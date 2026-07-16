SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business   Deals

Lilly makes up to $3.8B psychedelics play in AtaiBeckley takeover

July 16, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Circular ornament one hundred dollar bill obverse

iStock, akova

With the AtaiBeckley acquisition, Eli Lilly is jumping into psychedelics, a drug class that Jefferies analysts say could herald the “biggest change” for the field of psychiatry.

Eli Lilly is acquiring AtaiBeckley in a deal that marks the pharma’s first foray into the emerging psychedelics field.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will pay $6.75 a pop for AtaiBeckley’s common stock, corresponding to a $2.8 billion upfront commitment, according to a Thursday morning release. The pharma is also tacking on a contingent value right (CVR) of up to $2.50 per share, payable upon certain milestones. All told, the CVR could add another $1 billion to the total deal value.

Boards of directors for Lilly and AtaiBeckley have signed off on the acquisition and the companies expect to close the deal in the third quarter. AtaiBeckley’s stock climbed nearly 35% in premarket trading Thursday to $7.20.

As a drug class, psychedelics “is generating strikingly positive data,” Jefferies analysts told investors in a Thursday morning note. Key opinion leaders consulted by the firm “confirm psychedelics could represent the ‘biggest change’ to psychiatry and are possibly a ‘paradigm shift,’ with patient demand already seeming ‘insatiable.’”

Developing Business Potential and Individual creativity concept and creative innovator or new thinking as a symbol of innovation and inspiration metaphor as a group of crumpled papers with one different paper transforming into an airplane.
Psychedelics
Psychedelics surge again as Compass, Definium provide more clinical validation
Psychedelics are gaining momentum in depression, with one treating physician predicting that the drug class could “wipe out the SSRIs” if safety and durability hold up.
July 9, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Read more

AtaiBeckley’s lead asset, BPL-003, is a synthetic form of a psychedelic compound called 5-MeO-DMT being developed for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Phase 2a data published in April showed that BPL-003, designed to be delivered via a nasal spray, elicited an antidepressant response in 66.7% of patients by the second day. These responses were durable through 85 days of follow-up. AtaiBeckley said in May that topline Phase 3 data could come in early 2029.

For Lilly, BPL-003 offers a “differentiated short-duration psychedelic that has shown rapid, meaningful, and durable efficacy” in TRD, Jefferies said.

It’s a common target for psychedelics, which hold promise to treat intractable mental illness. In January 2025, J&J’s esketamine-based Spravato became the first monotherapy approved by the FDA for TRD. And Compass Pathways, the frontrunner in the more traditional psychedelics space, is also pursuing the indication for its psilocybin-based therapy COMP360.

With a rolling submission for COMP360 already underway, Compass reported positive durability results for the therapy earlier this month. The biotech anticipates a potential launch as early as the first half of next year.

Compass shares were up more than 9% in premarket trading on Thursday.

In recent months, the psychedelic space has been on the receiving end of policy tailwinds. In April, President Donald Trump put out an executive order instructing the FDA to grant its Commissioner’s National Priority Vouchers—designed to expedite drug reviews for companies whose products align with certain national priorities—to certain psychedelic developers. The agency was quick to comply and handed out three such tickets, including one to COMP360.

On Monday, the FDA released its finalized guidance document for psychedelic drug development, outlining practices for modeling the therapies’ potential to be abused and for measuring their overall efficacy.

“FDA’s final guidance on psychedelics suggests the agency remains receptive to helping sponsors succeed,” Jefferies wrote in a Monday note.

FDA headquarters with a purple psychedelic background.
Psychedelics
Final psychedelics guidance suggests FDA is ‘receptive’ to helping companies succeed
The agency’s finalized recommendations for clinical testing of psychedelic compounds for mental health could pave the way for companies like Compass Pathways, whose psilocybin-based therapy for treatment-resistant depression could win approval as early as this year.
July 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
Read more

Psychedelics Mergers & acquisitions
Eli Lilly and Company
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
Spurred by deep cuts and M&A activity, H1 layoffs could oust 14,000+ in biopharma
July 16, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Close up shot red darts arrows in the target center on dark blue sky background. Business target or goal success and winner concept.
Lung cancer
Kelun’s Merck-partnered ADC notches late-stage NSCLC win alongside Keytruda
July 15, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
Businessman throwing crumpled paper to trash. Vector illustration
Antibody-drug conjugate
Pfizer scraps Seagen-developed ADC for solid tumors
July 15, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Podcast
Biogen validates anti-tau approach at AAIC, psychedelics full speed ahead, ATTR-CM shakeup
July 15, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst