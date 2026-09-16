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FDA hears input on psychedelics, PDUFA, lung cancer’s next-gen therapies boost survival

September 16, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong, Gabrielle Masson, Heather McKenzie

The FDA held a public forum on Monday to discuss the future of psychedelic therapeutics, followed by a meeting on Wednesday regarding recommendations for reauthorizing the Prescription Drug User Fee Act the day after launching its TrialBlazer initiative. Meanwhile, Definium Therapeutics notched another late-stage trial win for its LSD drug, and Novartis continues to reel from the company’s triple asset stumble.

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The FDA is making its presence known this week, with two highly anticipated public meetings: one, on Monday, focused on the near-term future of psychedelic drug development as Compass Pathways and Definium Therapeutics inch ever closer to approval; the second, on Wednesday, to discuss recommendations for reauthorizing the Prescription Drug User Fee Act. A busy first week for Michael Davis and Karim Mikhail in their newly permanent roles as directors of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).

Before Monday’s meeting, Definium reported topline data from a third successful Phase 3 trial of its oral LSD drug—and the second in generalized anxiety disorder, paving the way for an FDA bid in this indication, according to analysts. And teeing up Wednesday’s PDUFAIII forum, the FDA opened applications for its expedited investigational new drug program, dubbed Operation TrialBlazer.

Meanwhile, several biopharma companies—including Summit Therapeutics, BioNTech, GSK and Roche—showed off positive survival data for their lung cancer hopefuls at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in South Korea.

And on the business side of biopharma, Novartis’ recent triple asset stumble knocked shares of the Swiss drugmaker down by 13% last week and dragged down some of its peer companies with it.

Finally, Novo Nordisk is no more. The company introduced its new moniker this week—simply “Novo”—and flipped it iconic bull to face the right in a corporate rebrand.

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Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. She is an award-winning journalist and editor specializing in the life sciences and biopharma. In 2026, she was awarded the Marianne Dekker Mattera Mentor Award for exceptional mentorship in B2B journalism. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is an award-winning biopharma journalist covering the business of drug development. She has been a journalist for more than 18 years, covering the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for the last eight. She is senior editor at BioSpace and curates the Biopharm Executive newsletter every Wednesday. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson is an award-winning biopharma editor and writer with more than seven years of journalism experience in life sciences and healthcare. Subscribe to the daily GenePool and weekly Manufacturing Brief newsletters she curates here, and contact her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.

Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace and curator of the ClinicaSpace newsletter. She is an award-winning journalist specializing in rare disease and neuroscience, in addition to her extensive coverage of the FDA and regulatory science. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
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