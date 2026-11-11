23andMe Research Institute and Scripps Research Translational Institute, a division of Scripps Research, Partner to Bring Genetics-Based Recruitment to Alzheimer’s Prevention Research

Partnership pairs 23andMe Research Institute's consented research community with novel Scripps Research-led Alzheimer's prevention study

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Research Institute and Scripps Research, through its operating division the Scripps Research Translational Institute (SRTI), are partnering to bring genetics-based recruitment to Alzheimer's disease research. Under the partnership, 23andMe Research Institute will serve as the recruitment partner for the Wellderly Brain Study, which aims to determine whether lifestyle modification can shift disease-related biological pathways, providing a scalable, evidence-based model for early Alzheimer's prevention and monitoring.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the 23andMe Research Institute who are providing invaluable support to identify suitable participants,” said Eric Topol, M.D., Executive Vice-President of Scripps Research. “Our aspiration, which we believe will ultimately be achievable, is to prevent Alzheimer’s disease.”

The Wellderly Brain Study builds directly on SRTI's original Wellderly Study, a landmark investigation into the genetics of healthy aging, extending that work into a new focus on Alzheimer's prevention. It aims to evaluate whether a digitally delivered, multifaceted lifestyle coaching intervention can favorably impact plasma biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease, particularly p-tau217, along with cognitive and biological aging measures. The trial is a direct-to-participant model, with enrollment and data collection managed through a digital trial platform. It is estimated to run over the course of 14-16 months, with roughly 1,200 at-risk participants intended to be screened and randomized to either digital lifestyle coaching or education-only control.

“Wellderly Brain takes advances in the field of multiomics, particularly proteomics and organ clocks to assess the impact of an intervention on the health of your brain,” said Jay Pandit, MD, senior director of Digital Medicine at SRTI. “Our goal is to validate whether these tools can transform how we look at what happens before chronic disease shows up and how we can reverse it.”

Recruitment can be a significant obstacle in clinical research, but with the world’s largest recontactable community of consented research participants, 23andMe Research Institute is uniquely positioned to solve this problem. The Institute is sending notifications about the study to potentially eligible 23andMe participants who opted to learn about relevant research opportunities. Those who want to take part can complete enrollment with the Scripps study team and begin contributing.

“Our approach allows us to recruit for studies with a level of precision and scale that has traditionally been difficult to achieve,” said Noura Abul-Husn, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of the 23andMe Research Institute. “By directly engaging consented participants, we can design studies that are more targeted, more efficient, and ultimately more informative. Our partnership with Scripps demonstrates what this approach can make possible.”

This collaboration reflects a shared belief that research moves faster when participants are partners, not just subjects. SRTI’s siteless approach removes traditional barriers like geography, cost, and ability, offering an ease and flexibility that opens participation to more people, while 23andMe Research Institute's digital platform and direct-to-consumer services let millions of people easily opt into research, join new studies they qualify for, and have a significant impact on our understanding of disease.

About 23andMe Research Institute

23andMe Research Institute is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) research organization that enables people everywhere to access their genetic information, learn about themselves, and participate in large-scale research for public good. The Institute unites people with the common goal of improving health and deepening our understanding of DNA, the code of life.

About Scripps Research Translational Institute

The Scripps Research Translational Institute was founded in 2007 with one essential aim—to individualize healthcare by leveraging the remarkable progress being made in genomics and digital medicine, combined with cutting-edge informatics techniques. By recognizing that every patient is unique, individualized healthcare tailors medical care to the patient, taking into account not only a person’s genes, but also their environment, behavior and lifestyle. Learn more at www.scripps.edu/translational

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Aushawna Collins 23andMe Research Institute aushawnac@23andme.org Anna Andersen Scripps Research Translational Institute aanders@scripps.edu