignancies. T cell malignancies have occurred following treatment of hematologic malignancies with BCMA- and CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapies, including BREYANZI. Mature T cell malignancies, including CAR-positive tumors, may present as soon as weeks following infusion, and may include fatal outcomes. Monitor lifelong for secondary malignancies. In the event that a secondary malignancy occurs, contact Bristol-Myers Squibb at 1-888-805-4555 for reporting and to obtain instructions on collection of patient samples for testing.

Immune Effector Cell-Associated Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis-Like Syndrome (IEC-HS)

Immune Effector Cell-Associated Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis-Like Syndrome (IEC-HS), including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred following treatment with BREYANZI. Seven out of 769 (0.9%) patients with R/R NHL exposed to BREYANZI developed IEC-HS. Time to onset of IEC-HS ranged from 7 to 32 days. Of the 7 patients, 3 patients developed IEC-HS with overlapping occurrence of CRS and neurotoxicity, 2 patients developed IEC-HS with overlapping occurrence of neurotoxicity, and 1 patient developed IEC-HS with overlapping occurrence of CRS. IEC-HS was fatal in 2 of 7 patients. One patient had fatal IEC-HS and one had ongoing IEC-HS at time of death. IEC-HS is a life-threatening condition with a high mortality rate if not recognized and treated early. Treatment of IEC-HS should be administered per current practice guidelines.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reaction(s) (incidence ≥30%) in:

LBCL are fever, CRS, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, and nausea.

Bristol Myers Squibb

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