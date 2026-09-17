Trending: Top biopharma disciplines with jobs live now

From engineering to science/R&D, these top seven biopharma disciplines each have hundreds, and in one case over 1,000, positions posted on BioSpace.
During the first eight months of the year, seven biopharma disciplines had at least 5,000 job postings live on BioSpace. Science/R&D (research and development) had a firm hold on the top spot, with 15,361 jobs live. Clinical came in second, with 10,797.
For biopharma professionals looking for job opportunities, each discipline has hundreds of openings posted.
- Science/R&D: There are about 1,300 positions, including manager, study feasibility, at AbbVie; associate director, oligonucleotide development, at Dyne Therapeutics; and senior scientist, toxicology, at Legend Biotech.
- Clinical: There are around 850 roles, including discovery ADME project leader at Eli Lilly; executive director, pharmaceutical development, small molecule, at Insmed; and head of translational medicine at Moderna.
- Manufacturing and production: There are over 650 positions, including materials management associate at Aspen Neuroscience, senior engineer technician at GenScript and manufacturing technician - 2nd shift at Tris Pharma.
- Information technology: There are around 500 roles, including senior data scientist at AbbVie; director-commercial systems, data management and governance, at Alumis; and associate director, commercial insights and analytics international, at Regeneron.
- Sales and service: There are around 600 positions, including director, regional marketing lead (East region), at IDEAYA Biosciences; psychiatry associate account manager-Eugene, OR, at Lundbeck; and strategic account manager, rare diseases, Central, GA, at Sanofi.
- Administration: There are over 500 roles, including senior manager, financial planning and analysis, at ATCC; senior HR business partner at Novo; and senior project manager at Syner-G BioPharma Group.
- Engineering: There are around 500 positions, including engineer I at Amgen; senior principal SRE engineering at Eli Lilly; and director, downstream process development, at Marea Therapeutics.
For those seeking remote jobs, the sales and service discipline has the most opportunities posted on BioSpace for working from home, at around 130 positions. Science/R&D is second, at about 110 roles.