Sickle cell disease
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Vertex has filed a complaint against the Department of Health and Human Services, seeking to make its fertility preservation program available to federally insured patients needing Casgevy treatment.
With 15 patients started across its three gene therapies, bluebird bio claims a 138% year-over-year revenue growth and aims to initiate up to around 100 new patients in the current year.
While Pfizer has ended one of its two Phase III studies for inclacumab in sickle cell disease, the company is still eyeing an approval for the antibody in the inherited blood disorder by 2026.
The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence on Thursday recommended against funding Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ CRISPR-based sickle cell disease therapy Casgevy unless uncertainties can be cleared up.
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics are setting up treatment centers for patients with beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease to compete with bluebird’s established infrastructure.