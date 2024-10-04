SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Virginia Economic Development Partnership

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) is the state economic development authority for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Created in 1995, VEDP collaborates with local, regional, and state partners to encourage the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy. VEDP works to accomplish these objectives through a variety of activities, including marketing and lead generation; business retention, expansion, and attraction; trade development; business intelligence; competitive benchmarking; site development; performance-based incentives; and talent solutions. VEDP has offices in Virginia, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.

By statute, VEDP creates economic opportunity for the Commonwealth through eight core categories of responsibility:

  • Ensure that effective marketing programs are delivered
  • Engage in business development activities
  • Engage in product development activities
  • Encourage coordination of economic development organizations
  • Encourage exports of Virginia’s products and services
  • Assist in formulating Virginia’s economic development strategies
  • Administer economic development incentive programs
  • Fulfill administrative and reporting responsibilities

With dedicated and knowledgeable professionals committed to Virginia’s economic success, VEDP helps businesses find the resources they need to make relocation and expansion successful endeavors.

901 E Cary Street Suite 900 Richmond Virginia 23219 US
Tel: 804.545.5600
Visit website
IN THE PRESS
ATCC Receives Grant from Commonwealth’s Development Opportunity Fund to Apply Toward Its New Biomanufacturing Suite in Virginia
September 12, 2024
 · 
3 min read
LifeNet Health invests in state-of-the-art Virginia Beach satellite facility
LifeNet Health, the world’s leading provider of regenerative medicine solutions, this week unveiled the first phase of its state-of-the-art Virginia Beach processing facility, which strengthens the company’s operational and logistical capabilities and supports its efforts to save and improve lives around the world.
April 24, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Granules India’s $35 Million Expansion to Create 102 Jobs in Virginia
May 22, 2017
 · 
3 min read
Owens & Minor Will Locate Its New Client Engagement Center In Downtown Richmond, Virginia
February 17, 2017
 · 
5 min read
Virginia Bio Event Supports Regional Efforts To Grow Bioscience Industry
September 21, 2016
 · 
3 min read
Virginia Bio Celebrates Women In Bio At Inaugural Conference
September 7, 2016
 · 
3 min read
K2M To Expand Headquarters; Will Create 97 New Jobs
December 15, 2014
 · 
1 min read
Euclid Systems Corporation Selected to Participate in Virginia’s VALET program
August 5, 2013
 · 
2 min read
Health Diagnostic Laboratory Inc. and Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell Announce 213 New Jobs
November 1, 2010
 · 
2 min read
John Sternlicht Joins SRI International’s Shenandoah Valley, Virginia Leadership Team
October 23, 2007
 · 
1 min read