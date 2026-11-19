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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Daniel Tillett, CEO of Racura Oncology and Sten Sörensen, CEO of Cereno Scientific. We examine why the FDA is placing renewed emphasis on drug repurposing and what it will take to transform existing molecules into effective new therapies.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Daniel Tillett, CEO, Racura Oncology

Sten Sörensen, CEO, Cereno Scientific

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.