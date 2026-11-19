HAMILTON, ON and GARCHING, Germany, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AtomVie Global Radiopharma (AtomVie), a radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced a supply agreement for ITM's high-quality medical radioisotope, non-carrier-added Lutetium-177 (n.c.a. 177Lu). Under the terms of the agreement, ITM will supply n.c.a. 177Lu to support AtomVie's CDMO activities for radiopharmaceutical companies, strengthening AtomVie's supply chain and providing its partners in precision oncology with expanded access to this widely used radioisotope.

"AtomVie serves multiple, diverse radiopharmaceutical companies across the industry, all of which rely on dependable supply of high-quality radioisotopes," said Bruno Paquin, Chief Executive Officer of AtomVie. "By strengthening this relationship with ITM, a global leader in isotope production, we and our current and future partners have dependable access to n.c.a. 177Lu to support therapeutic and diagnostic development programs."

ITM's n.c.a. 177Lu is designed to be coupled with targeting molecules that transport the radioisotope directly to tumor sites. There, this highly pure form of radioisotope Lutetium-177 emits therapeutic beta radiation to destroy cancer cells in a highly localized, precise manner. ITM holds a U.S. Drug Master File (DMF) with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for n.c.a. 177Lu and has marketing authorization in the EU (brand name EndolucinBeta®).

"We value this agreement with AtomVie, a trusted partner for companies developing new and innovative radiopharmaceuticals, as a demonstration of how we serve the industry with our global production and supply network. Ensuring our partners have reliable access to high-quality radioisotopes, including Lutetium-177, is a priority for us. Together with AtomVie and its network of radiopharmaceutical developers, ITM is proud to support further expansion of the impact of radiopharmaceutical therapy for people with cancer," added Dr. Andrew Cavey, Chief Executive Officer of ITM.

About AtomVie Global Radiopharma

AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to advancing the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals. AtomVie offers integrated solutions spanning process and analytical method development, GMP manufacturing, quality control, regulatory support, and global distribution services for clinical and commercial drug products. AtomVie supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies developing innovative radiotherapeutics and diagnostics worldwide and is currently commissioning its new state-of-the-art, 72,300 sq.ft. facility in Hamilton, Ontario.

For more information, visit www.atomvie.com.

About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply of medical radioisotopes. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 studies, combining the company's high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com

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SOURCE AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc.