Cartesian Therapeutics

Drug Development
Cartesian Gets Phase II Win in Myasthenia Gravis, Looks to Raise $130M Through Financing
Cartesian Therapeutics’ mRNA CAR-T therapy met its primary endpoint in a mid-stage trial for the chronic autoimmune disorder and expects to raise $130 million via private placement equity financing.
July 2, 2024
2 min read
Kate Goodwin
Business
Astellas Backs Out of Potential $340M Licensing Deal with Cartesian
After forging a partnership last year, Astellas is ending the pact with Cartesian Therapeutics and stopping the development of a Pompe disease candidate.
March 15, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Drug Development
Week in Review: Obesity Drug Race, Ipsen Therapy Finally Gets Approval and More
Boehringer Ingelheim will launch three Phase III studies for its obesity drug candidate; third time is a charm for Ipsen as it gets FDA approval; and Pfizer takes multiple myeloma battle to J&J.
August 18, 2023
2 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Drug Development
Cartesian Aims to Propel RNA Cell Therapy with Combinations
Long-term, opportunities may include using the platform as a vehicle for combination therapies from assets developed by multiple companies.
January 6, 2022
4 min read
Gail Dutton
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Cartesian Therapeutics Receives FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Descartes-08 for the Treatment of Juvenile Dermatomyositis
September 9, 2024
6 min read
Press Releases
Cartesian Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grant
September 6, 2024
1 min read
Press Releases
Cartesian Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in First-In-Human Phase 1 Trial of Next-Generation mRNA CAR-T Cell Therapy Descartes-15
September 4, 2024
5 min read
Press Releases
Cartesian Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
August 26, 2024
1 min read
Business
Cartesian Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 8, 2024
16 min read
Business
Cartesian Therapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Kemal Malik
July 3, 2024
6 min read
BioCapital
Cartesian Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grant
June 6, 2024
1 min read
Policy
Cartesian Therapeutics Receives FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation for Descartes-08 for the Treatment of Myasthenia Gravis
May 22, 2024
6 min read
Cartesian Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ
May 13, 2024
1 min read
Business
Cartesian Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
May 8, 2024
13 min read
