Aziyo Biologics Banks Some Cash And Former Osiris Exec As Its New CEO
June 15, 2017
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Elutia Awarded Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Agreement with Premier, Inc.
December 2, 2024
Press Releases
Elutia Announces Strong Third Quarter Results, Accelerating Toward Full Launch of EluPro® Antibiotic-Eluting BioEnvelope in 2025
November 15, 2024
Press Releases
Elutia to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, November 14, 2024
October 30, 2024
Business
Elutia Announces New Peer Reviewed Publication Highlighting the Robustness of EluPro™, Company’s Antibiotic-Eluting BioEnvelope for Implantable Devices
September 18, 2024
News
Elutia Announces First Patient Implant of EluPro™, the World’s First Drug-Eluting BioEnvelope for Cardiac Pacemakers and Neurostimulators
September 5, 2024
Press Releases
Elutia to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
September 4, 2024
Press Releases
Elutia Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results
August 8, 2024
Press Releases
Elutia Appoints Ryan Marques, Ph.D., MBA as Vice President of Operations
August 1, 2024
Press Releases
Elutia to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024
July 31, 2024
BioCapital
Elutia Announces FDA Clearance of EluPro®: The First Antibiotic-Eluting BioEnvelope Designed to Protect Patients with Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers and Defibrillators
June 17, 2024
