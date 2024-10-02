SUBSCRIBE
Sofie

IN THE PRESS
Genetown
Life Molecular Imaging and SOFIE announce Neuraceq® availability in Cleveland
April 5, 2024
Biotech Beach
NEURELIS TO PARTICIPATE IN 11th ANNUAL SOFIE’S JOURNEY EPILEPSY AWARENESS DAY AND EDUCATION EXPO AT DISNEYLAND® RESORT
October 30, 2023
BioMidwest
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Partners with Sofie’s Journey to Bring Focus on Epilepsy at the 11th Annual Epilepsy Awareness and Education Expo
October 30, 2023
Business
RLS and Sofie Enter Strategic Partnership for Distribution of Nuclear Medicine Doses for Patients
June 21, 2023
Drug Development
First Patient Imaged in SOFIE’s 18F-FAPI Phase 2 trial
May 12, 2023
Policy
IND granted for FAP targeting therapeutic in SOFIE partnership
January 17, 2023
Drug Development
SOFIE granted IND for 18F-FAPI in Phase 2 study
November 29, 2022
Drug Development
First Patient Imaged in SOFIE’s FAPI Phase II trial
October 13, 2022
Drug Development
SOFIE gets greenlight from U.S. FDA to proceed to Phase II Pancreatic Cancer Study
November 10, 2021
Drug Development
SOFIE Submits Investigational New Drug Application to US FDA for Pancreatic Cancer Imaging
October 12, 2021
JOBS