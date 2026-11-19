AbbVie has found some hot stuff in DISCO Pharmaceuticals’ logic-based bispecific platform and has struck a deal to the tune of $2.54 billion in biobucks for an option to develop solid tumor therapies.

The Big Pharma is going low with a $40 million upfront payment for the European biotech and high on the backend with milestones worth up to $2.5 billion.

The release was otherwise slim on details of the collaboration but said the focus will be on developing novel AND-gated bispecific therapeutics for solid tumors with high unmet medical need. These antibodies must recognize two distinct antigens simultaneously to become fully active.

The companies are planning a celebration to last throughout the years, with DISCO Chief Business Officer Ajla Hrle noting that the partnership shines the light on the biotech’s DISCOtech platform. The technology maps novel cell surface targets to develop targeted therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates and T cell engagers.

DISCO boogied onto 2026’s dance floor in January by signing a licensing deal with Amgen worth up to $618 million in total deal value.

AbbVie is staying alive in pharma’s ongoing deal frenzy, with executives promising investors during third quarter earnings last month that they have plenty of capacity for M&A .