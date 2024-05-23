SUBSCRIBE
Bankruptcy

Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: Entero, Precigen, Sumitomo and More Cut Staff
Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up-to-date on the latest pharma and biotech layoffs.
August 8, 2024
 · 
132 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Pictured: Man holding a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing
Deals
Acorda Joins Growing Group of Biotechs Filing for Bankruptcy, Divests Assets to Merz
Acorda Therapeutics becomes the latest biotechnology company in 2024 to go bankrupt and shutter its business, following years of financial difficulty. Merz Therapeutics will acquire two commercial medicines from Acorda for $185 million.
April 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A U.S. federal bankruptcy courthouse building
Deals
Eiger Files for Bankruptcy, Plans to Shutter Operations After Difficult Year
Following a series of rejections and clinical failures, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has declared bankruptcy and will sell all its assets as the company winds down operations.
April 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illustration of an economic cycle/iStock
Deals
BioSpace Survey Reveals Continued Apprehension Around Job Market
Most respondents expressed concerns about the economic environment, as competition for jobs jumped more than 130%.
January 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Charlotte LoBuono
Pictured: Man holding a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing
Deals
Athersys Adds to Surge of Biotechs Filing for Bankruptcy, Sells to Healios
All assets of the regenerative medicine and cell therapy company are being divested to its research partner to the tune of $2 million in the form of a credit bid.
January 9, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: American cash shaped into a funnel/iStoc
Deals
Early October Sees Torrid Pace of Biotech M&A—Will It Continue?
The first two weeks of October saw BMS’s $4.8 billion buyout of Mirati, Lilly’s $1.4 billion purchase of Point, Kyowa Kirin’s $387 million acquisition of Orchard and AbbVie’s $110 million Mitokinin deal.
October 13, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Money floats by skyscrapers, including one from wh
Deals
Biotech Bankruptcies Skyrocket
From Statera Biopharma and Sorrento Therapeutics to Aceragen and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, 2023 has seen a record high 28 bankruptcies in the biotech space so far. Here’s why.
October 10, 2023
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Ana Mulero
Pictured: Martin Shkreli walking, Courtesy JStone/
Deals
Convicted ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli’s Vyera Files for Bankruptcy
The Chapter 11 bankruptcy was driven by increasing generic competition, declining profits and the unrelenting legal woes of its head Martin Shkreli, dubbed “Pharma Bro” in the media.
May 11, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: SBV sign/Courtesy Bloomberg/Getty Images
Deals
Analysis: Biotech After SVB’s Collapse
The SVB failure appears to have been caused by an underwritten public offering to raise $2.25 billion to cover security losses announced during SVB’s Q1 2023 mid-quarter update.
March 14, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Pictured: SBV sign/Courtesy Bloomberg/Getty Images
Deals
SVB’s Fall Leaves Biotechs in Limbo
The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation shut down the Silicon Valley Bank Friday, a top financial institution for the life sciences industry, leaving biopharmas scrambling.
March 13, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Hands together as the company closes bus
Deals
In Tough Market, CODA Quietly Shuts Doors
As life sciences companies feel the burn of the current economy, one Bay Area biotech, CODA Biotherapeutics, quietly shut its doors.
March 8, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Deals
Embattled Clovis Oncology Files for Chapt. 11, Sells Radioligand Therapeutic to Novartis
Clovis Oncology officially files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
December 12, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Laser like focus leads you to the answer
Deals
Clovis Axes 115 Employees, Warns of Potential Bankruptcy
Bankruptcy might be looming for embattled Clovis Oncology, the company warned Wednesday in a 10-Q filing. Clovis also revealed it has taken action to reduce its workforce by 115 employees.
November 9, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Deals
PhaseBio Files for Bankruptcy, Inks Deal to Sell Assets to Unnamed Company (Updated)
PhaseBio plans to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy and sell off its bentracimab assets under a stalking horse arrangement with an unnamed “large pharmaceutical company.”
October 24, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Deals
Endo Files for Bankruptcy in Wake of Opioid Lawsuits and Mounting Debt - Updated
Endo International filed for bankruptcy Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York due to its debt load of over $8 billion and the thousands of opioid lawsuits.
August 10, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
PRESS RELEASES
Deals
DermTech Files for Voluntary Chapter 11 Protection
June 18, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Deals
Histogen Files for Voluntary Chapter 11 Protection to Facilitate Wind-Down, Maximize Share Offering
April 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Deals
Acorda Therapeutics and Merz Announce Signing of “Stalking Horse” Asset Purchase Agreement
April 1, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Deals
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Files for Voluntary Chapter 11 Protection
April 1, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Deals
Invitae Files for Voluntary Chapter 11 Protection; Pursues Sale Process
February 13, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Deals
Sientra to Pursue Strategic Sale of its Business Through Voluntary Chapter 11 Process
February 13, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Deals
Potrero Medical Announces Restructuring and Continued Operations
December 1, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Deals
RVL Completes Financial Restructuring
November 27, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Deals
Mallinckrodt Completes Financial Restructuring and Irish Examinership Proceedings and Emerges From Chapter 11
November 14, 2023
 · 
11 min read
Deals
RVL Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Prepackaged Reorganization of Certain U.S. Subsidiaries
October 12, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Deals
Mallinckrodt plc (in examinership) Receives U.S. Court Approval for Financial Restructuring Plan
October 10, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Deals
Scilex Holding Company Provides Notice to All Record Holders and Beneficial Owners of Restricted Shares of Scilex Holding Company
October 3, 2023
 · 
14 min read
Deals
Mallinckrodt Receives Court Approval for “First Day” Motions to Support Ongoing Operations
August 30, 2023
 · 
10 min read
Deals
Mallinckrodt plc Takes Next Step to Implement Comprehensive Financial Restructuring Plan to Address Long-Term Debt and Opioid Obligations
August 28, 2023
 · 
13 min read
Deals
Mallinckrodt plc Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Key Stakeholders on the Terms of a Prepackaged Financial Restructuring Plan
August 23, 2023
 · 
14 min read
Deals
Xtant Medical Completes Acquisition of Surgalign’s Hardware and Biologics Business
August 10, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Deals
Amyris Announces Operational and Financial Restructuring to Advance Strategic Transformation
August 9, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Deals
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Auction for Sale of Scilex Securities and Bankruptcy Court Approval of Stalking Horse Bid
August 8, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Deals
ViewRay® Announces Commencement of Nasdaq Delisting Proceedings: Common Stock Expected to Begin Trading on the OTC Markets
July 21, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Deals
Sorrento Announces Launch of Voluntary Offering to Dividend Short Holders with Deadline to Participate by July 27, 2023
July 21, 2023
 · 
7 min read
