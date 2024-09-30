QIAGEN
NEWS
There’s a new collaboration in the Parkinson’s disease development space, Cardiff Oncology kicks off a mid-phase study in colorectal cancer and Ocugen published a new review of COVAXIN.
The two companies will collaborate to market Verogen’s forensically validated NGS workflows alongside QIAGEN’s full range of forensic-grade chemistries and sample prep automation.
The increase reflects the positive financial impact COVID-19 has had on the European diagnostic company’s bottom line.
Qiagen manufactures diagnostic tests for a variety of diseases including cancer and, currently, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Luminostics, Inc., to receive $10,000 cash prize and recognition from the rapid point-of-care diagnostics industry
DCN Dx and Qiagen Lake Constance are pleased to announce five finalists for its second Rapid Testing Innovation Award.
The collaboration will focus on Inovio’s VGX-3100, which stimulates a specific immune response to HPV-16 and HPV-18, targeting the infection and causing destruction of precancerous cells.
DCN Dx and QIAGEN Lake Constance announced today that Rapid Pathogen Screening, Inc. (RPS) was the winner of the first $10,000 Innovation Award at the Advanced Lateral Flow Course.
Qiagen’s investment will be an expansion of its current operations in that northern England city.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS