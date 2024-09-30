SUBSCRIBE
Arcellx Inc.

NEWS
Pictured: Illustration of antibodies attacking a nerve cell
ASH 23: CAR-T for Autoimmune, Arcellx’s Multiple Myeloma Challenger and Seagen’s Combo Play
A CAR-T cell therapy for autoimmune diseases generated significant attention at the 2023 American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting and Arcellx and Seagen posted promising data.
December 11, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Gilead's corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley
Business
Gilead’s Kite Expands Arcellx Pact with $285M Equity Investment, Upfront Cash
Months after the FDA lifted its partial hold on their Phase II multiple myeloma program, Kite and Arcellx are expanding their existing development and commercialization collaboration in the blood cancer space.
November 15, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA sign outside its office in Maryland
Drug Development
FDA Lifts Partial Hold on Arcellx’s Multiple Myeloma Trial After Patient Death
The study participant who died was apparently ineligible for the treatment according to the trial protocol, Arcellx announced Monday. The company has since retrained the study’s clinical sites.
June 20, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Courtesy of Getty Images
BioCapital
Cell Therapy Player Arcellx Now Trading on the Nasdaq
Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Arcellx, Inc. unveiled its ticker symbol on the Nasdaq Friday, hitting the market at a cool $15 per share.
February 4, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Claudia Beezhold
BioCapital
Arcellx Raises $115 Million Series C to Advance Next-Generation CAR-T Therapies
Arcellx, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, closed on a Series C financing round worth $115 million.
April 13, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
BioCapital
Pushing to Improve Immunotherapies, Arcellx Raises $85 Million in Series B
The company plans to use the funds raised to advance the ARC-T and sparX programs, including development of a bivalent BCMA-targeted therapy in multiple myeloma and a CD123-targeted treatment in acute myeloid leukemia.
October 3, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biotech Bay
Arcellx and Kite Continue Momentum with Advances in Anito-Cel Multiple Myeloma Program
May 9, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
Arcellx Provides First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 9, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Arcellx to Participate in Two Upcoming May 2024 Investor Conferences
May 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Arcellx to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
April 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Arcellx to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference
March 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Arcellx to Participate at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference
February 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Arcellx Provides Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights
February 28, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Drug Development
Arcellx Announces Continued Robust Long-Term Responses from Its CART-ddBCMA (anito-cel) Phase 1 Expansion Trial in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASH
December 8, 2023
 · 
10 min read
Business
Kite and Arcellx Announce Expansion in Strategic Partnership
November 15, 2023
 · 
11 min read
