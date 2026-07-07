Vertex inks $10B Crinetics buy, entering ‘white space blockbuster opportunity’

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is absorbing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals for $10 billion, marking the Boston biopharma’s entry into what Stifel analysts call the “emerging specialty endo space.”

Crinetics, an endocrine specialist, will bring to Vertex an FDA-approved acromegaly pill called Palsonify and a late-stage asset for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Opening their Monday night note with “Wow!”, Stifel analysts said specialty endocrinology markets “represent emerging white space blockbuster opportunities.”

Under the terms of the deal, announced Monday evening, Vertex will pay $85 per Crinetics’ share, resulting in a total value of about $10 billion. This purchase price represents a roughly 102% premium for Crinetics, which ended Monday’s trading session at $42.03 per share, according to Stifel.

The companies expect to close the transaction in the third quarter.

Palsonify is a daily medication approved in September 2025 for acromegaly. Patients with the rare hormonal condition suffer from abnormal bone and organ growth, leading to complications like cardiomyopathy and pain. By the end of 2025, Palsonify generated $5.4 million in revenue, growing to $10.3 million in the first quarter of this year.

Also coming over to Vertex is atumelnant, another daily oral therapy, this time for CAH, a genetic condition of the adrenal gland that can disrupt growth and development. The adrenocorticotropic hormone receptor antagonist is currently in late-stage development.

Together, Vertex expects Palsonify—which it said has “blockbuster potential”—and atumelnant to potentially deliver over $5 billion in combined annual revenue at their peak. Stifel is similarly bullish about these assets and the overall value that Crinetics will bring to Vertex. “Unless atumelnant encounters a significant safety issue,” the firm said, “the deal will over time add another interesting growth angle to VRTX.”

The Crinetics buy is the largest deal in Vertex’s history, BMO Capital Markets said in a note on Monday, and is one of this year’s highest-value takeovers, just behind GSK’s $10.6 billion play for Nuvalent Bio last month and Sun Pharma’s $11.75 billion buyout of Organon in April.

While Stifel looked at the Crinetics buyout as an endocrinology investment, BMO sees the deal as Vertex entrenching its leadership position in rare diseases.

“We are positive on the deal for Vertex as the company works to broaden its offering in rare disease and leverage its experience commercializing specialty products,” BMO noted, pointing to the company’s cystic fibrosis portfolio, which remains its strongest revenue driver. In the first quarter, Vertex reported $1.78 billion in cystic fibrosis sales, up 7% year-on-year.

Vertex is also looking forward to a potential approval in IgA nephropathy for its fusion protein povetacicept later this year. If approved, the drug could be a “a new pillar of their business,” BMO wrote in a May 9 note.