Bankruptcy
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up-to-date on the latest pharma and biotech layoffs.
Acorda Therapeutics becomes the latest biotechnology company in 2024 to go bankrupt and shutter its business, following years of financial difficulty. Merz Therapeutics will acquire two commercial medicines from Acorda for $185 million.
Following a series of rejections and clinical failures, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has declared bankruptcy and will sell all its assets as the company winds down operations.
Most respondents expressed concerns about the economic environment, as competition for jobs jumped more than 130%.
All assets of the regenerative medicine and cell therapy company are being divested to its research partner to the tune of $2 million in the form of a credit bid.
The first two weeks of October saw BMS’s $4.8 billion buyout of Mirati, Lilly’s $1.4 billion purchase of Point, Kyowa Kirin’s $387 million acquisition of Orchard and AbbVie’s $110 million Mitokinin deal.
From Statera Biopharma and Sorrento Therapeutics to Aceragen and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, 2023 has seen a record high 28 bankruptcies in the biotech space so far. Here’s why.
The Chapter 11 bankruptcy was driven by increasing generic competition, declining profits and the unrelenting legal woes of its head Martin Shkreli, dubbed “Pharma Bro” in the media.
The SVB failure appears to have been caused by an underwritten public offering to raise $2.25 billion to cover security losses announced during SVB’s Q1 2023 mid-quarter update.
The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation shut down the Silicon Valley Bank Friday, a top financial institution for the life sciences industry, leaving biopharmas scrambling.
As life sciences companies feel the burn of the current economy, one Bay Area biotech, CODA Biotherapeutics, quietly shut its doors.
Clovis Oncology officially files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Bankruptcy might be looming for embattled Clovis Oncology, the company warned Wednesday in a 10-Q filing. Clovis also revealed it has taken action to reduce its workforce by 115 employees.
PhaseBio plans to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy and sell off its bentracimab assets under a stalking horse arrangement with an unnamed “large pharmaceutical company.”
Endo International filed for bankruptcy Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York due to its debt load of over $8 billion and the thousands of opioid lawsuits.
PRESS RELEASES