Thomas Kolaras is executive vice president, chief commercial officer US, at SERB Pharmaceuticals. He is an accomplished commercial leader with extensive experience across large and midsize biopharmaceutical companies. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and general manager for medical therapeutics at Endo Pharmaceuticals. He has been fortunate to successfully lead challenging, yet profitable, hospital, retail and specialty businesses while managing various distribution channels and evolving payer dynamics.

Kolaras has built his career through a wide range of roles in marketing, sales, operations, market access, analytics, government affairs, finance and business development in over 20 therapeutic categories, requiring knowledge of delivery systems in biologics, injectable and implantable products, intranasals, buccal transport and oral therapies.