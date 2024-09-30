Arcellx Inc.
A CAR-T cell therapy for autoimmune diseases generated significant attention at the 2023 American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting and Arcellx and Seagen posted promising data.
Months after the FDA lifted its partial hold on their Phase II multiple myeloma program, Kite and Arcellx are expanding their existing development and commercialization collaboration in the blood cancer space.
The study participant who died was apparently ineligible for the treatment according to the trial protocol, Arcellx announced Monday. The company has since retrained the study’s clinical sites.
Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Arcellx, Inc. unveiled its ticker symbol on the Nasdaq Friday, hitting the market at a cool $15 per share.
Arcellx, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, closed on a Series C financing round worth $115 million.
The company plans to use the funds raised to advance the ARC-T and sparX programs, including development of a bivalent BCMA-targeted therapy in multiple myeloma and a CD123-targeted treatment in acute myeloid leukemia.
