Sofie
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Genetown
Life Molecular Imaging and SOFIE announce Neuraceq® availability in Cleveland
April 5, 2024
·
5 min read
Biotech Beach
NEURELIS TO PARTICIPATE IN 11th ANNUAL SOFIE’S JOURNEY EPILEPSY AWARENESS DAY AND EDUCATION EXPO AT DISNEYLAND® RESORT
October 30, 2023
·
9 min read
BioMidwest
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Partners with Sofie’s Journey to Bring Focus on Epilepsy at the 11th Annual Epilepsy Awareness and Education Expo
October 30, 2023
·
3 min read
Business
RLS and Sofie Enter Strategic Partnership for Distribution of Nuclear Medicine Doses for Patients
June 21, 2023
·
2 min read
Drug Development
First Patient Imaged in SOFIE’s 18F-FAPI Phase 2 trial
May 12, 2023
·
2 min read
Policy
IND granted for FAP targeting therapeutic in SOFIE partnership
January 17, 2023
·
3 min read
Drug Development
SOFIE granted IND for 18F-FAPI in Phase 2 study
November 29, 2022
·
2 min read
Drug Development
First Patient Imaged in SOFIE’s FAPI Phase II trial
October 13, 2022
·
3 min read
Drug Development
SOFIE gets greenlight from U.S. FDA to proceed to Phase II Pancreatic Cancer Study
November 10, 2021
·
3 min read
Drug Development
SOFIE Submits Investigational New Drug Application to US FDA for Pancreatic Cancer Imaging
October 12, 2021
·
3 min read
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
