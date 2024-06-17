Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
NEWS
After laying off staff in 2022 to extend its cash runway, X4 Pharmaceuticals got its drug for the ultra-rare immunodeficiency disease across the finish line on Monday.
While the FDA considers a T cell malignancy risk to be applicable to all commercial CAR-T therapies, Gilead Sciences’ Tecartus has a revised warning that potential adverse events “may” occur.
The agency on Tuesday said it is investigating the “serious risk” of T cell malignancy outcomes, including hospitalization and death, and evaluating the need for potential regulatory action.
Republican lawmakers have called on the Food and Drug Administration to explain its foreign inspection programs for drug manufacturers in China and India as shortages continue in the U.S.
Citing insufficient safety evidence for one of the drug’s main ingredients, the regulator in a Complete Response Letter rejected the company’s application for Parkinson’s disease candidate IPX203.
The FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research is aiming to recreate the success achieved with the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines under a program of the same name.
The FDA is set to decide on a Humira biosimilar and hold an Adcomm meeting for an Alzheimer’s agitation treatment. Also on its calendar for April are decision dates for two vaccine hopefuls.
After 12 years on the market, the FDA announced it has withdrawn its previous approval for the only drug on the market to prevent preterm birth, Covis Pharma’s Makena.
The FDA has one target action date and one advisory committee meeting scheduled for this week. It is also gearing up for an adcomm that could prove to be pivotal for neurodegenerative diseases.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS