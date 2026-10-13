Triveni Bio Doses First Patient in Global Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Study of TRIV-573 in Atopic Dermatitis and Provides I&I Pipeline Update

TRIV-573, potential first-in-class KLK5/7 x IL-13 bispecific, simultaneously targets skin barrier dysfunction and inflammation to address fundamental drivers of disease

Company also announces the completion of a strategic transaction to advance the development of TRIV-920 potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody

Pipeline progress highlights continued execution across clinical and preclinical portfolio

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triveni Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel antibody treatments for immunological and inflammatory (I&I) disorders, today announced that the Company has dosed the first patient in its Phase 2 proof-of-concept (POC) clinical trial of TRIV-573 to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (NCT07782333) and provides additional pipeline updates.

“Today's announcement reflects strong momentum across our pipeline, including the advancement of TRIV-573 into Phase 2 development and the completion of a strategic transaction for TRIV-920, enabling greater focus on our core I&I portfolio,” said Vishal Patel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Triveni Bio. “We believe our disciplined approach to execution and capital allocation positions us to maximize the value of differentiated assets such as TRIV-573 with the potential to address significant unmet medical need for the majority of atopic dermatitis patients who continue to experience uncontrolled disease and persistent itch.”

TRIV-573 is a half-life extended, next-generation bispecific engineered to address the underlying cause of atopic dermatitis (AD) by simultaneously inhibiting KLK5/7, which are validated as central drivers of skin barrier dysfunction, and the Th2 cytokine IL-13.

The Phase 2 clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, and efficacy of TRIV-573 in approximately 90 adults with moderate-to-severe AD. Efficacy assessments include Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) responses and patient-reported outcomes.

Dr. Patel continued, “While inflammatory therapies have improved the treatment landscape for AD, TRIV-573 was specifically engineered to take an orthogonal approach by combining IL-13 inhibition with direct targeting of KLK5/7-driven barrier dysfunction. In healthy volunteers, TRIV-573 demonstrated sustained and deep suppression of key Th2 biomarkers, pSTAT6 and TARC, consistent with other IL-13/IL-4R-targeting therapeutics. We believe this differentiated approach has the potential to improve outcomes beyond what may be achievable through inflammatory blockade alone, and we look forward to evaluating its impact in this Phase 2 study."

Additional Pipeline Updates

The Company provided the following pipeline updates from its novel platform of antibody-based therapies for immunological and inflammatory disorders.

TRIV-509: Potential first-in-class, dual-specific, half-life extended monoclonal antibody that inhibits active kallikreins 5 and 7 (KLK5/7), impacting key pathophysiology of disease - barrier dysfunction, inflammation, and itch

TRIV-509 Phase 1a SAD exhibits clean safety profile with no potential safety risks observed

TRIV-509 demonstrated a half-life of 62 days, consistent with the pharmacokinetic profile of other half-life-extended antibodies and supporting the potential for extended dosing intervals

The Company completed enrollment in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial of TRIV-509 (NCT07167758) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, which remains on track to report topline data by year-end 2026



TRIV-920: A monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of pancreatitis, a condition with high unmet need and no approved therapies

Triveni Bio completed a strategic transaction to transfer TRIV-920 (trypsin 1/2 directed antibody program) to a third-party biopharmaceutical company focused on rare disease with worldwide development and commercialization capabilities.



About Triveni Bio

Triveni Bio is a biotechnology company at the forefront of novel antibody-based therapies for immunological and inflammatory disorders. Using a genetics-informed, precision medicine approach, the company seeks to establish proof-of-concept early in the drug development process by leveraging deep insights into genetic and mechanistic biology. To learn more, visit www.triveni.bio and follow the company on LinkedIn.

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