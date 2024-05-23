SUBSCRIBE
Lymphoma

Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallinckrodt Offloads Therakos Photopheresis Business to CVC Capital Partners for $925M
The specialty pharmaceutical company has twice filed for bankruptcy in recent years, driven by opioid-related litigation. Mallinckrodt’s deal with CVC will allow it to pay off more than half of its net debt.
August 6, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Washington, D.C., USA- January 13, 2020: FDA Sign at its headquarters in Washington DC. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a federal agency of the USA.
FDA
AbbVie, Genmab Secure FDA Label Expansion for Epkinly in Follicular Lymphoma
AbbVie and Genmab on Wednesday announced the FDA has expanded the label of their bispecific antibody Epkinly, allowing it to be used in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma.
June 27, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: The National Institutes of Health's main building in Maryland
Drug Development
NIH Finds Non-Chemo Drug Combo Induces Lasting Remission in DLBCL Patients
National Institutes of Health researchers in a Phase Ib/II study found a five-drug combination elicits strong remission rates in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patients without using chemotherapeutic agents.
June 20, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Merck, Verona, AbbVie and Rocket
The FDA is facing four big target action dates in the final week of June, including one label expansion for a bispecific antibody and another for an investigational gene therapy.
June 18, 2024
4 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bristol Myers Squibb office in California
FDA
BMS CAR-T Therapy Wins FDA Approval for Expanded Use in Follicular Lymphoma
Following back-to-back approvals in lymphocytic leukemia, Bristol Myers Squibb’s CAR-T therapy Breyanzi on Wednesday won the FDA’s green light for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma.
May 16, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D illustration of antibody-drug conjugates with their toxic payloads
Drug Development
ADC Therapeutics Posts Early Phase II Lymphoma Data for Zynlonta as Revenue Drops 5.8%
ADC Therapeutics is positioning Zynlonta for a label expansion with new Phase II data showing that the treatment can elicit high rates of complete response in patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma.
May 7, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: AstraZeneca signage at its office in Sweden
Drug Development
AstraZeneca Targets First-Line Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapy with Phase III Data
AstraZeneca’s blockbuster BTK inhibitor Calquence significantly improved progression-free survival when used as a frontline treatment in patients with mantle cell lymphoma, according to Thursday’s late-stage results.
May 3, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Roche Diagnostics building in California
Drug Development
Roche Bispecific T Cell Engager Improves Survival in Lymphoma, Teeing up Label Expansion
Roche said Monday that its bispecific T cell engager Columvi improved survival in a Phase III lymphoma trial, clearing the drugmaker to seek a full, expanded label that could drive sales growth.
April 15, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Exterior of the FDA headquarters in Mary
Drug Development
FDA Rejects Regeneron’s Blood Cancer Therapy for Two Forms of Lymphoma
Regeneron’s bispecific antibody odronextamab was hit with Complete Response Letters from the FDA noting issues with the enrollment status of its confirmatory trials.
March 25, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Entrance to Pfizer's office in Belgium
Drug Development
Pfizer’s $43B Seagen Buy Starts to Pay Off with Adcetris Phase III Data in DLBCL
Antibody-drug conjugate Adcetris, when used with rituximab or lenalidomide, improved overall survival in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Pfizer secured access to Seagen’s ADC in March 2023.
March 12, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
FDA signage at its office in Maryland
FDA
BeiGene Secures Fifth Approval for Brukinsa, Expands into Follicular Lymphoma
BeiGene’s Brukinsa becomes the first BTK inhibitor approved for follicular lymphoma, the most common type of low-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
March 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Allogene Therapeutics Activates Three Community Cancer Centers as First Sites for the Pivotal Phase 2 ALPHA3 Trial Evaluating Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel (cema-cel) as First Line (1L) Consolidation Treatment for Patients with Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL)
August 2, 2024
10 min read
Press Releases
Strong Clinical Momentum for Soligenix’s HyBryte™ in Treating Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma; PCG Digital Exclusive with Dr. Brian Poligone
August 2, 2024
5 min read
Press Releases
Roche Canada and the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) successfully complete negotiations for COLUMVI® (glofitamab for injection) for the treatment of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma
July 24, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
Main Life received Targretin® (Bexarotene) Marketing Authorisation in Hong Kong for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma
July 16, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
Patent rights jointly owned by the National Cancer Center and the University of Pennsylvania, licensed to ARC Therapies, Inc.
July 11, 2024
3 min read
Drug Development
Expanded HyBryte™ Treatment Demonstrating Positive Outcomes in Early-Stage Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma
July 10, 2024
16 min read