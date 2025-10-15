Q3 Earnings Are Here, Novo Ditches Cell Therapy but Buys Akero, Gov’t Shutdown Hits CDC

> Listen on Spotify

Johnson & Johnson kicked off Q3 earnings season on Tuesday with the announcement that it is splitting its orthopedics and medtech operations and that it has yet to reach a drug pricing deal with the White House, though CEO Joaquin Duato did say those discussions are ongoing.

In advance of its Nov. 5 earnings call, Novo Nordisk, under the direction of new CEO Maziar Mike Doustdar, has been busy making moves, doubling down on MASH last week with its $5.2 billion buy of Akero . Then this week, Novo became the latest company to cut cell therapy , following Takeda’s recent exit from the space.

Meanwhile, as the government shutdown continues, so too does the chaos at the CDC , where more than 1,000 employees received termination notices last Friday—only for hundreds to be told never mind. At the FDA, however, there is some consistency despite the overhaul, with the agency on track for an average number of approvals this year. And a recent report on breakthrough designations shows that the regulatory award often leads to an FDA greenlight.