6 companies hiring in Cambridge now

Life sciences professionals looking for employment in Cambridge, Massachusetts, may find more opportunities in that part of the Genetown Hotbed now than they did a year ago. Job postings live on the BioSpace website for Cambridge jumped 120% year over year. They started trending up in February, with only a slight dip in May before rising again last month.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Cambridge, check out the open positions at these six companies.