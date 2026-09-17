Trending: Top biopharma disciplines with jobs live now

During the first eight months of the year, seven biopharma disciplines had at least 5,000 job postings live on BioSpace. Science/R&D (research and development) had a firm hold on the top spot, with 15,361 jobs live. Clinical came in second, with 10,797.

For biopharma professionals looking for job opportunities, each discipline has hundreds of openings posted.



For those seeking remote jobs, the sales and service discipline has the most opportunities posted on BioSpace for working from home, at around 130 positions . Science/R&D is second, at about 110 roles .