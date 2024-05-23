SUBSCRIBE
Sickle cell disease

Legal
Vertex Sues US Government Over Fertility Services for Casgevy Treatment
Vertex has filed a complaint against the Department of Health and Human Services, seeking to make its fertility preservation program available to federally insured patients needing Casgevy treatment.
July 16, 2024
1 min read
Tristan Manalac
Business
Bluebird Boasts Nearly 140% Revenue Jump, Still Misses Target
With 15 patients started across its three gene therapies, bluebird bio claims a 138% year-over-year revenue growth and aims to initiate up to around 100 new patients in the current year.
May 10, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Pfizer Terminates Phase III Sickle Cell Study Due to Slow Patient Recruitment
While Pfizer has ended one of its two Phase III studies for inclacumab in sickle cell disease, the company is still eyeing an approval for the antibody in the inherited blood disorder by 2026.
March 27, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Policy
Vertex Fails to Convince UK Watchdog of CRISPR Therapy Casgevy’s Value
The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence on Thursday recommended against funding Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ CRISPR-based sickle cell disease therapy Casgevy unless uncertainties can be cleared up.
March 14, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Drug Development
Analysts Predict Slower Rollout but Ultimate Victory for Casgevy in Race with Lyfgenia
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics are setting up treatment centers for patients with beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease to compete with bluebird’s established infrastructure.
March 12, 2024
5 min read
Mollie Barnes