Four additional posters from the FLEX Study provide real-world insights into platinum chemotherapy use, ER-low tumors, BRCA-mutated tumors and CD47 expression

IRVINE, Calif. & AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agendia Inc., a leader in precision oncology for breast cancer, today announced that it will present six studies on its genomic testing portfolio and digital pathology pipeline at the 2026 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), taking place December 8 -11.

The highlight of Agendia’s SABCS program is an oral presentation featuring a post hoc subgroup analysis of the randomized, phase 3 MINDACT trial (NCT00433589), with 8.7 years of follow-up. This study evaluates chemotherapy use and long-term outcomes in clinically high-risk, MammaPrint® UltraLow-risk patients, stratified by age. A second late-breaking MINDACT presentation, featured in a poster spotlight, details the independent validation of an investigational AI-driven digital pathology assay, reinforcing findings from the RASTER study cohort recently presented at the ESMO Congress.

"Our presence at SABCS highlights the clinical utility of our genomic tests alongside emerging digital pathology capabilities," said William Audeh, M.D., M.S., Chief Medical Officer of Agendia. “With the ongoing discussion surrounding age-dependent chemotherapy benefit and treatment de-escalation in early breast cancer, these long-term data from MINDACT evaluating outcomes across age groups in patients with MammaPrint UltraLow tumors offer clinical clarity, particularly for premenopausal women. In addition, our four FLEX abstracts showcase the breadth of clinical insights that can be derived through this growing, 25,000-patient real-world study.”

In addition, four poster presentations from the prospective, real-world FLEX Study (NCT03053193) highlight the ability of MammaPrint + BluePrint® genomic profiling to personalize treatment decisions and improve outcomes for patients with early breast cancer.

The full list of abstracts is as follows:

Mini oral presentation from the MINDACT trial

Excellent long-term outcomes irrespective of chemotherapy use or age for clinically high and genomically UltraLow risk early breast cancer in the MINDACT trial

Poster #RF-8-1 | Dec 10, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. | Presenter: Laura van 't Veer, Ph.D.

A post hoc analysis of 238 patients with clinically high-risk, MammaPrint UltraLow-risk HR+/HER2− early breast cancer (EBC) from the MINDACT trial examined long-term outcomes by age and chemotherapy use following a median follow-up of 8.7 years. Among patients aged 50 or younger, 8-year distant metastasis-free interval was 91.3% without chemotherapy and 91.4% with chemotherapy; among patients older than 50, it was 97.4% and 97.0%, respectively. 8-year breast cancer-specific survival was 97.0% and 97.9% in the younger group and 100% in both treatment groups among patients older than 50. These findings reinforce the excellent prognosis associated with the MammaPrint UltraLow subgroup, even among patients with clinically high-risk disease, and suggest that younger age alone does not identify patients who derive meaningful benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy.

Poster spotlight from the MINDACT trial

Independent validation of the AI-driven digital pathology assay for the 70-gene recurrence signature in the MINDACT trial

Poster #PS-14-3 | Dec 11, 7 a.m. - 8.30 a.m. | Presenter: Laura van 't Veer, Ph.D.

This study independently evaluated an investigational AI-driven digital pathology assay designed to predict MammaPrint recurrence risk classification using routine H&E whole-slide images (WSIs), generating a continuous recurrence score dichotomized into High- (D-High) or Low- (D-Low) risk groups. Applied across 4,428 MINDACT patients with available WSIs, the model classified 55% of patients as D-Low and 45% as D-High, with significant differences in distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS) and a 97.0% negative predictive value for 5-year DMFS in the D-Low group. Notably, clinically high-risk, digitally low-risk patients who did not receive chemotherapy achieved a 5-year DMFS of 97.6%, meeting MINDACT criteria for safely avoiding chemotherapy, and demonstrating the potential to expand access to MammaPrint-guided treatment decisions using routine pathology slides.

“Building on our earlier RASTER results, validating this AI-driven digital pathology model in MINDACT confirms that we can accurately identify patients who can safely avoid chemotherapy using standard pathology images,” said Laura van ’t Veer, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Research Officer of Agendia. “By harnessing routine digital pathology, this investigational approach has the potential to dramatically expand global access to MammaPrint-guided treatment decisions in settings where tissue-based molecular testing remains out of reach.”

Additional posters from the FLEX Study

80-gene molecular subtyping assay informs neoadjuvant platinum-based treatment selection and predicts high pathologic complete response in HR+/HER2- breast cancer

Poster #P3-10-20 | Dec. 10, 12.30 p.m. - 2 p.m. | Presenter: Joyce O’ Shaughnessy, M.D.

