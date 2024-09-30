SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

QIAGEN

NEWS
Business
Clinical Catch-Up: Neuron23, QIAGEN, Ocugen, BMS and More
There’s a new collaboration in the Parkinson’s disease development space, Cardiff Oncology kicks off a mid-phase study in colorectal cancer and Ocugen published a new review of COVAXIN.
September 15, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Business
QIAGEN Partners with Verogen to Bolster Forensics Field
The two companies will collaborate to market Verogen’s forensically validated NGS workflows alongside QIAGEN’s full range of forensic-grade chemistries and sample prep automation.
June 30, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Thermo Fisher Ups QIAGEN Bid by $1 Billion
The increase reflects the positive financial impact COVID-19 has had on the European diagnostic company’s bottom line.
July 17, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
KurKestutis / Shutterstock
Deals
Thermo Fisher Expands Diagnostics Capabilities with $11.5 Billion Takeover of Qiagen
Qiagen manufactures diagnostic tests for a variety of diseases including cancer and, currently, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
March 3, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biotech Beach
DCN Dx and QIAGEN Lake Constance announce winner of the Rapid Testing Innovation Award
Luminostics, Inc., to receive $10,000 cash prize and recognition from the rapid point-of-care diagnostics industry
October 31, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
DCN Dx and QIAGEN Lake Constance announce five finalists for Rapid Testing Innovation Award
DCN Dx and Qiagen Lake Constance are pleased to announce five finalists for its second Rapid Testing Innovation Award.
October 17, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Business
QIAGEN and Inovio Team Up to Create Companion Diagnostic for HPV Cervical Dysplasia
The collaboration will focus on Inovio’s VGX-3100, which stimulates a specific immune response to HPV-16 and HPV-18, targeting the infection and causing destruction of precancerous cells.
May 17, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biotech Beach
Rapid Pathogen Screening, Inc. wins $10,000 Innovation Award at the Advanced Lateral Flow Course
DCN Dx and QIAGEN Lake Constance announced today that Rapid Pathogen Screening, Inc. (RPS) was the winner of the first $10,000 Innovation Award at the Advanced Lateral Flow Course.
November 16, 2018
 · 
2 min read
Arthrex to Create 1,000 Jobs With New $74M Facilit
Job Trends
Qiagen Plans to Create Up to 800 Jobs at New UK Campus Post Brexit
Qiagen’s investment will be an expansion of its current operations in that northern England city.
November 27, 2017
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
QIAGEN receives European IVDR certification for QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing instruments and assays
September 27, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
PreAnalytiX, a QIAGEN and BD joint venture, launches novel solution for liquid biopsy from urine samples
September 26, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
QIAGEN and Bode Technology partner to advance use of GEDmatch PRO forensic genetic genealogy database
September 24, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
QIAGEN and Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz collaborate to enhance malaria and dengue detection in Brazil’s national screening programs
September 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
QIAGEN and Lilly collaborate to support development of a QIAstat-Dx IVD panel that identifies patients at risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease
September 4, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
QIAGEN expands QIAstat-Dx into precision medicine through partnership for companion diagnostics in chronic diseases
August 29, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
QIAGEN delivers solid performance and exceeds outlook for Q2 2024
July 31, 2024
 · 
7 min read
QIAGEN expands QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing menu in the U.S. with launch of molecular test to improve gastrointestinal care
June 3, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
QIAGEN and Myriad Genetics develop distributable homologous recombination deficiency test for global research and companion diagnostics applications
May 30, 2024
 · 
8 min read
QIAGEN launches new library preparation kit, facilitating multiomic studies and advancing precision medicine
May 29, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Load More