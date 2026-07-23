Biopharma layoffs must double in H2 for 2026 to match 2025 cuts

While biopharma layoffs in the first half of 2026 affected just 2% fewer employees year over year, based on BioSpace tallies, that doesn’t mean that full-year cuts will match 2025’s workforce reductions of 43,242. The number of people impacted in H2 would have to surge 100% over H1’s sum, reaching 28,815.

However, recent history shows that second-half increases aren’t a given. In 2024, layoffs fell 20% from H1 to H2.

Based on first-half 2026 trends, when 58% fewer companies made or projected cuts year over year, what happens next could depend largely on two factors. The first is whether steep layoff rounds continue. The second is whether ramped-up mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity leads to job loss.

To explore what H2 could look like, below is a comparison of recent large rounds of cuts and deal activity.

Large H1 layoff rounds hit thousands from 2024-2026

One common thread running through 2024, 2025 and 2026 is that during the first six months of each year, the three deepest layoff rounds did the most damage in the second quarter. This year’s Q2 cuts affected the highest number of employees (6,360) and represented 68% of the staffers being let go in the first half of 2026.

The three largest H1 layoff rounds from 2024 to 2026 break down as follows:

In the first half of 2024 restructuring around 2,200

During H1 2025

In the first half of 2026, the cuts came from three companies. As announced in Q1, Viatris will let go of up to 3,000 employees within the next three years. During Q2, BioNTech divulged it will lay off about 1,860 roughly 4,500

As to what happened during H2 2024 and 2025, there were large rounds of cuts then too. In 2024, those layoffs included Bayer letting go of 2,300 employees in the third quarter and 1,500 in the fourth. In addition, news broke in Q4 that year that Johnson & Johnson would axe as much as a fifth of its China workforce, which would be around 2,000 people. In 2025, the year’s deepest rounds of cuts hit in the third quarter. Merck projected it would let go of about 6,000 employees as part of a multiyear process, while Novo Nordisk disclosed it would lay off around 9,000 .

While steep rounds of workforce reductions could continue in H2 this year, it’s worth noting that Bayer, which let go of several thousand people in 2024 and again in 2025 as part of its restructuring, has not disclosed significant cuts this year. In November, CEO Bill Anderson said during an earnings call that moving forward, the pharma’s layoffs would just be “incremental attrition.”

Several H1 cuts followed M&A activity, which jumped this year

M&A activity preceded several biopharma cuts during the first half of 2026. At least five companies trimmed their workforces months or sometimes weeks after acquisitions closed, moves that will affect around 1,130 people. The cuts include two significant layoffs reported in early May.



As to whether M&A will lead to job cuts during the rest of 2026, the potential is there based on strong biopharma mergers and acquisitions activity so far this year. During the first six months, there were 52 deals , up from 32 during the same period of 2025, according to BioSpace tallies. Of the 52 transactions, 31 (60%) took place in Q2, indicating the pace picked up in the second quarter. During 2025, there was a 50/50 split over the two halves of the year.

There have been two announced biopharma M&A transactions so far this month. Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced it’s acquiring endocrine specialist Crinetics Pharmaceuticals for $10 billion , and Eli Lilly is buying AtaiBeckley for up to $3.8 billion .

During a recent BioSpace interview about the job market , Graig Suvannavejh, managing director and senior biotech and biopharma analyst at Mizuho Securities, discussed one reason for what he expects will be ongoing M&A deals. He noted that large pharmas typically address potential revenue gaps, such as those stemming from patent cliffs, by buying smaller companies . Pharmas facing loss of exclusivity that announced H1 deals include Merck, whose blockbuster drug Keytruda goes off patent in 2028. The company in May closed its acquisition of Terns Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion .

Layoff numbers exclude contract development and manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations, tools and services businesses and medical device firms. To tally the cuts, BioSpace compiles data for known workforce reductions. The number of employees affected is identified or estimated through confirmation from company officials as well as information in company press releases, Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices, SEC filings and other media outlets’ reports.

Not all companies disclose downsizing, and some share only the percentage of staff affected. Some biopharmas provide total numbers retrospectively rather than disclosing individual workforce reductions as they happen.