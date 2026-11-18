Bristol Myers Squibb has finally revealed a peek at the long-awaited Phase 3 ADEPT program, showing a reduction in hallucinations and delusions in patients with psychosis associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

The data arrived Wednesday at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference in Boston. BMS has been testing KarXT—approved as Cobenfy for schizophrenia—to treat complications of Alzheimer’s. The readout could represent an expansion opportunity for BMS, which picked up the asset in the $14 billion acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics in 2023.

Analysts from BMO Capital Markets were encouraged by the early efficacy signals but said investors are still awaiting more robust randomized results for the therapy. The safety data and discontinuations also left many questions unanswered, the firm noted.

Cobenfy, a muscarinic antipsychotic that combines xanomeline and trospium chloride, was approved to treat adults with schizophrenia in September 2024. Heralded as a new way to treat the difficult neurological disease, the drug has struggled on the market with side effects limiting uptake.

BMS has insisted that Alzheimer’s psychosis will provide a major boost for the product, with the ADEPT data key to establishing the market potential. Truist Securities predicted worldwide sales of $2.6 billion for Cobenfy in an October note.

“Our key takeaways are that these provide a supportive bridge to the key data readouts in 2027 particularly on preliminary tolerability and view these data as incremental as we wait for the [placebo] adjusted efficacy and detailed safety profile in 2027,” BMO said in a Wednesday morning note.

ADEPT-1 is evaluating KarXT in adults with psychosis associated with Alzheimer’s disease, with an initial 12 weeks open-label period followed by a 26-week randomized withdrawal period. The main goal is the time to relapse event during the 26-week double-blind period. At CTAD, BMS presented data from 273 patients who had completed the 12-week open-label period.

During the 12 weeks on treatment, these patients experienced improvements in hallucinations and delusion as well as disease severity, BMS said.

But more than half—56.6%—of patients experienced treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs), which had been a concern among analysts. Serious TEAEs occurred in 5% of patients, with discontinuations due to these events occurring in 4.4%.

Heading into CTAD, BMO had been expecting efficacy signals but was keen to learn more about the “tolerability trade-offs.”

The readout did not include measures of the main endpoint of the trial, which looked at relapse. BMO also pointed out that the limited data was not adjusted for placebo.

“Given that this is not controlled and on the open label, we acknowledge the challenge in separating drug activity from symptom fluctuation or study participation effects,” the firm wrote. “Overall, the data support the feasibility of longer-term treatment, but in a selected rollover group. They don’t address relapse prevention, which ADEPT-1’s randomized phase will test.”

The second readout presented at CTAD was for ADEPT-3, a 52-week open-label extension of the other ADEPT programs, including ADEPT-1, with 401 people enrolled so far.

Out of 273 participants who had completed 52 weeks of ADEPT-3, the drug was “generally well tolerated” with low rates of discontinuation, BMS said. But TEAEs hit 65% of patients, including 7.7% with serious events and a discontinuation rate of 4.7%.

BMS said that symptoms like hallucinations and delusions were also improved in ADEPT-3.

The two studies were designed within the ADEPT program to initially look at patients’ response and long-term safety on KarXT, explained Cristian Massacesi, EVP, chief medical officer and head of development for BMS.

“We believe the improvement in hallucinations and delusion scores in ADEPT-1 and the long-term safety and tolerability findings shown in ADEPT-3 are encouraging as we await results from the double-blind periods of the ADEPT program,” Massacesi said.

BMS adopted a new dosing strategy in these two studies, switching from twice a day to three times a day, Truist said in October. The firm said BMS needed to show at CTAD that patients could reach effective doses without being driven off treatment due to gastrointestinal side effects.

Other trials in the program are looking at the acute efficacy of KarXT and different dosing options.

Analysts have been keenly awaiting data from ADEPT-2, which was not included in the CTAD presentation. A readout for that trial is expected in 2027 after several delays that the company has blamed on the need to recruit more patients. The study was initially expected to be ready by the end of 2025.