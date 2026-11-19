In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Daniel Tillett, CEO of Racura Oncology and Sten Sörensen, CEO of Cereno Scientific. We explore why the FDA is now prioritizing drug repurposing, and what it will take to turn existing molecules into viable new therapies.
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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Daniel Tillett, CEO of Racura Oncology and Sten Sörensen, CEO of Cereno Scientific. We examine why the FDA is placing renewed emphasis on drug repurposing and what it will take to transform existing molecules into effective new therapies.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Daniel Tillett, CEO, Racura Oncology
Sten Sörensen, CEO, Cereno Scientific
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.