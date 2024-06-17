SUBSCRIBE
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

NEWS
Pictured: X4 CEO Paula Ragan
FDA
FDA Approves First Targeted Treatment for WHIM Syndrome
After laying off staff in 2022 to extend its cash runway, X4 Pharmaceuticals got its drug for the ultra-rare immunodeficiency disease across the finish line on Monday.
April 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: FDA sign at Washington D.C. headquarters
Policy
Gilead’s Tecartus Gets Slight Reprieve on FDA List of CAR-T Boxed Warnings
While the FDA considers a T cell malignancy risk to be applicable to all commercial CAR-T therapies, Gilead Sciences’ Tecartus has a revised warning that potential adverse events “may” occur.
January 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
Policy
FDA Launches Probe of Malignancies Linked to CAR-T Therapies
The agency on Tuesday said it is investigating the “serious risk” of T cell malignancy outcomes, including hospitalization and death, and evaluating the need for potential regulatory action.
November 28, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
External view of the U.S. Capitol building
Policy
House Panel Presses FDA on Inspections of Indian, Chinese Plants Amid Drug Shortages
Republican lawmakers have called on the Food and Drug Administration to explain its foreign inspection programs for drug manufacturers in China and India as shortages continue in the U.S.
July 20, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA signage at its office in Maryland
Policy
FDA Rejects Amneal’s Extended-Release Parkinson’s Drug
Citing insufficient safety evidence for one of the drug’s main ingredients, the regulator in a Complete Response Letter rejected the company’s application for Parkinson’s disease candidate IPX203.
July 5, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Technicolor warp speed. © Nicole Bean fo
FDA
CBER to Launch Operation Warp Speed for Rare Diseases by Year’s End
The FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research is aiming to recreate the success achieved with the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines under a program of the same name.
April 21, 2023
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Ana Mulero
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Alvotech, Otsuka and More
The FDA is set to decide on a Humira biosimilar and hold an Adcomm meeting for an Alzheimer’s agitation treatment. Also on its calendar for April are decision dates for two vaccine hopefuls.
April 7, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Policy
Makena Saga Concludes as FDA Withdraws Approval for Only Preterm Birth Drug on Market
After 12 years on the market, the FDA announced it has withdrawn its previous approval for the only drug on the market to prevent preterm birth, Covis Pharma’s Makena.
April 7, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Ana Mulero
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Apellis, Pfizer, Biogen/Ionis
The FDA has one target action date and one advisory committee meeting scheduled for this week. It is also gearing up for an adcomm that could prove to be pivotal for neurodegenerative diseases.
March 10, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Kura Oncology Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Menin Inhibitor Ziftomenib in Advanced Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST)
August 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
BioVie Announces Alignment with FDA on Clinical Trial to Assess Bezisterim in Parkinson’s Disease
August 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Novartis receives FDA accelerated approval for Fabhalta® (iptacopan), the first and only complement inhibitor for the reduction of proteinuria in primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN)
August 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
FDA Approves First Nalmefene Hydrochloride Auto-Injector to Reverse Opioid Overdose
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Tr1X Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for TRX103, an Allogeneic Engineered Tr1 Treg Cell Therapy for Treatment-Refractory Crohn’s Disease
August 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Medtronic announces FDA approval of Simplera™ CGM and global partnership with Abbott
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
FDA Roundup: August 6, 2024
August 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Rezolute Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Phase 3 Registrational Study of RZ358 for Treatment of Hypoglycemia Due to Tumor Hyperinsulinism
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
PENTAX Medical Receives FDA Clearance for Duodenoscope with New Sterilization Technology in Collaboration with Advanced Sterilization Products.
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Attralus Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its Pan-Amyloid Diagnostic PET Imaging Candidate 124I-evuzamitide (AT-01) for Cardiac Amyloidosis
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
