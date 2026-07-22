Webinar: From Clinical to Commercial: Talent Strategies for Biopharma Growth

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Early indications in 2026 are pointing towards a slight recovery in the biopharma job market. Watch as hiring experts have a data-informed discussion on where the life sciences job market stands today, what trends we are witnessing in hiring and how hiring managers and HR and talent acquisition professionals can navigate shifts towards commercial readiness and/or building out commercial teams.

This webinar will provide a clear-eyed assessment of current hiring conditions across biopharma, exploring how the economic climate is impacting workforce development and how hiring practices are evolving as organizations prepare to take products to market.

Featured Speakers

Margaret Blackwell Global Head of Talent Acquisition & Recruiting Services | Amplity Margaret Blackwell leads Amplity’s Recruiting Services business and broader talent acquisition function, helping life sciences companies build the teams that power their success. She brings more than 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical talent acquisition, placing both teams and individual candidates across top 10 global pharma companies and emerging biotech firms.



Over her career, Margaret has built more than 155 teams—from oncology and specialized rare disease to nurse educator teams and large-scale specialty sales forces—enabling thousands of successful hires.



At Amplity, Margaret drives retained, high-impact recruiting solutions designed to deliver talent quicker, better, and with true partnership. Her team works seamlessly with business leaders, HR, and talent acquisition organizations, combining deep industry expertise with expansive networks to help clients hire, scale, and backfill with confidence. Through Amplity’s partnership-first, retainer-based model, they consistently deliver top-tier commercial and medical talent with precision and speed.

Michael Campbell Chief Commercial Officer | Eyepoint As Chief Commercial Officer, Michael (Mike) Campbell leads EyePoint’s commercial strategy and operations, leveraging over 30 years of commercial leadership experience, where he scaled global commercial organizations and pioneered patient-focused strategies for commercializing innovative ophthalmologic products. Prior to joining EyePoint, Mike was the Chief Commercial Officer at Opthea, where he built the commercial organization and led pre-launch readiness for a potential new product for the treatment of wet AMD. Prior to Opthea, he oversaw various commercial activities including ophthalmologic product launches, sales and marketing, and pre-launch activities across his roles as Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial at Viatris Eye Care, as Vice President of Biologic Commercialization in retina at Novartis, and as Vice President of the U.S. Ophthalmology Business Unit at Shire. Additionally, Mike held commercial leadership roles at Genentech, where he was a key leader in the commercial launch of Lucentis®. Mike also held various sales and commercial roles at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca / Medimmune. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Auburn University and is an Executive Education graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business.

Kerry Need Biopharmaceutical Commercial & Clinical Development Leader | Pfizer Kerry Need is a biopharmaceutical executive who operates at the intersection of commercial and clinical development -- a rare combination in an industry where most leaders build careers on one side or the other. Over more than two decades with Pfizer, Seagen, and Eli Lilly, he has worked across the commercial value chain in global, in-line, and payer capacities leading brand launches and lifecycle growth strategies before pivoting to lead early- and late-stage global development program teams in oncology. Kerry most recently led multiple development programs through the Pfizer acquisition & integration of Seagen. Kerry’s passion is rooted in the cancer space, developing future leaders, and creating cultures where individuals and teams together can bring innovative new treatments to patients.

Moderator