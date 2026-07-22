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News   Job Trends

6 companies hiring in Cambridge now

July 22, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Image of Harvard University and pedestrian bridge on Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts

iStock, jorgeantonio

Looking for a biopharma job in Cambridge? Roles posted on BioSpace have more than doubled compared to last year.

Life sciences professionals looking for employment in Cambridge, Massachusetts, may find more opportunities in that part of the Genetown Hotbed now than they did a year ago. Job postings live on the BioSpace website for Cambridge jumped 120% year over year. They started trending up in February, with only a slight dip in May before rising again last month.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Cambridge, check out the open positions at these six companies.

  1. Intellia Therapeutics has around 40 jobs available. Roles include vice president, gene editing core; senior director, quality management systems and compliance; and manager, commercial systems.
  2. Regeneron has about a dozen openings. Jobs include scientist-analytical development, Regeneron cell medicines; senior toxicologist; and senior manager clinical study lead (clinical experimental sciences).
  3. Sanofi has over 100 roles available. Positions include senior associate scientist; clinical research director; and director, commercial transformation.
  4. AbbVie has several openings. Jobs include associate scientist, cellular/molecular biochemistry II; senior scientist II, rheumatology; and senior principal scientist, immune cell depletion discovery group, immunology discovery research.
  5. Amgen also has several positions available. Roles include senior quality engineer; process development senior scientist-pivotal drug product technologies; and device engineering senior engineer.
  6. Moderna has over 50 openings. Jobs include scientist, oncology bioinformatics; manager, biomarker operations; and senior research associate, in vivo pharm.

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Massachusetts Now hiring
AbbVie Amgen Intellia Therapeutics Moderna, Inc. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sanofi
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
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