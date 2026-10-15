FDA’s latest rare disease framework seeks to prioritize consistency in flexibility

The FDA revealed a new framework Wednesday for its approach to rare disease drug regulation built to encourage innovation by standardizing the way clinical trial requirements are applied across diseases.

To allow for a faster and more systematic path for as many as 10,000 different rare conditions affecting 30 million Americans, the FDA said drug development should account for nuance by approaching each disease based on the evidence that can be realistically generated in small patient populations.

“As we learn more about rare diseases and better understand the breadth of suffering they cause, we must ensure that America’s regulatory system remains at the forefront—prepared to respond to emerging science, anticipate the needs of patients and families, and help bring safe and effective therapies to those who need them,” Acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas said in a prepared statement accompanying the announcement of the Rare Disease Framework Initiative.

In a white paper elaborating on the new framework, the agency touted its current rare disease programs, including the FDA Rare Disease Innovation Hub, the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)’s Accelerating Rare disease Cures (ARC) program and the Rare Disease Endpoint Advancement (RDEA) pilot program, a collaboration between CDER and the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).

“We need to build on, systematize and operationalize these individual efforts into a consistently utilized, cross-center approach that champions the use of cutting-edge science, novel methodologies and innovative statistical approaches,” the FDA wrote.

Just 5% of rare diseases currently have an FDA-approved treatment, according to the agency’s announcement. The agency is committed to “providing greater clarity, consistency, and predictability in regulatory decision-making,” incorporating the patient’s voice, bringing in external experts and shared resources and applying risk-based approaches—especially in chemistry, manufacturing, and controls review and pre-approval inspections.

The Rare Disease Framework Initiative follows the “plausible mechanism” pathway introduced in November 2025 by former FDA Commissioner Marty Makary to expedite treatments for diseases with exceedingly small patient populations, for which a randomized trial would not be feasible.

While the FDA aims to standardize regulatory action across its divisions, the agency clearly recognizes that rare diseases are unique and must be treated as such.

“Americans with rare diseases cannot afford a regulatory system that treats every condition the same,” Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in the Wednesday announcement. “We will remove unnecessary barriers, embrace cutting-edge science and accelerate promising treatments while upholding FDA’s rigorous standards.”

Rare disease organizations lauded the new framework.

“NORD particularly welcomes the FDA’s emphasis on strengthening consistency and predictability across review divisions, incorporating patient perspectives throughout development and review, drawing upon external scientific and clinical expertise, and building the institutional knowledge necessary to support sound regulatory decision-making,” Pam Gavin, president and CEO of the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) said in an official statement Wednesday.

“What makes this initiative especially important is the opportunity to move beyond case-by-case regulatory accommodations toward a framework designed around the scientific realities of rare diseases,” Gavin added.

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) also commended the FDA’s effort to set rare diseases apart, giving them the individual attention they need as opposed to rubber-stamping an ill-fitting regulatory method.

“The agency rightly recognizes that a regulatory system built for common diseases cannot simply be repurposed for rare disorders,” ARM wrote in a statement, noting that the framework’s success in the cell and gene therapy space will depend on forthcoming FDA guidance and rulemaking with regard to allowing single-arm trials and natural history data.

Indeed, many of the FDA’s highest-profile recent reversals of guidance have centered around the use of external controls. In November last year, the agency disagreed with previous FDA guidance allowing uniQure’s Phase 1/2 study—which used a natural history external control—to support a regulatory application for its Huntington’s disease gene therapy AMT-130. And the use of an externally controlled study was “one of the major issues” raised in the July 2025 complete response letter for Capricor’s deramiocel, being developed for Duchenne muscular dystrophy cardiomyopathy, CEO Linda Marbán said during a BioSpace webinar in March.

The FDA has set an Oct. 28 meeting to discuss the framework, soliciting feedback from patients, advocates and members of the industry.