Research institute

Job Trends
New Initiatives Pump Money into Cell and Gene Therapy Development in New York
The Empire State is seeing large infusions of funds from the state and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to develop therapies for cancer and other applications.
November 15, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Charlotte LoBuono
Policy
Pfizer Lawsuit Seeks to Block Generic Copy of Heart Disease Blockbuster
The legal complaint, filed with the Scripps Research Institute, alleges that Dexcel Pharma Technologies’ plan to sell a generic version of Pfizer’s Vyndamax (tafamidis) infringes on three patents.
August 14, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Child Dies, Two in Remission After Treatment with First Base-Edited Cell Therapy
Two children with relapsed T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia were cleared of cancer while a third died from fungal infection, according to research published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine.
June 15, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Industry Seeks to Stimulate Innovation Through Grant Programs
In addition to promoting their brands, companies say their funding initiatives give them access to the expertise of top researchers and contribute to society.
May 2, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alejandra Manjarrez
How a US Recession Could Affect Biopharma
U.S. recession will inevitably make many biopharma companies change course. However, it could cause some biotechs to change for the better.
December 22, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Christie Adams
Abandoned Bayer Drug Shows Preclinical Promise for Childhood Brain Tumors
New research out of McMaster University found a recently abandoned Bayer compound halted the growth of an aggressive form of pediatric medulloblastoma in mouse models.
November 17, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
The Search for the Fountain of Longevity, not Youth
Several biotech companies backed by billions are working on different approaches to developing the next big anti-aging therapy - from blood experiments to cell reprogramming.
September 22, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.
Research Roundup: Brain Inflammation in Monkeypox, Repurposing Drugs for Autism & More
Neuronal Inflammation was found in two U.S. monkeypox patients, researchers short-list four drugs for potential study in autism and a new test can predict immunotherapy outcomes.
September 16, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Katherine Davis
Genetic Link Identified for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome could Advance Treatment
Researchers at PrecisionLife say they have found a genetic link to myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).
September 15, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Paul Elias
Three Medical Journals Investigate Temple University for Potential Data Manipulation
Three medical journals have launched investigations into publications by researchers at Temple University to determine if there was data manipulation.
September 14, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Leveraging Best-of-Breed Algorithms for Accuracy in Precision Medicine
There is no one-size-fits-all algorithm for AI that enables drug developers to quickly identify the features they seek. Instead, researchers are selecting best-of-breed algorithms for customized analytics.
September 13, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
ESMO 2022: Scientists Isolate Link between Pollution and Lung Cancer
Scientists from the Francis Crick Institute and University College London say they have, for the first time, conclusively explained how air pollution leads to lung cancer in nonsmokers.
September 13, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Paul Elias
Research Roundup: a New Treatment Target for Down Syndrome and More
Researchers have discovered a potential treatment target for Down syndrome, Th17 cells could mitigate microbiome-linked diseases and electroacupuncture in Parkinson’s disease.
September 9, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Katherine Davis
Drug Development
Highlighted by Amylyx, the ALS Space is Gaining Momentum
There are several approaches on the horizon in ALS, a space that is gaining momentum. BioSpace spoke with GeNeuro, NeuroSense and the Tisch MS Research Center about their progress.
September 8, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Study Opens Door to New Class of Melanoma Therapeutics
Researchers found that inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme kills melanoma cells and halts tumor growth, opening the door for a new class of drugs to treat melanoma.
September 2, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
New ARUP Laboratories’ Grant Will Fund Innovative Research to Advance Laboratory Medicine
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Marvel Announces an Extension to Its Collaboration with The iBraiN Institute to Test MB204 In a Pre-Clinical Model of Rett Syndrome
July 24, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Versiti, Inc. Names Matthew Anderson, MD, PhD, Executive VP and Chief Medical Officer
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Immunotherapy approach shows potential in some people with metastatic solid tumors
July 15, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Beach
City of Hope Study Suggests Changing the Gut Microbiome Improves Health Outcomes for People Newly Diagnosed With Metastatic Kidney Cancer
June 28, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Awards More Than $1 Million to Four Early Career Investigators
June 27, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
BioMed X Start Collaboration in Autoimmunity Research with Servier
June 26, 2024
 · 
3 min read
BioCapital
For healthy adults, taking multivitamins daily is not associated with a lower risk of death
June 26, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
City of Hope Diabetes Experts Presented Innovative Research at Annual American Diabetes Association (ADA) Conference
June 24, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Diabetes Researchers in China Demonstrate Early Insulin Therapy Significant Benefits Cardiovascular Health
June 19, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Macomics and the Institute of Oncology Research (IOR, Switzerland) Announce Macrophage Scientific Collaboration in Prostate Cancer Drug Development
June 19, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Feinstein Institutes’ Haichao Wang named president-elect of Shock Society
June 18, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health Names Recipients of the 2024 Charles A. Sanders, MD, Partnership Award
June 18, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings to Collaborate with Roche and Netherlands Cancer Institute in New Colon Cancer Clinical Trial
June 14, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
BioMed X Launches New US Institute in New Haven, CT
June 13, 2024
 · 
3 min read
BioCapital
Inherited genetic factors may predict the pattern of X chromosome loss in older women
June 12, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Prostate Cancer Foundation-Funded Research Shows Promising Results Against Lethal Form of Prostate Cancer
June 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
City of Hope CAR T Cell Therapy for Advanced Prostate Cancer Demonstrates Positive Results in Phase 1 Clinical Trial
June 12, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
The Feinstein Institutes 2024 Ross Prize awarded to Stanford University’s Dr. Michelle Monje
June 11, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Beach
New City of Hope Study Shows Liver Surgery to Remove Cancer Can Now Be a Safe, Outpatient Procedure
June 10, 2024
 · 
5 min read
