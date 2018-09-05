Top 12 Biotech Companies Hiring Now

Summer is coming to an end, but the job front is still sizzling. Check out the top companies who are looking for candidates like you right now!

As summer cools down, we want to help you turn up the heat on your search for a new job. Our data shows that biotech job market remains active.

Therefore, we’ve pulled together a list of the top employers making the biggest staffing pushes. We use our data provided by our job board platform to identify the 12 companies with the most job listings on BioSpace.

Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie and Regeneron took the top three spots, but there are plenty more companies hiring. Check out the full list of the top companies that are hiring now!

Companies hiring now