This real-world analysis of 976 EBC patients from the FLEX Study examined the association between BluePrint molecular subtype, platinum-based treatment selection and pathologic complete response (pCR). Nearly half (46%) of patients with BluePrint Basal tumors received platinum-containing regimens, compared with only 3.6% of Luminal tumors. In multivariate analysis including ER expression, grade and nodal status, Basal classification was the strongest independent predictor of platinum selection (OR 18.1, p < 0.001). Notably, among patients with Basal tumors, platinum use was associated with a higher pCR rate than non-platinum regimens (62% vs. 37% respectively, p < 0.001), while no difference was observed in Luminal tumors (11% vs. 10%). These findings suggest that molecular subtyping may help identify patients with HR+/HER2− disease who are more likely to receive and respond to platinum-containing neoadjuvant regimens, while sparing Luminal patients unnecessary chemotherapy toxicity.

Genomic characterization of ER-low breast cancer in the real-world FLEX registry: distinct biology and outcomes defined by the 70-gene recurrence risk and the 80-gene molecular subtyping assays

Poster #P3-10-01 | Dec. 10, 12.30 p.m. - 2 p.m. | Presenter: Danilo Giffoni, M.D.

An analysis of 8,094 patients in the FLEX Study revealed that ER-low tumors represent a biologically distinct subset within HR+/HER2− EBC, characterized by higher grade, more aggressive tumor biology and poorer outcomes, compared with ER-moderate and ER-high disease. Notably, MammaPrint and BluePrint were the only independent prognostic factors for ER-low disease, distinguishing patients with excellent prognosis from those with worse outcomes to guide tailored treatment decisions.

Molecular subtyping, pathologic complete response, and immune profiling of germline BRCA1/2-mutated HR+/HER2− breast cancer in the FLEX Study

Poster #P3-4-18 | Dec. 10, 12.30 p.m. - 2 p.m. | Presenter: Amir Sonnenblick, M.D.

In this analysis from the FLEX Study, investigators compared HR+/HER2− EBC patients carrying germline BRCA1 (gBRCA1, 58 patients) or gBRCA2 (72 patients) mutations with 2,354 non-carriers. Among 245 patients who received neoadjuvant treatment and had pCR data available, those with BRCA1 mutations had a higher pCR rate than those with BRCA2 mutations or no germline BRCA mutation (43% vs. 29% vs. 16%, respectively). However, on multivariate analysis, BRCA mutation status was not found to be independently associated with pCR rates, whereas MammaPrint H2 and BluePrint Basal classifications remained independent predictors of response, suggesting that tumor biology drives chemotherapy sensitivity in gBRCA-mutated tumors.

Association of CD47 expression with the 70-gene genomic risk assay, 80-gene molecular subtyping, and clinical outcomes in early breast cancer

Poster #P5-7-19 | Dec. 11, 12.30 p.m. - 2 p.m. | Presenter: Rakhshanda Rahman, M.D.

Real-world data from 8,945 FLEX Study patients clinically classified as TNBC or HR+/HER2- showed that CD47 expression was highest in High Risk 2 Basal tumors across both clinical subtypes and was significantly associated with pCR in univariable analysis, but not in multivariable models. In contrast, High Risk 2 Basal classification remained independently associated with recurrence (HR 7.7, p < 0.001), highlighting the prognostic value of genomic profiling beyond CD47 expression alone.

For presentation details and opportunities to meet with Agendia, visit Agendia’s 2026 SABCS meeting page.

About Agendia

Agendia is a global leader in precision oncology focused on early-stage breast cancer. The company’s genomic assays, MammaPrint + BluePrint, deliver essential biological insights to inform personalized treatment decisions for patients and their care teams. With operations in Amsterdam and Irvine, Agendia partners with academic and community oncology centers worldwide to generate real-world evidence through the landmark FLEX Study (NCT03053193), the largest whole-transcriptome registry of early-stage breast cancer. For more information, visit agendia.com.

About MammaPrint

MammaPrint is the only FDA-cleared gene expression profiling test that assesses a woman’s risk of distant metastasis in early-stage breast cancer. By analyzing 70 key genes in a tumor, it stratifies risk into four categories — UltraLow Risk, Low Risk, High Risk 1, and High Risk 2 — to help guide treatment planning, including chemotherapy benefits and de-escalation decisions.

About BluePrint

BluePrint is an 80-gene molecular subtyping assay that reveals the functional biology driving tumor growth, classifying tumors as Luminal-type, HER2-type, or Basal-type. By defining intrinsic subtypes beyond traditional immunohistochemistry, BluePrint provides critical insights to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes.

Media contact

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