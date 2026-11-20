Insmed shares popped more than 20% on Thursday amid rumors of a potential Sanofi buyout that some analysts are estimating could be valued around $40 billion.

Sanofi is “weighing an acquisition,” Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

BMO Capital Markets called the potential deal a “clear strategic fit,” writing in a Thursday note that it would add “Insmed’s differentiated respiratory growth engine to Sanofi’s existing commercial infrastructure in the therapeutics category.”

“A Sanofi/Insmed deal could potentially represent the largest transaction of the year,” the analysts noted, though they said that “discussions likely remain ongoing, and other potential bidders could emerge.” Neither company commented to Bloomberg on a potential transaction.

Insmed closed trading on Thursday at $144 per share, up from its closing price of $120 apiece the previous day. The current value of $144 multiplied by around 219 million shares puts a potential deal at close to $31.5 billion, while Bloomberg placed Insmed at a valuation of around $26.6 billion.

William Blair analysts agreed with the potential fit, saying on Thursday that a deal between the companies “particularly makes sense in light of the commercial push into COPD with the recent Dupixent approval.”

The blockbuster biologic—which Sanofi shares with long-time partner Regeneron—was approved to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in September 2024.

Insmed, meanwhile, markets Brinsupri, which was approved in August 2025 for patients 12 years and older with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB). The DPP1 inhibitor was the first treatment for bronchiectasis—a chronic pulmonary disorder—to reach the U.S. market. The company’s other marketed product is Arikayce, an antibiotic approved for hard-to-treat mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease.

Guggenheim in a Thursday note estimated peak sales for the two products—plus late-stage candidate treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP)—at around $15 billion. TPIP is in Phase 3 development for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and Phase 2 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

William Blair said a deal between Insmed and Sanofi would make strategic sense—if the latter has the capacity. “[A] big question is whether Sanofi can truly afford an acquisition in the $40 billion range with current net debt of about €12 billion [$13.2 billion,” the analysts said.

However, there are ways such a feat could be accomplished. “Some investors have speculated whether the Insmed assets could be added to Sanofi’s joint venture with Regeneron . . . to provide additional capital to reach necessary valuations,” the firm noted. Sanofi paid Regeneron $1 billion upfront in early October to continue the search for a successor for Dupixent, which loses patent protection in 2031.

If it does happen, an acquisition of this size would be a statement for new CEO Belén Garijo, who took the reins in April after former CEO Paul Hudson was let go in February. But it would fit right in with comments Garijo made on the French pharma’s third quarter call last month.

Sanofi plans to use its “robust cash flow generation to fund business development and M&A transactions, in particular with a focus on later-stage and/or commercial opportunities,” the CEO said.

Sanofi CFO François Roger added on the call that a “strong balance sheet and low leverage allow us to access external financing” to fund deals for the next set of growth drivers.